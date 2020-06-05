FERRARI MARANELLO (ITALY) * LE MANS: « SPECIAL SETUP TO FOLLOW THE PILOTS AND TECHNICIANS WHO WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE FIRST VIRTUAL 24 HOURS OF HISTORY »

Le Mans: unique, virtual show at Ferrari Museum, Maranello.

Special installation for visitors to follow the Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers and technicians participating in the first ever virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Ferrari Museum at Maranello from 10 June will be hosting a new and exciting initiative for the “24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual”. A box will be recreated in which visitors can watch live stars of the first ever virtual edition of the endurance classic. The Museum is already home to the “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans” exhibition dedicated to 70 years of Prancing Horse victories on the French track.

Visitors will have the chance to see the official drivers of the 488 GTEs no. 51 and 71 chosen for this race, as well as the two FDA Hublot Esport Team drivers of car no. 52, in action on the simulators set up in the Museum. Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi will participate remotely. Since the previous announcement, the line-ups have been revised and are now as follows:

Ferrari 488 GTE no. 51 – Nicklas Nielsen, David Perel, Kasper Stoltze, Matteo Caruso

Ferrari 488 GTE no. 52 – Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito, David Tonizza

Ferrari 488 GTE no. 71 – Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito, Jordy Zwiers

Competizioni GT technicians and engineers will also be present to help select optimal race set-ups and strategies. This unique opportunity will bring the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans to Maranello and allow fans and enthusiasts to experience it in complete safety and in full compliance with the social distancing regulations already implemented by all Ferrari Museums since their reopening on 18 May. As well as the provisions adhering to the recent ministerial decree, further measures have been introduced for the two Museums inspired by Ferrari’s “Back on Track” programme. Masks are compulsory, except for children under six, and will be provided by the Museum free of charge. Given current limited access , time slots and ticket purchasing can be made through the online ticket office at the Museums’ websites (musei.ferrari.com/en).

The first free practices will take place on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 June from 10 am to 10 pm. On Friday 12 June the session will end at 5 pm, just before the official qualifying which, for GTE class cars, is from 6:10 pm to 6:25 pm. On these days, the Museum will follow the traditional opening hours (9:30 am – 7 pm) whilst on Saturday 13 June opening will be extended to midnight. This will allow visitors to experience at first hand the magic of night hours, a period that usually proves decisive for the final result. On Saturday 13 June at 3 pm the French flag will signal the start of the race which ends at the same time on Sunday 14 June.

*

Le Mans: uno spettacolo unico e virtuale al Museo Ferrari di Maranello

Allestimento speciale per seguire i piloti e i tecnici di Ferrari Competizioni GT che parteciperanno alla prima 24 Ore di Le Mans virtuale della storia.

Il Museo Ferrari di Maranello a partire dal 10 giugno sarà al centro di un’inedita e suggestiva iniziativa legata alla ‘24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual’. Nel complesso che già ospita la mostra “Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans” dedicata ai 70 anni di successi del Cavallino Rampante sul tracciato francese, sarà ricreato un vero e proprio box, all’interno del quale sarà possibile ammirare dal vivo i protagonisti della prima edizione virtuale della classicissima endurance.

I visitatori avranno pertanto modo di vedere i piloti ufficiali della 488 GTE numero 51 e 71 nominati per questa gara, nonché i due piloti della FDA Hublot Esport Team al volante della vettura numero 52 in azione sui simulatori predisposti nel Museo, mentre Charles Leclerc ed Antonio Giovinazzi parteciperanno da remoto. Rispetto a quanto precedentemente comunicato le line-up sono state riviste e si compongono come segue:

Ferrari 488 GTE #51 – Nicklas Nielsen, David Perel, Kasper Stoltze, Matteo Caruso

Ferrari 488 GTE #52 – Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito, David Tonizza

Ferrari 488 GTE #71 – Miguel Molina, Federico Leo, Amos Laurito, Jordy Zwiers

Con loro ci saranno anche tecnici e ingegneri di Competizioni GT, per decidere gli assetti e le strategie ottimali per la corsa. Un’opportunità unica che porterà la leggendaria 24 Ore di Le Mans a Maranello e la farà vivere ai tifosi e agli appassionati, in tutta sicurezza e nel pieno rispetto delle normative relative al distanziamento sociale, già attuate da tutti i Musei Ferrari sin dalla riapertura avvenuta lo scorso 18 maggio. Oltre alle disposizioni in linea con il recente decreto ministeriale, sono introdotte ulteriori misure per le due strutture museali e ispirate al programma “Back on Track” di Ferrari. L’uso della mascherina è obbligatorio, a eccezione dei bambini minori di 6 anni, e sarà messa a disposizione gratuitamente dal Museo. In funzione dell’attuale accesso contingentato, la biglietteria online sui siti dei Musei (musei.ferrari.com/it) consente sin da oggi di prenotare la propria fascia oraria di visita e di acquistare il biglietto.

Le prime prove libere si svolgeranno mercoledì 10 e giovedì 11 giugno, dalle 10:00 alle 22:00. Venerdì 12 la sessione si concluderà alle 17:00, poco prima della qualifica ufficiale che, per le vetture di classe GTE, è prevista dalle 18:10 alle 18:25. In queste giornate, il Museo osserverà gli orari di apertura canonici (9:30 – 19:00) mentre sabato 13 giugno l’orario verrà esteso fino alle ore 24:00 per permettere ai visitatori di vivere in prima persona anche la magia della notte che, abitualmente, si rivela essere una delle fasi decisive per l’esito della corsa. Sabato 13 giugno alle 15:00 la bandiera francese darà il via alla corsa che si concluderà domenica 14, alla stessa ora.