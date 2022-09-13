FERRARI AUTO SPA (MO) * PRESENTAZIONE: “PUROSANGUE”: « IL PRIMO SUV DI MARANELLO MOTORE V12 DA 725 CV – 4 PORTE E 4 POSTI VERI / CILINDRATA TOTALE 6.496 CM3 »

19.23 - martedì 13 settembre 2022

È stata svelata oggi la Ferrari Purosangue, prima auto a quattro sedili e quattro porte della storia del Cavallino Rampante. La Ferrari Purosangue monta l’iconico V12 aspirato della Casa di Maranello, in grado di erogare una potenza massima di 725 cv. I sistemi di dinamica veicolo ispirati alle supersportive del Marchio rendono la Ferrari Purosangue una vera supersportiva a quattro porte, per emozioni di guida in puro stile Ferrari

L’innovativa architettura della Ferrari Purosangue, che sfugge a qualsiasi categorizzazione esistente, crea un nuovo standard nel panorama automobilistico internazionale.

Al culmine di un’attesa durata anni da parte del panorama automobilistico internazionale è stata oggi presentata, nella meravigliosa cornice del Teatro del Silenzio di Lajatico (Pisa), la Ferrari Purosangue, prima vettura a quattro porte e quattro sedili creata dalla Casa di Maranello nei suoi 75 anni di storia.

Sin dai primi anni di attività del Marchio, le vetture 2+ (dotate cioè di due posti anteriori e due posteriori, questi ultimi spesso di dimensioni ridotte) hanno avuto un ruolo di notevole rilievo nella sua strategia. Molte sono state infatti le Ferrari che hanno fatto dell’unione tra prestazioni assolute e comfort di primordine uno dei loro pilastri: oggi, questa settantacinquennale ricerca ha dato vita a una vettura unica nel mondo dell’automobile in cui performance, emozioni di guida e comfort convivono in completa armonia, e che al contempo è intrisa del DNA inconfondibile del Cavallino Rampante.

Per raggiungere questi ambiziosi obiettivi e realizzare una vettura in grado di inserirsi con pieno diritto nella gamma della Casa di Maranello, si è rivelato necessario dotarla di layout e proporzioni nettamente diverse rispetto agli archetipi che caratterizzano le comuni granturismo moderne (i cosiddetti crossover e i SUV). Tali categorie sono infatti caratterizzate da un motore in posizione avanzatissima, quasi a cavallo dell’asse anteriore, a cui è adiacente e subito connesso il cambio: la distribuzione dei pesi non ottimale avrebbe portato a una dinamica di guida e a una capacità di emozionare non in linea con gli standard di eccellenza a cui il Cavallino Rampante ha abituato i propri clienti e appassionati.

La Ferrari Purosangue prevede invece un’architettura transaxle sportiva con motore in posizione centrale-anteriore e cambio al posteriore, oltre a una PTU (power transfer unit) collegata davanti al motore per una inedita modalità di trasmissione 4×4. In questo modo, l’auto raggiunge esattamente la distribuzione del peso che i tecnici di Maranello considerano ottimale per le vetture sportive a motore centrale-anteriore, vale a dire 49:51.

La vettura si distingue da ogni altra sul mercato anche per le sue prestazioni e il suo comfort. La Ferrari Purosangue è infatti l’unica vettura di queste proporzioni ad adottare un V12 aspirato in posizione centrale-anteriore: il propulsore più iconico della Casa di Maranello debutta in un’inedita configurazione che permette all’auto di erogare la maggiore potenza del segmento (725 cv) associata al sound più coinvolgente e rappresentativo del Marchio. Inoltre, è in grado di fornire l’80% della coppia già ai bassi regimi, per emozioni di guida uniche in tutte le condizioni di utilizzo.

Lo studio aerodinamico della Ferrari Purosangue ha ricercato la massima efficienza di carrozzeria, sottoscocca ed estrattore posteriore. Tra le soluzioni inedite, la sinergia tra paraurti e codolino anteriore che crea un air curtain per sigillare aerodinamicamente le ruote anteriori, annullando così le turbolenze trasversali.

La Casa di Maranello ha dotato la Ferrari Purosangue dell’ultima versione dei sistemi di dinamica veicolo introdotti nelle sue supersportive, come il sistema a quattro ruote sterzanti indipendenti o l’ABS ‘evo’ con sensore 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor (6w-CDS). Fa il suo debutto assoluto nella Ferrari Purosangue, invece, il sistema di sospensioni attive Ferrari in grado di regolare trasferimenti di carico e rollio in curva, nonché il contatto tra ruote e suolo anche alle alte frequenze, per ottenere prestazioni e feeling di guida paragonabili solo a quelli offerti dalle sportive di Maranello.

Il nuovo telaio è dotato di tetto in fibra di carbonio di serie, per ridurre il peso e abbassare il baricentro. La progettazione ex novo della scocca ha permesso di creare un sistema di apertura controvento delle porte posteriori (welcome doors), per agevolare ingresso e uscita degli occupanti mantenendo al contempo più compatta la Ferrari Purosangue. Al suo interno trovano spazio quattro ampie poltrone riscaldate con comandi elettrici, in grado di ospitare in tutta comodità altrettanti adulti. Il bagagliaio, il più capiente mai proposto in una vettura di Maranello, può essere reso ancor più spazioso reclinando i sedili posteriori per il trasporto di oggetti ingombranti. Naturalmente, la Ferrari Purosangue adotta una posizione di guida più alta rispetto a quella del resto della gamma; tuttavia, la configurazione è la stessa, affinché il pilota sia vicino al pianale e riesca a sentirsi in relazione diretta con il telaio, condizione necessaria per ottenere una connessione ottimale con le doti dinamiche della vettura.

La Ferrari Purosangue fornisce prestazioni ai vertici della categoria (da 0 a 100 km/h in 3,3 s e da 0 a 200 in 10,6 s); l’impostazione di guida e il sound inebriante del V12 aspirato danno vita a un’esperienza di guida come nessun’altra, ma al contempo spiccatamente Ferrari. La dotazione di serie di una vasta gamma di contenuti di comfort (tra cui spicca l’impianto Hi-Fi Burmester®) e le numerose dotazioni opzionali a disposizione, come il nuovissimo rivestimento in Alcantara® proveniente da poliestere riciclato certificato, la rendono l’auto a quattro porte e quattro sedili più completa sul mercato.

