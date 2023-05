23.26 - venerdì 12 maggio 2023

Fri 12 May, 2023 – 5:01 PM ET

Fitch Ratings – Frankfurt am Main – 12 May 2023: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB’ with a Stable Outlook.

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/fitch-affirms-italy-at-bbb-outlook-stable-12-05-2023