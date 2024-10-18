FITCH RATINGS * 18/10/2024: «FITCH REVISES ITALY’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE, AFFIRMS AT “BBB”»

Related Content:

Fitch Ratings – Frankfurt am Main – 18 Oct 2024: Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Italy’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at ‘BBB’. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

Key Rating Drivers

The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights:

Positive Outlook: The Positive Outlook reflects that recent stronger fiscal performance and commitment to EU fiscal rules point to a potential reduction in medium-term fiscal and financing risks stemming from Italy’s exceptionally high debt levels. This is reinforced by signs of stronger potential growth and a more stable political context.

Primary Balance in 2024: Better-than-expected revenue collection this year has led both the government and us to substantially raise the fiscal balance forecast for 2024. We now project a fiscal deficit of 3.7% of GDP, down from 4.7% at the April review and the government’s initial estimate of 4.3%. Consequently, we expect Italy to achieve primary fiscal balance this year. The improved revenue performance is driven by a stronger labour market and the expiration of the ‘Superbonus’ tax credit scheme. We assume that part of these revenue gains will be permanent, enhancing the fiscal adjustment path.

Credible Fiscal Plan: We expect fiscal deficits to narrow to 3.2% of GDP in 2025 and 2.7% in 2026 (‘BBB’ category median at 3.2% and 3.1%), broadly in line with the government’s Medium-Term Structural Fiscal Plan that outlines fiscal targets over a seven-year adjustment path. Under revised EU rules, the growth in Italy’s net primary expenditure must not exceed on average 1.5% annually, implying a 0.5-0.6pp improvement in the structural fiscal balance each year.

We consider the risks of non-compliance to be limited, as Italy’s plans align with European Commission requirements under unchanged legislation. The government plans new deficit-raising measures, including extending the reduction in the tax wedge on labour, raising public sector wages, maintaining healthcare expenditure at 2024 levels as a percentage of GDP, and sustaining nationally-financed investment above 3% of GDP, but it has committed to financing these with offsetting measures.

Debt/GDP Declines to 2019 Levels: Italy’s 2023 debt/GDP ratio has been revised down by 3pp to 134.8%, compared with 138.3% a year earlier. Overall, Italy has reduced its debt by nearly 20pp of GDP from its peak in 2020, and it is among the few eurozone countries to have returned its debt ratio to pre-pandemic levels. Notably, the debt/GDP ratio has consistently fallen faster than our forecasts since 2020 and a continued better than expected performance remains possible.

We now expect the debt/GDP ratio to increase to 136.3% in 2026 due to stock-flow adjustments related to legacy Superbonus tax credits, before beginning to decline to 135.4% in 2028. Italy’s debt remains some of the highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns, more than twice the ‘BBB’ median of 55% of GDP.

Stable Political Situation: Since the 2022 general election, Italy has had a relatively stable political environment, providing a platform for medium-term economic and fiscal planning. This political stability, if continued, will support fiscal consolidation. In our view, Italy’s fiscal credibility has increased, and the 2025 budget underscores the government’s commitment to EU fiscal rules. It has also enabled Italy to lead EU countries in achieving the milestones and targets of the Next Generation EU (NGEU) initiative. Historically, weak, unstable governments have impeded reform implementation, leading to fiscal slippage and contributing to investor uncertainty.

Growth Above Eurozone Average: We project the Italian economy to expand by 0.7% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025, following 0.7% growth in 2023. As of 2Q24, Italy’s economy was 5.5% above its pre-pandemic levels (4Q19) in real terms, surpassing the eurozone’s 3.9% above 4Q19. Investment activity has held up so far despite the expiry of the Superbonus tax credit scheme, which contributed to an over 40% increase in investments in real terms since the pandemic, as NGEU investments are supporting economic activity.

Increased Potential Growth: Higher investment, along with increased labour participation, has improved Italy’s potential economic growth, historically a rating weakness for the country. The Ministry of Finance and the European Commission estimate potential output growth at above 1% in the medium term, compared with an average of 0% in the decade preceding the pandemic. Our latest projection from August 2023 estimates potential growth at 0.7% on average for 2019-2027. However, growth potential will decline again in the long term due to demographic challenges.

Italy’s ‘BBB’ IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:

Fundamental Rating Strengths and Weaknesses: Italy’s rating is supported by its large, diversified and high value-added economy, eurozone membership, and strong institutions relative to the peer group median. These credit features are balanced against weak macroeconomic and fiscal fundamentals, in particular very high government debt and subdued economic growth potential.

Sound Banking Sector Fundamentals: We expect the impaired loan ratio to reach 3% by 2026, a decade low. Profitability has proven more resilient than anticipated, with diversified business models mitigating the impact of declining interest rates. Operating profit relative to risk-weighted assets is forecast to remain close to 3% until 2026, aligning with European averages. Capital positions are robust, with common equity Tier 1 ratios expected to stay materially above 14%. The sector’s weakest banks have made strong progress in their turnaround, reducing systemic risk. We expect mergers and acquisitions to resume in 2025, further improving the sector’s stability.