MOTOPROPULSORE

Il motore della Ferrari Purosangue (codice F140IA) è stato progettato per garantire la massima coppia disponibile fin dai bassi regimi senza rinunciare alla progressione continua caratteristica dei V12 aspirati di Maranello. L’80% della coppia è disponibile da 2100 giri/min. e il picco di coppia di 716 Nm viene raggiunto a 6250 giri/min.; la potenza massima di 725 cv a 7750 giri/min. e la risposta agli input del guidatore sono degni di una vettura sportiva. I sistemi di aspirazione, distribuzione e scarico sono stati totalmente riprogettati, mentre le teste cilindri derivano da quelle della 812 Competizione. Grande attenzione è stata posta al miglioramento dell’efficienza meccanica e di combustione, utilizzando concetti di calibrazione ispirati alle vetture di Formula 1.

Il risultato? Il motore più potente sviluppato da Ferrari per una vettura a quattro posti è anche il più prestazionale del segmento, nonché l’unico in grado di regalare sonorità inconfondibili. Il propulsore mantiene l’architettura che ha decretato il successo dei più recenti dodici cilindri aspirati del Cavallino Rampante, tra cui quello della 812 Competizione, cioè 65° tra le bancate, 6,5 litri di cilindrata, carter secco e iniezione diretta ad alta pressione.

Per garantire la massima efficienza meccanica sono state riprogettate le masse rotanti. Oltre all’albero motore in acciaio nitrurato, la cui corsa è stata allungata, sono stati ottimizzati sia il disegno dei canali interni di lubrificazione, per garantire una migliore alimentazione dei cuscinetti di banco, sia i giochi di accoppiamento al fine di migliorare i consumi. Il gruppo pompe acqua e olio è stato riprogettato, in particolare nella parte dei recuperi, per diminuirne attrito e masse tramite la riduzione del diametro dei rotori delle pompe di recupero e l’ottimizzazione di luci di aspirazione e mandata e tenute rotanti.

È stata ripensata e ottimizzata la geometria di collettore e polmoni di aspirazione, che insieme allo sviluppo dei profili degli alberi a camme ha permesso di ottenere una curva di coppia piena e continuamente crescente. Anche il sistema di scarico è stato ottimizzato migliorandone la permeabilità e riducendone quindi la contropressione. I pistoni sono specifici, con uno sviluppo dedicato del cielo, volto al miglioramento dell’efficienza di combustione.

Il sistema di iniezione diretta è dotato di due pompe ad alta pressione da 350 bar che inviano la benzina agli iniettori direttamente in camera di combustione. Il sistema, costituito da dodici bobine e candele, è gestito da una centralina di controllo a correnti ionizzanti in grado di pilotare l’accensione della scintilla in modalità singola o multispark, al fine di massimizzare l’efficienza di combustione a tutti i regimi. L’ECU controlla la detonazione in camera per garantire la massima efficienza termodinamica del propulsore in ogni condizione di guida e ambientale ed è anche in grado, grazie a una sofisticata strategia di riconoscimento, di determinare la qualità (RON) della benzina nel serbatoio e di adattarne l’anticipo.

La calibrazione motore integra poi una nuova funzionalità brevettata, derivata dall’esperienza in Formula 1, che permette di ottimizzare valore e forma della coppia motore durante i transitori di accelerazione dai bassi e medi regimi.

Il sound del motore F140IA è un ottimo esempio di integrazione tra la sinfonia della sequenza di combustione dei cilindri e la capacità di Ferrari di dominare l’acustica in abitacolo. I collettori di scarico, tutti della medesima lunghezza, sono accordati in modo tale da rendere perfetta l’armonia dei dodici cilindri; il nuovo polmone con convogliatore di aspirazione ottimizzato accompagna le note alte del V12 con il corpo delle medie frequenze; e i due silenziatori ad attenuazione progressiva, la cui risposta è ora inserita nelle strategie del Manettino, conferiscono alla vettura la massima versatilità. La sonorità risultante è tipicamente Ferrari, con l’inconfondibile armonia degli ordini del V12 che accompagna dolcemente il pilota fintanto che questi non accelera con decisione: è allora che gli 8250 giri/min. intonano un crescendo coinvolgente di accordi per raggiungere la brillantezza agli alti regimi che solo i propulsori del Cavallino Rampante sanno garantire.

Il layout del cambio a doppia frizione e 8 rapporti in bagno d’olio è stato ottimizzato tramite l’adozione di un carter secco e il significativo compattamento del gruppo frizione, che ha consentito di ridurne la quota di installazione in vettura di 15 mm con relativo abbassamento del baricentro. La nuova frizione migliora le prestazioni del 35% per coppie dinamiche in cambiata fino a 1200 Nm. Grazie all’idraulica di attuazione di nuova generazione si ha una riduzione dei tempi di riempimento frizione del 30%. I tempi totali di cambiata sono così ridotti rispetto al DCT a sette rapporti. La cambiata della Ferrari Purosangue è caratterizzata da un feeling di rapporti corti, a cui si affianca l’ultimo più lungo che premia l’autonomia in condizioni di marcia autostradale. Le scalate sono state calibrate privilegiando fluidità, emozioni di guida ed esaltazione del sound motore.

TELAIO E SCOCCA

Il telaio della Ferrari Purosangue, completamente nuovo, è stato progettato partendo da un foglio bianco allo scopo di ottenere una struttura dalla rigidità torsionale eccellente; realizzato completamente in leghe di alluminio alto-resistenziali, si avvale dell’enorme esperienza di Ferrari nell’uso di tali materiali leggeri. Insieme agli elementi strutturali della scocca costituisce una struttura composta da profilati estrusi a sezione chiusa, connessi mediante fusioni, ai quali sono integrati gli elementi portanti in lamiera.

Il telaio così progettato ha un peso ridotto rispetto a quello delle altre vetture a quattro posti della Casa di Maranello, nonostante le sue dimensioni siano maggiori. Il miglioramento di rigidezza torsionale (+30%) e flessionale (+25%) sono stati fondamentali per migliorare il livello di assorbimento vibrazionale e acustico delle asperità stradali, oltre a donare una sensazione di guida solida e stabile.

