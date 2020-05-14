FERRARI – MARANELLO * “ MOTOR VALLEY FEST DIGITAL 2020 “: « THE PRANCING HORSE PROTAGONIST OF ONLINE EVENT DEDICATED TO EMILIA-ROMAGNA’S MOTOR INDUSTRY (14-17 MAY) »

Ferrari participating in Motor Valley Fest Digital 2020. The Prancing Horse protagonist of online event dedicated to Emilia-Romagna’s motor industry.

The Maranello marque taking part in the opening conference, the round table discussion on racing world, and the E-Talent Talks for young people and start-ups.

A coaching session with FDA Hublot Esports Team sim drivers and two live-streamed tours of the Ferrari Museums complete the rich programme

Motor Valley Fest Digital, the online event dedicated to the marques that have built Emilia-Romagna’s Motor Valley legend, opens its virtual doors today, and runs until May 17.

Especially for the occasion, the Ferrari Centro Stile has created its own visual interpretation of the event’s “Engine Restart” theme, in which the symbolic Start Button for the return to work of both the Ferrari marque and the entire country is set at the centre of a futuristic version of the Fiorano Circuit.

The opening conference (live streaming from 9.30 to 12.00 CET) will focus on getting the mobility world back to work in the Covid-19 era with Ferrari represented by Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera.

At 15.40, Mattia Binotto (Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow) will be taking part in a round table discussion on trends in technology and attracting new generations of enthusiasts to the racing world.

Friday, May 15, is devoted to E-Talent Talks, during which companies will inform students and start-ups about the skills and professions currently in demand in the digital working world. The Maranello talk takes place from 12.30 to 13.30.

Also of great interest are the initiatives aimed at enthusiasts: at 16.00 on Saturday, for instance, David Tonizza and Enzo Bonito, both FDA Hublot Esports Team sim drivers, will host an interactive coaching session on the Assetto Corsa platform.

At 18.00 on the same day, the public will be able to enjoy a virtual sneak preview of the recently opened Grand Tour exhibition at the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena, which will be live-streamed on the Motor Valley and Ferrari Museums’ Facebook pages.

Lastly, do not miss the live-streamed virtual visit of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello on Sunday, May 17. Starting at 12.30, it offers a tour of the hypercars, sports cars and single-seaters that have delivered some of the Prancing Horse’s most spectacular track victories, not least the 488 GTE which triumphed at last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari partecipa a Motor Valley Fest Digital 2020

Il Cavallino Rampante sarà protagonista della manifestazione online dedicata al distretto emiliano dei motori.

La Casa di Maranello prenderà parte al convegno inaugurale, alla tavola rotonda sul mondo racing e agli E-Talent Talk per giovani e start-up

Una sessione di coaching con i piloti di FDA Hublot Esports Team e due live streaming dai Musei Ferrari completano il ricco programma

Apre oggi i battenti Motor Valley Fest Digital, manifestazione online in programma dal 14 al 17 maggio dedicata ai marchi che hanno contribuito a costruire la leggenda della Motor Valley emiliano-romagnola.

Per l’occasione il Centro Stile Ferrari ha tratteggiato la propria interpretazione grafica del tema dell’evento, “Engine Restart”, in cui il pulsante di un’ideale ripartenza non solo del Marchio, ma di tutto il sistema Paese, è incastonato all’interno di una Pista di Fiorano proiettata nel futuro.

Il tema del convegno inaugurale (in diretta streaming oggi dalle 9.30 alle 12.00) sarà la ripartenza del mondo della mobilità ai tempi del Covid-19; per Ferrari parteciperà Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer.

Alle 15.40, sarà invece Mattia Binotto (Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow) a prendere parte alla tavola rotonda sui trend tecnologici e sul coinvolgimento di nuove generazioni di appassionati nel mondo racing.

La giornata di venerdì 15 sarà dedicata agli E-Talent Talk, in cui le aziende illustreranno a studenti e start-up le competenze e le professionalità richieste dal mondo del lavoro digitale: l’incontro con la Casa di Maranello è in programma dalle 12.30 alle 13.30.

Di grande interesse anche le iniziative dedicate agli appassionati: alle 16.00 di sabato David Tonizza ed Enzo Bonito, sim driver di FDA Hublot Esports Team, saranno protagonisti di una sessione di coaching interattivo sulla piattaforma di Assetto Corsa.

Alle ore 18.00 è prevista una diretta streaming dal Museo Enzo Ferrari di Modena sulla pagina Facebook di Motor Valley e dei Musei Ferrari. Il pubblico potrà assistere a una visita virtuale in anteprima della nuova mostra Grand Tour, di recente inaugurazione.

Da non perdere infine il live streaming di domenica 17 alle ore 12.30, in cui entreremo virtualmente nel Museo Ferrari di Maranello alla scoperta delle hypercar, delle sportive e delle monoposto che hanno contribuito ai trionfi in pista del Cavallino Rampante, non ultima la 488 GTE che si è imposta l’anno scorso alla 24 Ore di Le Mans.