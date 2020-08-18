FERRARI F1 – MARANELLO (MO) * “ PATTO DELLA CONCORDIA “: « CON “ FIA “ E  “ FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP “ SIGLATO L’ACCORDO PER GLI ASPETTI NORMATIVI DEL QUINQUENNIO 2021-2025 »

Ferrari firma il Patto della Concordia per il 2021-2025. Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/MTA: RACE) annuncia che Ferrari S.p.A. ha oggi firmato i due accordi che regoleranno la partecipazione della Scuderia al FIA Formula One World Championship per il quinquennio 2021-2025.

Con la Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (“FIA”) e Formula One World Championship Ltd (“Formula One”) è stato siglato l’accordo che definisce gli aspetti normativi e di governance entro cui si svolgerà la massima competizione automobilistica. Gli aspetti commerciali sono stati definiti nell’accordo fra la Ferrari e Formula One.

La Scuderia Ferrari è l’unico team che ha preso parte a tutte le edizioni del Formula One World Championship dal 1950 ad oggi. Con una fan base di oltre 400 milioni in tutto il mondo, la Ferrari rimane il team più ricco di successi, sia in termini di titoli mondiali Piloti (15) e Costruttori (16) che di vittorie in un evento (238) e si appresta a tagliare per prima il traguardo dei 1000 Gran Premi disputati il prossimo 13 settembre al Mugello.

Louis Camilleri, CEO, Ferrari:

“Siamo lieti di aver rinnovato quello che è conosciuto come il Patto della Concordia che regolerà la Formula One per il prossimo quinquennio. È un passo fondamentale per assicurare la stabilità e la crescita di questo sport. Siamo molto fiduciosi che la collaborazione con la FIA e Liberty Media possa rendere la Formula One ancora più attraente e spettacolare, preservandone le caratteristiche di massima sfida tecnologica. Le corse sono nel DNA della Ferrari e non è un caso che la Scuderia sia l’unica squadra che ha partecipato ad ogni edizione del FIA Formula One World Championship, diventandone parte integrante ed essenziale per il suo successo, oggi come nel passato e, soprattutto, nel futuro.”

Jean Todt, Presidente della Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile:

“Siamo lieti che la Ferrari sia una delle prime firmatarie del nuovo Patto della Concordia, un accordo tripartito che assicurerà un futuro stabile e prospero al FIA Formula One World Championship. Questa è la massima espressione dell’automobilismo sportivo ed è naturale che la Scuderia, la squadra più vincente nella storia del campionato, ne sia sempre stata protagonista e continui ad esserlo ancora per molti anni.”

Chase Carey, Presidente e CEO, Formula One:

“La Scuderia Ferrari e la Formula One sono storicamente legate l’una all’altra sin dal 1950 e siamo felici che questo rapporto possa proseguire ancora a lungo perché è parte del DNA stesso di questo sport. Nel percorso che ha portato alla definizione del nuovo Patto della Concordia abbiamo potuto apprezzare il ruolo costruttivo della Ferrari, sempre volto a rendere la massima competizione automobilistica più forte, equa e sostenibile. Ora ci sono tutte le condizioni per collaborare insieme per una Formula One ancor più spettacolare e attraente per le centinaia di milioni di fans in tutto il mondo che lo amano.”

*

Ferrari signs the 2021-2025 Concorde Agreement

Maranello (Italy), 18 August 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that Ferrari S.p.A. has signed today the two agreements that will govern the Scuderia’s participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship over the five year period from 2021 to 2025.

The agreement, which was signed with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (“FIA”) and Formula One World Championship Ltd. (“Formula One”), defines the regulatory and governance aspects of the highest level motorsport series. The commercial aspects are defined in the agreement between Ferrari and Formula One.

Scuderia Ferrari is the only team to have taken part in every year of the Formula One World Championship from 1950 to the present day. With a fan base of over 400 million around the world, Ferrari is the most successful team in terms of the number of Drivers’ (15) and Constructors’ (16) titles and when it comes to race wins with 238. On 13th September at Mugello, it will become the first team to reach the milestone of having taken part in 1000 Grands Prix.

Louis Camilleri, CEO, Ferrari:

“We are pleased to have signed up again to what is commonly known as the Concorde Agreement, which will regulate Formula One for the next five years. It is an important step to ensure the stability and growth of the sport. We are very confident that the collaboration with the FIA and Liberty Media can make Formula One even more attractive and spectacular, while preserving its status as the ultimate technological challenge. Racing is in Ferrari’s DNA and it is no coincidence that the Scuderia is the only team that has participated in every edition of the FIA Formula One World Championship, becoming an integral and essential part of its success, today as in the past and, above all, in the future.”

Jean Todt, President, FIA:

“We are pleased that Ferrari is a signatory to the new Concorde Agreement, the three-way agreement that assures a stable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship. This is the pinnacle of motorsport and it is natural that the most successful team ever in this series in which it has always been a protagonist, should continue to be so for many years to come.”

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO, Formula One:

“Scuderia Ferrari and Formula One have gone hand in hand since 1950 and we are happy that this relationship is set to continue for a long time, as it is part of the very DNA of this sport. In the path that has led to defining the new Concorde Agreement, we have been able to appreciate Ferrari’s constructive role, always aimed at making the pinnacle of motorsport stronger, fairer and more sustainable. Now the scene is set to work together to ensure Formula One is even more spectacular and attractive for the hundreds of millions of fans from around the world who love this sport.”