L’ampio utilizzo di fusioni cave a spessore sottile, ottenute tramite l’utilizzo di anime interne, ha contribuito a ottimizzare la struttura e massimizzarne le prestazioni, oltre a garantire una maggiore continuità delle linee di carico per la massima sicurezza degli occupanti. L’utilizzo di questa tecnologia assicura inoltre una maggiore integrazione tra le componenti, ne riduce il numero e di conseguenza diminuisce anche le linee di saldatura.

La scocca è stata realizzata in materiali che vanno dall’alluminio alla fibra di carbonio, introducendo nei punti nevralgici acciaio alto-resistenziale e affiancando alle giunzioni meccaniche incollaggi strutturali. Combinando materiali molto diversi tra loro si è garantita la massima resistenza della struttura ove necessario, alleggerendola invece nelle aree non sottoposte a stress. L’acciaio alto-resistenziale è impiegato sulle barre anti-intrusione, i rinforzi dei nodi principali e il montante centrale. Il livello maniacale di dettaglio della progettazione si evince dall’utilizzo di materiali diversi persino nella realizzazione di un singolo componente, come per esempio la mono-cerniera della porta posteriore: la parte fissa è in lega di alluminio, mentre la parte mobile è uno stampato a caldo in acciaio.

Il padiglione, monoguscio in fibra di carbonio con insonorizzante annegato, è completamente nuovo e presenta una rigidezza pari a quella di un padiglione in vetro, oltre a un peso del 20% in meno rispetto a uno in alluminio con insonorizzante. Dal punto di vista ergonomico viene offerto il massimo spazio di ingresso in vettura, mantenendo comunque il passo contenuto, tramite l’apertura delle porte anteriori a 63° (+5° rispetto al resto della gamma) affiancata a due inedite porte posteriori con apertura elettrica controvento a 79°. Tale sistema, che ricorda l’apertura del cofano della Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 e di altre leggendarie Ferrari del passato, ha permesso ai tecnici di Maranello di progettare forme più estreme nella zona del montante anteriore. Le cerniere a collo d’oca, realizzate in alluminio, garantiscono la massima solidità e stabilità al cofano durante le fasi di apertura.

Il portellone posteriore è dotato di apertura elettrica tramite 2 stabilus che ne consentono l’apertura a 73°, al fine di agevolare l’accesso al baule e poter caricare con semplicità anche i bagagli più voluminosi. Le cerniere a collo d’oca, infine, hanno permesso di realizzare forme non convenzionali anche nell’area dello spoiler superiore.

AERODINAMICA

Le volumetrie e i vincoli di un prodotto unico come la Ferrari Purosangue hanno significato, per il reparto aerodinamica di Maranello, l’adozione di metodi e soluzioni innovative. I target estremamente ambiziosi di riduzione della resistenza aerodinamica, abitabilità, fruibilità e raffreddamento del poderoso V12 e degli impianti ancillari hanno richiesto centinaia di ore di sviluppo in galleria del vento e migliaia di simulazioni CFD, un tempo paragonabile a quello speso per le supersportive Ferrari.

Si è partiti dal disegno della sezione di mezzeria della vettura, essenziale per progettarne i flussi, ridurne il Cx e minimizzarne la superficie frontale vista dall’aria. La parte anteriore della silhouette dà grande continuità alla zona anteriore di massima curvatura del cofano rispetto alla traversa del parabrezza. La parte posteriore del tetto, il lunotto e lo spoiler hanno richiesto molto lavoro, in quanto si tratta di sezioni fondamentali per gestire separazioni del flusso e campi di pressione.

Il compromesso ottimale tra le linee morbide che caratterizzano la direttrice tetto-lunotto e la necessità di ridurre l’altezza dello specchio di poppa è stato raggiunto tramite due elementi che completano il progetto aerodinamico del posteriore, vale a dire lo spoiler sospeso e il nolder a fine cofano. Il primo aiuta a neutralizzare la curvatura del tetto a valle dello spazio degli occupanti posteriori, mentre il secondo (alto appena 7 mm) guida i vortici garantendo una leggera ricompressione al posteriore.

Muovendosi dalla sezione di mezzeria verso il posteriore, si noti la sgusciata che comincia nella parte finale del tetto per protrarsi sul lunotto generando due creste laterali. Questa soluzione massimizza l’abitabilità nel comparto posteriore e al contempo mantiene separati i flussi che provengono dalla parte superiore del tetto e quelli che lambiscono le superfici vetrate.

Di grande importanza anche la gestione della scia turbolenta delle ruote: a tale scopo sono state implementate soluzioni aerodinamiche integrate nei codolini flottanti degli archi ruota. Il sistema più complesso si ritrova tuttavia all’anteriore, dove paraurti e codolino cooperano per generare un air curtain che sigilla aerodinamicamente le ruote anteriori, impedendo la creazione di turbolenze trasversali. È stato infatti ricavato un condotto d’aria tra il paraurti anteriore all’esterno delle prese d’aria laterali e la pinna verticale che chiude l’inquadramento della bocca per accelerare il flusso verso il soffiaggio nel codolino e rilasciare una lama d’aria tangente alla spalla esterna dello pneumatico. La sua superficie esterna, invece, garantisce l’orientamento corretto del flusso verso la fiancata.

Sul retro del codolino è stato ricavato un condotto profilato per ampliare l’estrazione d’aria dall’interno del passaruota. La stessa soluzione si ritrova anche nel fondo del codolino degli archi ruota posteriori. L’estrazione d’aria dal passaruota posteriore è affidata inoltre a un’apertura sul retro del codolino, mentre la superficie esterna profilata gestisce ottimamente il punto di distacco posteriore del flusso che lambisce fiancata e ruote.L’ala sospesa sul cofano anteriore davanti al montante ‘A’ della Ferrari Purosangue, definita aerobridge per analogia con un simile elemento introdotto sulla F12, svolge tuttavia funzioni diverse rispetto al suo omologo: quello della Ferrari Purosangue, infatti, non dirige verso il basso il flusso proveniente dal cofano per aumentare il carico verticale, ma punta invece a ridurre la resistenza all’avanzamento.

