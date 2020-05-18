FERRARI * THE MUSEUMS OF MARANELLO AND MODENA REOPEN: « NEW PREVENTATIVE MEASURES IN PLACE FOR VISITORS AND A THANK YOU TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS »

Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena reopen. New preventative measures in place for visitors and a thank you to healthcare workers.

The Ferrari museums open their doors to the public today, in line with Italian government regulations.

After closing on February 24 in compliance with the Region of Emilia-Romagna’s emergency healthcare directives, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena are now ready to welcome visitors once again. A series of new measures have been put in place to protect their health and that of the staff, as they enjoy the full experience of the “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans”, “Hypercars” and “Grand Tour” exhibitions.

Aside from those outlined in the recent Italian ministerial decree, both museums also introduced further measures specifically designed for their premises and inspired by Ferrari’s “Back on Track” programme.

At their entrances, for instance, all visitors are scanned by a thermal scanner and, if their temperature is outside the normal zone, will be able to reschedule their visit. Mask wearing is compulsory, except for children under the age of six. Masks are provided free of charge by the Museum to visitors without them. Horizontal floor markings help ensure social distancing rules are complied with.

To facilitate the limited visitor numbers now permitted, it is possible to book visit time slots and purchase tickets through the online ticket offices on the Museums’ sites.

Ferrari is also making a further gesture of gratitude to frontline medical staff by offering healthcare workers free access to both Museums for the rest of 2020 in addition to discounts for their family members for the same period.

Riaprono i Musei Ferrari di Maranello e Modena.

Nuove misure precauzionali per le visite e un segno di ringraziamento al personale sanitario.

I Musei Ferrari riaprono oggi al pubblico, in linea con le disposizioni governative.

Dopo la chiusura straordinaria del 24 febbraio, decisa nel rispetto delle direttive della Regione Emilia-Romagna per contrastare l’emergenza sanitaria, il Museo Ferrari di Maranello e il Museo Enzo Ferrari di Modena sono stati preparati ad accogliere nuovamente i visitatori con una serie di misure studiate per tutelare il loro benessere e quello dello staff, che garantiscono un’esperienza di visita completa delle mostre “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans”, “Hypercars” e “Grand Tour”.

Oltre alle disposizioni previste dal recente decreto ministeriale, sono introdotte delle ulteriori misure pensate appositamente per le due strutture museali e ispirate al programma “Back on Track” di Ferrari.

All’ingresso, ad esempio, a tutti i visitatori viene misurata la temperatura attraverso un termoscanner. In caso di un valore superiore alla norma, sarà possibile ripianificare la propria visita. L’uso della mascherina è obbligatorio, a eccezione dei bambini minori di 6 anni, e coloro che ne sono sprovvisti possono riceverne una gratuitamente dal Museo. Un percorso contrassegnato da una segnaletica orizzontale aiuta il visitatore a rispettare le regole di distanziamento interpersonale.

Per agevolare l’accesso contingentato, la biglietteria online sui siti dei Musei consente di prenotare la propria fascia oraria di visita e di acquistare il biglietto.

Anche in questa occasione Ferrari ha voluto dimostrare la propria gratitudine nei confronti del personale medico in prima linea nella lotta contro il Covid-19. Per tutto il 2020 gli operatori sanitari avranno infatti la possibilità di accedere gratuitamente ai Musei, mentre i loro famigliari usufruiranno di una tariffa agevolata.