Improving External Finances: Fitch forecasts a widening of the current account surplus to 2.0% of GDP in 2025, from 0.5% in 2023, on an improved energy balance and further strengthening demand for exports. Net external debt, at 39.2% of GDP at end-2023, is well above the ‘BBB’ median of 2.7%, but Italy has a positive international investment position, around 7% of GDP, which we expect to improve moderately by 2025.

ESG – Governance: Italy has an ESG Relevance Score (RS) of ‘5[+]’ for both Political Stability and Rights and for the Rule of Law, Institutional and Regulatory Quality and Control of Corruption. These scores reflect the high weight that the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) have in our proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM). Italy has a high WBGI ranking at the 67th percentile, reflecting its long track of stable and peaceful political transitions, well-established rights for participation in the political process, strong institutional capacity, effective rule of law and a low level of corruption.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action/Downgrade

— Public Finances: Weaker confidence in the implementation of primary balance improvements necessary to contain risks in the context of Italy’s high debt burden.

— Macro: Signs of weakening of growth potential due, for example, to marked delays in execution of NGEU-led investments and/or failure to implement structural reforms.

— Structural: Increased political instability that would delay or weaken fiscal consolidation efforts and impair structural reform implementation or increase investor risk.

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action/Upgrade

— Public Finances: Greater confidence in prudent and credible fiscal policies, for example, through continued firm political commitment to fiscal consolidation and growth friendly structural reforms that would reduce upside risks on debt and on financing flexibility and contribute to debt reduction over the medium-term.

— Macro: Further strengthening of the Italy’s economic prospects, for example, as a result of successful implementation of impactful growth-enhancing reforms.

Sovereign Rating Model (SRM) and Qualitative Overlay (QO)

Fitch’s proprietary SRM assigns Italy a score equivalent to a rating of ‘A-‘ on the LTFC IDR scale.

Fitch’s sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the LTFC IDR by applying its QO, relative to SRM data and output, as follows:

– Macro: -1 notch, to reflect Italy’s low GDP growth potential, partly due to adverse demographic trends, in the context of exceptionally high government debt.

– Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high government debt levels. The SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government debt/GDP and does not fully capture the risk at high debt levels, notably from possible lasting shifts in market sentiment and long-term interest rates.

Fitch’s SRM is the agency’s proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch’s QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the LTFC IDR, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM.

Country Ceiling

The Country Ceiling for Italy is ‘AA’, six notches above the LT FC IDR. This reflects very strong constraints and incentives, relative to the IDR, against capital or exchange controls being imposed that would prevent or significantly impede the private sector from converting local currency into foreign currency and transferring the proceeds to non-resident creditors to service debt payments.

Fitch’s Country Ceiling Model produced a starting point uplift of +3 notches above the IDR. Fitch’s rating committee applied a further +3 notches qualitative adjustment to this, under the Long-Term Institutional Characteristics pillar reflecting the sovereign’s membership of the eurozone currency union and the associated reserve currency status. The agency views the risk of imposition of capital or exchange controls within the eurozone as exceptionally low.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG Considerations

Italy has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘5[+]’ for Political Stability and Rights as World Bank Worldwide Governance Indicators (WBGI) have the highest weight in Fitch’s SRM and are, therefore, highly relevant to the rating and a key rating driver with a high weight. As Italy has a percentile rank above 50 for the respective Governance Indicator, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

Italy has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘5[+]’ for Rule of Law, Institutional & Regulatory Quality and Control of Corruption as WBGI have the highest weight in Fitch’s SRM and are, therefore, highly relevant to the rating and are a key rating driver with a high weight. As Italy has a percentile rank above 50 for the respective Governance Indicators, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

Italy has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘4[+]’ for Human Rights and Political Freedoms as the Voice and Accountability pillar of the WBGI is relevant to the rating and a rating driver. As Italy has a percentile rank above 50 for the respective Governance Indicator, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

Italy has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘4[+]’ for Creditor Rights as willingness to service and repay debt is relevant to the rating and is a rating driver for Italy, as for all sovereigns. As Italy has a record of 20+ years without a restructuring of public debt and captured in our SRM variable, this has a positive impact on the credit profile.

Italy has an ESG Relevance Score of ‘4’ for Demographic Trends. Aging costs will increase significantly over the next 10-15 years, due partly to adverse demographic trends. Accordingly, this has a negative impact on the credit profile, is relevant to the rating and a rating driver.

The highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of ‘3’, unless otherwise disclosed in this section. A score of ‘3’ means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores are not inputs in the rating process; they are an observation on the relevance and materiality of ESG factors in the rating decision. For more information on Fitch’s ESG Relevance Scores, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/topics/esg/products#esg-relevance-scores.