Sotto l’ala presente sul cofano, il flusso viene energizzato per ridurre gli effetti locali negativi del vortice alla base del parabrezza e velocizzare la vena fluida aumentando così la portata d’aria di un’evacuazione nascosta dall’ala dell’aerobridge. Tale elemento fa parte di un complesso sistema di canalizzazioni di aria che ha il suo ingresso nella presa posta sopra al proiettore. La massa d’aria viene poi convogliata verso il passaruota anteriore. I flussi d’aria provenienti dall’anteriore della vettura trovano una naturale via di sfogo nel louver della parte superiore del vano ruota, proseguendo poi all’interno del vano motore per giungere all’uscita sotto l’aerobridge. Analogamente, per ridurre le sovrapressioni al posteriore è stata creata sotto il fanale l’uscita di un condotto il cui ingresso è nel vano ruota posteriore.

Il soffiaggio verso il fondo presente nella parte inferiore del paraurti anteriore permette di ridurre le zone naturalmente in compressione, massimizzando la portata verso il fondo. L’elemento è presente su altre vetture di Maranello, ma sulla Ferrari Purosangue viene utilizzato diversamente: il flusso energetico canalizzato sul fondo dal soffiaggio incontra le superfici del sottoscocca disegnate per generare aspirazioni in prossimità dell’evacuazione dei radiatori centrali presenti sul fondo anteriore. È stata così massimizzata l’efficacia del raffreddamento delle masse radianti centrali e, pertanto, disegnata una bocca di ingresso ai radiatori più ristretta. La considerevole altezza da terra della Ferrari Purosangue fa sì che la parte esposta delle ruote dia un notevole contributo alla resistenza: sono quindi state integrate davanti alle ruote anteriori rampe negative che massimizzano l’efficienza aerodinamica della vettura.

Nella Ferrari Purosangue le curvature delle superfici della carrozzeria sono state progettate in modo da schermare ruote anteriori e bracci delle sospensioni e limitare così l’ingresso d’aria nel vano ruota; a tal fine, è decisivo il piccolo deflettore montato sul braccio inferiore della sospensione. Le zone a bassa pressione dietro le ruote anteriori sono state sfruttate per la creazione di due sfoghi che, riducendo le sovrapressioni nel vano motore, aumentano l’efficienza delle masse radianti con effetti benefici sulla resistenza all’avanzamento della vettura.

Il disegno del diffusore posteriore è frutto di un profondo lavoro di ottimizzazione che ha curato soprattutto la sinergia tra il diffusore stesso, la scocca e il paraurti posteriore. Il flusso d’aria che interessa il diffusore viene espanso in modo graduale e controllato; al termine di tale espansione un nolderquasi impercettibile impone il distacco del flusso dopo una leggera ricompressione. Ciò incrementa l’efficienza del sistema massimizzando l’estrazione d’aria calda dal vano interno.

Il veicolo non è dotato di tergilunotto posteriore, pertanto la detersione è affidata ai flussi d’aria che lambiscono le superfici vetrate. Nella parte inferiore dello spoiler sospeso è presente una superficie curva che garantisce la corretta velocità e direzione del flusso d’aria. Sulle parti esterne sono presenti due coppie di vorticatori che garantiscono l’uniformità dell’azione pulente, agendo in opposizione alla vorticità naturalmente introdotta dal montante ‘C’ e in sinergia con la particolare forma del lunotto.

Il posizionamento non convenzionale del proiettore anteriore ha permesso di realizzare due ingressi d’aria sopra e sotto ai DRL. Quello superiore è utilizzato per alimentare il sistema di soffiaggio al di sotto dell’aerobridge anteriore, mentre quello inferiore alimenta il sistema di raffreddamento freni. Sulle pareti esterne di entrambe le prese è stato introdotto un air-catcher che ne aumenta la portata d’aria.

Sulla parte inferiore sono invece presenti le bocche che servono le masse radianti. A sinistra vi è il radiatore del circuito delle sospensioni attive, mentre sulla destra è installato il radiatore della PTU, responsabile della ripartizione della coppia motrice (torque vectoring). La bocca centrale, infine, permette il raffreddamento dei radiatori olio e acqua dell’iconico V12 aspirato e del condensatore del circuito di climatizzazione, per garantire il massimo comfort in cabina.

DINAMICA VEICOLO

Lo sviluppo delle prestazioni dinamiche della Ferrari Purosangue si è incentrato sulla creazione di una vettura inedita nel panorama automobilistico mondiale, dotata di standard di fruibilità e comfort ai vertici del mercato nonché di caratteristiche dinamiche e prestazionali marcatamente Ferrari e paragonabili a quelle delle altre vetture di gamma.

La Purosangue vanta un sistema unico e innovativo a livello mondiale: il sistema di sospensioni attive Ferrari, che utilizza la tecnologia TASV (True Active Spool Valve) di Multimatic. Rispetto ad altre soluzioni presenti sul mercato, questa nuova architettura offre numerosi vantaggi, combinando l’azionamento di un motore elettrico con un ammortizzatore idraulico di alta precisione in un unico sistema completamente integrato. Il motore elettrico garantisce il controllo attivo di carrozzeria e ruote con una maggiore precisione e a frequenze più elevate rispetto ai tradizionali sistemi adattivi o semi-attivi.

Un vantaggio di questo sistema è la velocità con cui gli attuatori del motore TASV da 48 volt applicano la forza nella direzione della corsa dell’ammortizzatore. Il motore elettrico brushless trifase ad alta densità, sviluppato specificamente da Ferrari, utilizza una tecnologia di avvolgimentoslotless dello statore per ridurre al minimo le dimensioni radiali e massimizzare la densità di potenza. Dal punto di vista meccanico, la forza del motore viene trasmessa in modo innovativo attraverso una vite a ricircolo di sfere collegata direttamente allo stelo dell’ammortizzatore idraulico, che consente una risposta ad alta frequenza e riduce l’attrito, l’inerzia e l’ingombro.

Il sistema di sospensioni attive utilizza accelerometri e sensori di posizione su ognuna delle quattro sospensioni e si interfaccia con il Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0 e il sensore 6w-CDS. La logica di controllo proprietaria Ferrari, insieme agli ammortizzatori TASV forniti da Multimatic, gestisce elettronicamente ogni elemento prestazionale del sistema di sospensioni completamente attivo.

Questa tecnologia ottimizza le massime prestazioni in curva grazie alla distribuzione variabile e continua della rigidità del rollio e all’abbassamento attivo del centro di rollio (ridotto fino a 10 mm), a vantaggio della forza laterale che agisce sui pneumatici e dell’equilibrio tra sovrasterzo e sottosterzo. Il controllo ad alta frequenza regola sia il movimento della carrozzeria che quello delle ruote, riducendo così il rollio e il beccheggio e assorbendo le irregolarità del manto stradale.

Oltre al sistema di sospensioni attive, la Ferrari Purosangue vanta un nuovo archetipo di sospensione anteriore semi-virtuale composto da un braccio inferiore con due punti di attacco sul portamozzo. La cerniera virtuale inferiore è molto vicina al centro ruota, il che riduce notevolmente la distanza tra il punto di intersezione del prolungamento dell’asse di sterzo con il terreno e il centro del battistrada. Ciò delinea una minore sensibilità del volante a irregolarità stradali e frenate.

La Ferrari Purosangue è dotata del nuovo ABS ‘evo’ sviluppato in co-design con Bosch®, implementato nel sistema brake by wire e introdotto per la prima volta sulla 296 GTB. Sulla Ferrari Purosangue è stato perfezionato in particolare relativamente alla gestione dei fondi a bassa aderenza in tutte le posizioni del Manettino, ottimizzandone così prestazione e ripetibilità in ogni condizione. Tale sistema sfrutta le informazioni provenienti dall’ESC (Electronic Stability Control) al fine di ottenere una stima precisa della velocità e decidere lo slittamento ottimale di ciascuna ruota in frenata. Ciò permette di sfruttare al meglio la forza longitudinale degli pneumatici, mentre l’accuratezza delle stime massimizza la ripetibilità della manovra, riducendo le dispersioni dovute a variabili naturali, tra cui le condizioni dell’asfalto.

Anche il sistema di stima del grip basato su EPS e sviluppato per la 296 GTB è stato ottimizzato ed esteso per operare su fondi innevati o a bassissima aderenza. Sfruttando le informazioni della centralina e il valore di angolo di assetto stimato dall’SSC 8.0, tale logica è in grado di calcolare il livello di grip che caratterizza il contatto tra pneumatico e strada durante la sterzata. Tale approccio consente una stima precisa anche in condizioni di guida non al limite e velocizza l’autoapprendimento del grip reale, a tutto vantaggio della precisione di stima in ogni condizione di aderenza.

Il sistema di trazione integrale 4RM-S introdotto sulla Ferrari GTC4Lusso trova la sua naturale evoluzione sulla Ferrari Purosangue, ereditando sia le innovazioni sviluppate per il sistema a quattro ruote motrici della SF90 Stradale, sia il nuovo sistema a quattro ruote sterzanti indipendenti (4WS) della 812 Competizione. La gestione dell’imbardata in curva in accelerazione è garantita dalla combinazione fra il torque vectoring sull’asse anteriore, la ripartizione di coppia dell’E-Diff e la generazione di forza laterale del sistema 4WS. La nuova gestione elettronica consente di ottenere un rilevante incremento di prestazioni in termini di controllo puntuale della posizione richiesta a ogni attuatore, riduzione dei tempi di risposta dell’asse e aumento della precisione nella creazione di forza laterale.

Tutte le tecnologie sopra descritte si inseriscono nella versione 8.0 del sistema Side Slip Control che fornisce ai controllori un linguaggio comune atto a identificare il modo migliore di massimizzare le prestazioni. L’SSC 8.0 integra infatti i controllori presenti sul veicolo (sterzatura, coppia traente e controllo verticale) attivi sui quattro corner vettura e crea naturale sinergia con il nuovo ABS ‘evo’.

Anche l’oggettivazione delle emozioni di guida nella fase longitudinale è stata tarata sui target prestazionali della Ferrari Purosangue: ai tradizionali valori di accelerazione crescente e tempo di risposta ridotto si aggiunge la ripresa in marcia con cambio manuale per enfatizzare elasticità e doti di ripresa, fondamentali per questa vettura.

La vettura è dotata del cambio DCT a otto rapporti, di cui sfrutta le potenzialità sotto tutti i punti di vista: meccanico, energetico e di controllo. I rapporti sono gli stessi della SF90 Stradale e della 296 GTB; nonostante la taglia di pneumatici più grande, ciò consente alla Ferrari Purosangue di avere rapporti mediamente più corti rispetto alle precedenti quattro posti del Marchio, oltre a una progressione più uniforme. La presenza dell’ultimo rapporto favorisce l’autonomia in marcia autostradale. Il sistema di controllo software del cambio beneficia di una riduzione dei tempi di cambiata di circa il 18% e della funzione sailing, che disaccoppia automaticamente motore e cambio laddove non sia richiesta coppia traente, quindi anche in frenata, a favore di una maggiore scorrevolezza.

Per quanto riguarda i sistemi di assistenza alla guida (ADAS) la Ferrari Purosangue si presenta con un considerevole portafoglio di contenuti di serie, molti dei quali sviluppati in collaborazione con Bosch®, tra cui Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Brake System (AEB), Auto High Beam (HBA/HBAM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Drowsiness and Attention (DDA) e retrocamera di parcheggio (NSW).

Per la prima volta su una Ferrari è infine disponibile l’HDC (Hill Descent Control), che permette di mantenere la velocità impostata sul display del cruscotto anche su strade in discesa. A funzione attivata, la vettura collabora con l’impianto frenante per impedire che la velocità superi il valore impostato sul display. È possibile disattivare manualmente l’HDC in qualsiasi momento premendo il pedale dell’acceleratore.

STILE

La Ferrari Purosangue crea un nuovo segmento di mercato in cui la Casa di Maranello apre scenari totalmente inediti. Grazie alla sua architettura moderna e unica nel suo genere rappresenta un’auto versatile, in grado di abbinare un comfort senza pari a prestazioni ed emozioni di guida tipiche di ogni Ferrari. Trasporre il DNA del Cavallino Rampante su un’auto innovativa per il Marchio e per tutto il panorama automobilistico mondiale ha rappresentato una sfida stimolante per il Centro Stile Ferrari, diretto da Flavio Manzoni.

All’architettura dell’automobile ben si addice la definizione di ‘Purosangue’: gli esterni atletici e snelli, che la distinguono rispetto alle vetture a quattro porte e quattro sedili presenti sul mercato, e il motore V12 aspirato in posizione centrale-anteriore si sposano a un abitacolo lussuoso, confortevole, dall’elevato grado di abitabilità. È un’auto molto agile, scattante, ma è anche la prima Ferrari a quattro posti, la cui volumetria permette di offrire a tutti gli occupanti eccezionali condizioni di comfort.

ESTERNI

Il corpo vettura della Ferrari Purosangue, sviluppato per sottrazione di volumi, è scomposto in due livelli; uno inferiore rappresentato dal sottoscocca, più tecnico, e uno superiore sinuoso e possente. Tale divisione è enfatizzata dall’effetto flottante del volume superiore, che pare quasi sospeso sugli archi ruota.

Nonostante il volume sia più imponente rispetto a quello di una supersportiva, la particolare scansione della vettura in altezza produce un effetto complessivo di leggerezza. Allo stesso tempo, per donare alla Ferrari Purosangue una postura marcata, il Centro Stile ha prediletto la ricerca di forme audaci e originali.

La forma della Ferrari Purosangue è stata concepita come una scultura che esalta la ricerca aerodinamica; ne è prova l’ampia serie di attraversamenti che la caratterizzano, per esempio l’effetto a pontone del parafango anteriore che crea un bridge tra frontale e fiancata. Ogni elemento aerodinamico è un’opportunità di dare alla forma un effetto scultoreo e originale, sottolineando la cifra stilistica della vettura. Il concetto di leggerezza e compattezza è applicato anche al padiglione, le cui caratteristiche vengono enfatizzate dai possenti parafanghi posteriori, che donano proporzioni uniche alla silhouette della vettura.

Il frontale è in continuità con il fianco della vettura e si sviluppa su livelli che ne favoriscono una lettura dinamica orizzontale. La Ferrari Purosangue non ha una calandra, sostituita da un diedro sospeso sulla parte inferiore, che risulta più tecnica. Due gusci generano una specie di disco sospeso in cui una scanalatura ospita telecamera e sensori di parcheggio integrandoli perfettamente nelle forme della vettura. Alle estremità si trovano i DRL, ciascuno dei quali risulta incastonato tra due coppie di prese d’aria che confluiscono nella parte superiore della fiancata, rafforzandone il tema di stile. Tale interpretazione fa sì che lo sguardo del frontale della Ferrari Purosangue nasca da un soffiaggio aerodinamico, piuttosto che da proiettori a vista.

La sezione superiore del disco è sostenuta da un elemento composto da un’area centrale che raffredda il vano motore e due guance laterali che cingono lo splitter centrale. Sopra la fuga si sviluppa il lungo cofango scolpito, caratterizzato da muscoli bombati che terminano con superfici alari. Due pinne sospese mettono in continuità cofano e fianco.

Le fiancate sono caratterizzate da un passaggio d’aria sotto il cofango che corre lateralmente, delineando il tema principale di stile, e genera un diedro che termina sui poderosi muscoli posteriori. Gli archi ruota al di sotto dei parafanghi svelano la seconda pelle della Ferrari Purosangue: gli elementi funzionali e tecnici vengono colti in seconda lettura e l’auto viene così percepita quasi come un coupé sospeso. L’apertura a libro delle porte fa percepire dall’esterno un volume interno molto grande rispetto a quello intuibile a vettura chiusa, grazie al meticoloso lavoro di contenimento delle proporzioni del padiglione.

I muscoli posteriori sfumano sulla coda, sotto cui si sviluppa lo specchio di poppa. Una fuga orizzontale accoglie alle estremità i gruppi ottici. Sotto la fanaleria, due svuotamenti convergono in altrettante uscite d’aria. Il posteriore si sviluppa in larghezza grazie a un imponente diffusore e agli ampi muscoli dei parafanghi, su cui poggia una cabina sportiva la cui compattezza è stata centrale per conferire all’auto un portamento sportivo senza sacrificarne l’abitabilità. L’abitacolo è caratterizzato da un parabrezza spiovente e da archi montanti anteriori che convergono sullo spoiler posteriore, sotto il quale un soffiaggio aerodinamico sfocia su un lunotto caratterizzato da due creste molto marcate.

Per la Ferrari Purosangue sono stati studiati specifici cerchi forgiati basati su un concetto aerodinamico analogo a quello della SF90 Stradale, in cui i deflettori distribuiti nel canale facilitano l’estrazione dell’aria calda dai passaruota. Tali appendici aerodinamiche si sviluppano su superfici tridimensionali enfatizzate da un elegante trattamento diamantato.

INTERNI

L’abitacolo della Ferrari Purosangue ha richiesto una minuziosa progettazione di spazi e arredi e un’attenta selezione dei materiali, per assicurare un’abitabilità senza precedenti su una quattro posti di Maranello. Gli interni si presentano come un salotto sportivo ed elegante. Quando si aprono le porte dall’esterno si resta sorpresi dalla quantità di spazio presente, ma anche dal lusso sofisticato che esprime raffinatezza e modernità. Linguaggi moderni si abbinano armoniosamente alla tipica sensazione da granturismo sportiva della tradizione Ferrari. Per sfruttare al meglio lo spazio a bordo, tutte le forme sono state disegnate per garantire ingombri minimi, ottenendo il massimo dell’ergonomia.

Il posto di guida si ispira a quello della SF90 Stradale e trova il suo alter ego quasi simmetrico sul lato passeggero. Si crea così un coinvolgimento emotivo senza pari per il passeggero anteriore, grazie anche al display da 10,2” che consente di trarre tutte le informazioni utili a partecipare all’esperienza di guida. Anche la Ferrari Purosangue è dotata dell’interfaccia full-digital già introdotta nel resto della gamma.

L’intera architettura della Ferrari Purosangue è basata sul concetto di plancia a doppio cockpit, esteso in modo speculare anche alla zona posteriore per creare quattro aree distinte in termini funzionali, volumetrici, materici e cromatici. Tale principio ha guidato la composizione dell’abitacolo, sviluppato secondo una lettura orizzontale e senza soluzione di continuità tra gli arredi, il che ha consentito di aumentare lo spazio percepito e di preservare volumetrie dinamiche e leggere.

Le forme avvolgenti che convergono verso il centro abbracciano gli occupanti e, attraverso il dialogo tra volumetrie sellate e aree tecniche funzionali, esaltano il concetto di doppio cockpit all’anteriore e al posteriore. La zona centrale della plancia ospita i comandi legati al comfort, controllati tramite un’interfaccia rotativa a scomparsa presente anche nella zona posteriore.

Il corpo del tunnel, rifinito da sellature di pregio, è abbinato a un elemento strutturale dominato dal cancelletto in metallo dalla caratteristica forma a ‘Y’. Sono elementi di seconda lettura, invece, i tasti di apertura/chiusura vetri, il doppio ed elegante portabicchieri in vetro e la sede della chiave abbinata all’area per la ricarica wireless di dispositivi mobili. La zona inferiore ospita piccoli vani portaoggetti e crea continuità materica e cromatica con il fondo. Gli elementi di estensione del cockpit, dall’iconica forma a guscio, integrano e mettono in risalto l’impianto audio più performante mai offerto da Ferrari. Le aree sellate dedicate al comfort, invece, integrano appoggiabraccia e maniglione.

Per la prima volta nella storia della Ferrari, gli interni ospitano quattro sedili separati e regolabili in modo indipendente. L’integrazione dei componenti dedicati al comfort, l’utilizzo di schiume a densità variabile e il nuovo sistema di molleggio hanno consentito di raggiungere un livello di comfort senza precedenti e una configurazione che comunica la sportività e l’eleganza tipiche del linguaggio Ferrari. I sedili posteriori riscaldati sono regolabili e reclinabili in modo indipendente; in configurazione inclinata generano un piano unico con il vano baule, incrementando notevolmente la capacità di carico.

La ricerca del lusso non può tuttavia prescindere dall’attenzione alla sostenibilità ambientale. Sulla Ferrari Purosangue si fa ampio uso di materiali ecosostenibili che aprono a nuovi abbinamenti. L’85% dei rivestimenti di lancio della vettura è prodotto in materiali ecosostenibili: il tessuto del padiglione è in poliestere riciclato, il tappeto in poliammide rigenerato è ricavato da reti da pesca recuperate in mare e Alcantara® di nuova composizione proveniente anch’essa da poliestere riciclato. La Ferrari Purosangue è infatti la prima auto al mondo a utilizzare una versione speciale di Alcantara composta al 68% da poliestere riciclato post-consumo. Per questa versione, Alcantara ha ottenuto da ICEA la certificazione di Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), standard leader a livello internazionale nella verifica e tracciamento del materiale riciclato dalla fonte al prodotto finale.

Invece della tradizionale moquette o pelle che ricopre il tappeto, è disponibile su richiesta un tessuto utilizzato anche per l’abbigliamento militare a causa della sua eccezionale resistenza e durabilità. È stata poi introdotta una nuova pelle semi-anilina di color marrone scuro, molto elegante e contemporanea. Infine, il nuovo intreccio di fibra di carbonio con inserti in rame, disponibile su richiesta, fornisce un’interpretazione ancor più elegante rispetto alla fibra di carbonio tradizionale.

Fa il suo ingresso nella gamma Ferrari anche l’impianto Hi-Fi Burmester® di serie di altissima qualità, in grado di garantire prestazioni eccezionali dalle gamme di alta a quelle di bassa frequenza grazie all’introduzione di tecnologie innovative. Il tweeter a nastro, al suo debutto su un veicolo di serie, e il subwoofer installato in un alloggiamento chiuso riproducono le alte frequenze con una brillantezza, potenza e rapidità senza precedenti, oltre a bassi mozzafiato. Il sound 3D e le configurazioni aggiuntive offerte assicurano un’esperienza sonora immersiva, emozionante e di qualità assoluta che rispecchia il carattere unico dell’auto, e quindi l’essenza dei capolavori automobilistici realizzati a Maranello.

Il colore di lancio Nero 75, progettato specificamente per questa vettura, è dotato di pigmenti che, in particolari condizioni di luce, creano riflessi rossi molto intensi che valorizzano le volumetrie dell’auto.

OPTIONAL E PERSONALIZZAZIONI

La Ferrari Purosangue è dotata di una vasta gamma di contenuti opzionali e personalizzazioni che permettono a ogni ferrarista di trovare il proprio personale equilibrio tra comfort e prestazioni. Oltre a una vasta scelta di colori per interni ed esterni, fra cui alcuni specifici e dedicati al modello, sono state introdotte soluzioni innovative per la gamma Ferrari o per il mercato nel suo complesso.

Per la prima volta su una Ferrari viene offerta la possibilità di personalizzare il cielo dell’abitacolo con un tetto in vetro dotato di tecnologia elettrocromica, in alternativa a quello in fibra di carbonio di serie. Il vetro è dotato, nella sua superficie inferiore, di una pellicola elettrosensibile; quando quest’ultima viene attraversata dalla corrente cambia livello di trasparenza, per un abitacolo irraggiato dal sole o per poter invece schermare la luce all’occorrenza.

I sedili anteriori massaggianti, realizzati con 10 sacche d’aria, consentono un massaggio rilassante e incisivo suddiviso in cinque diverse tipologie e tre livelli di intensità.

Sulla Ferrari Purosangue è stato adottato, in anteprima assoluta per la gamma Ferrari, un sensore della qualità dell’aria in grado di controllare l’aria all’esterno della vettura e migliorarne la qualità in abitacolo grazie a una gestione intelligente del ricircolo dell’aria e all’utilizzo di filtri che bloccano le particelle fino a PM 2,5.

Di serie per la prima volta anche l’abilitazione ai sistemi Android Auto e Apple CarPlay, che sostituiscono la tradizionale navigazione integrata nella vettura.

7 ANNI DI MANUTENZIONE

Gli impareggiabili standard qualitativi raggiunti e la grande attenzione nei confronti del cliente sono alla base del programma settennale di assistenza estesa di Ferrari, offerto anche sulla Ferrari Purosangue. Questo programma, valido per l’intera gamma, prevede la copertura di tutti gli interventi di manutenzione ordinaria per i primi 7 anni di vita della vettura. Il piano di manutenzione ordinaria rappresenta un servizio esclusivo per i clienti, che saranno certi di mantenere inalterato il livello di prestazioni e sicurezza della propria auto nel corso degli anni. Questo servizio speciale è riservato anche a chi acquista una Ferrari non di prima immatricolazione.

Tra i vantaggi principali del programma Genuine Maintenance, controlli pianificati (a intervalli di 20.000 km oppure una volta all’anno senza limiti di chilometraggio), ricambi originali e ispezioni accurate attraverso i più moderni strumenti di diagnostica a opera di personale qualificato formato direttamente presso il Ferrari Training Centre di Maranello. Il servizio è disponibile in tutti i mercati e riguarda tutti i Punti Vendita della Rete Ufficiale.

Grazie al programma Genuine Maintenance si amplia ulteriormente la vasta gamma di servizi di post-vendita offerti da Ferrari per soddisfare i clienti che desiderano conservare immutate nel tempo le performance e l’eccellenza che contraddistinguono le vetture fabbricate a Maranello.

Ferrari Purosangue – Scheda tecnica

MOTOPROPULSORE

Tipo V12 – 65° – Carter Secco

Cilindrata totale 6496 cm3

Alesaggio e corsa 94 mm x 78 mm

Potenza massima* 725 cv @ 7750 giri/min.

Coppia massima 716 Nm a 6250 giri/min.

Regime massimo 8250 giri/min.

Rapporto di compressione 13,6:1

Potenza specifica 111 cv/l

DIMENSIONI E PESI

Lunghezza 4973 mm

Larghezza 2028 mm

Altezza 1589 mm

Passo 3018 mm

Carreggiata anteriore 1737 mm

Carreggiata posteriore 1720 mm

Peso a secco** 2033 kg

Rapporto peso a secco/potenza 2,80 kg/cv

Distribuzione dei pesi 49% ant. / 51% post.

Capacità serbatoio 100 litri

Volume bagagliaio 473 litri

PNEUMATICI E CERCHI

Anteriore 255/35 R22 J9.0

Posteriore 315/30 R23 J11.0

FRENI

Anteriore 398 x 38 mm

Posteriore 380 x 34 mm

TRASMISSIONE E CAMBIO

Cambio F1 a doppia frizione e 8 rapporti

CONTROLLI ELETTRONICI

SSC 8.0: 4RM-S evo, sistema di sospensioni attive Ferrari, F1-Trac, ABS ‘EVO’ con Grip Estimation 2.0, ECS

PRESTAZIONI

Velocità massima > 310 km/h

0-100 km/h 3,3 s

0-200 km/h 10,6 s

100-0 km/h 32,8 m

200-0 km/h 129,0 m

CONSUMO ED EMISSIONI CO2

In corso di omologazione

* Con benzina a 98 ottani, compresi 5 cv di sovra-alimentazione dinamica

** Allestimento con contenuti opzionali di alleggerimento

FERRARI PUROSANGUE: UNLIKE ANY OTHER

The Purosangue, the Prancing Horse’s first ever four-door four-seater, was unveiled today

The Purosangue is equipped with Maranello’s iconic naturally-aspirated V12 which can unleash a massive 725 cv

Vehicle dynamics inspired by the Prancing Horse’s most extreme sports cars make the Purosangue an authentic Ferrari four-door sports car

The Purosangue sets a new standard in the automotive industry, thanks to its innovative layout

Lajatico, 13th September 2022 – After years of anticipation by the international automotive fraternity, Ferrari today unveiled the Purosangue, the first ever four-door, four-seater car in the Prancing Horse’s 75-year history, in the magnificently atmospheric surroundings of the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico (Pisa).

Since the marque’s earliest years, 2+2 cars (i.e. with two front and two smaller back seats) have played a significant role in its strategy. Many Ferraris have made combining benchmark performance with first class comfort one of the pillars of their success. Now, in the culmination of 75 years of leading-edge research, Ferrari has created a car that is unique on the world stage: not only do performance, driving pleasure and comfort coexist in perfect harmony, but it is also a peerless encapsulation of the Prancing Horse’s iconic DNA. This is the reason why the name Purosangue, Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, was chosen.

To enable the company to achieve the ambitious goals set for this project and create a car worthy of a place in its range, a completely different layout and innovative proportions compared to modern GT archetypes (so-called crossovers and SUVs) were adopted. The average modern GT’s engine is mounted forwards in the car, almost straddling the front axle with the gearbox coupled directly to it; this results in less than optimal weight distribution that delivers driving dynamics and driving pleasure well short of the standards of excellence to which Prancing Horse clients and enthusiasts have become accustomed.

The Purosangue, on the other hand, has a mid-front-mounted engine with the gearbox at the rear to create a sporty transaxle layout. The Power Transfer Unit (PTU) is coupled in front of the engine to provide a unique 4×4 transmission. This delivers exactly the 49:51% weight distribution that Maranello’s engineers deem optimal for a mid-front-engined sports car.

The Purosangue stands head and shoulders above the rest of the market thanks to its performance and comfort. It is the only car with these proportions to sport a mid-front-mounted, naturally-aspirated V12. Maranello’s most iconic engine debuts in this brand new configuration to ensure the car unleashes more power than any other in the segment (725 cv) whilst guaranteeing the most enthralling Ferrari engine soundtrack. Furthermore, it can deliver 80% torque even at low revs for unique driving pleasure at all times.

The Purosangue’s aero development focused on making the bodywork, underbody and rear diffuser as efficient as possible. New solutions include synergy between the front bumper and wheelarch trim which generates an air curtain that aerodynamically seals the front wheels, preventing turbulent transverse air flows being generated.

Ferrari has also given the Purosangue the very latest iterations of the vehicle dynamic control systems introduced on its most powerful and exclusive sports cars, including independent four-wheel steering and ABS ‘evo’ with the 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor (6w-CDS). Making its world debut is the new Ferrari active suspension system. This very effectively controls body roll in corners as well as the tyre contact patch over high-frequency bumps to deliver the same performance and handling response as in one of the marque’s sports cars.

The all-new chassis has a carbon-fibre roof as standard to keep weight down and lower the centre of gravity. Redesigning the bodyshell from scratch also meant the designers could incorporate rear-hinged back doors (welcome doors) to make ingress and egress easier while keeping the car as compact as possible. The cabin has four generous heated electric seats that will comfortably accommodate four adults. The boot is the largest ever seen on a Ferrari and the rear seats fold to increase the luggage space. Naturally enough, the Purosangue has a more commanding driving position than other Ferraris, but the configuration is the same as on every other Ferrari. As a result, the driving position is still intimate and close to the floor to provide greater connection to the car’s dynamic capabilities.

The Purosangue offers class-leading performance figures (from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 s and from 0 to 200 in 10.6 s); the driving position and the heady, naturally-aspirated V12 soundtrack deliver an entirely new yet also entirely Ferrari driving experience. The fact that a vast array of comfort-focused content is provided as standard, such as the Burmester© audio system, and that the many optional extras including the brand-new Alcantara® upholstery, derived from certified recycled polyester, make the Purosangue the most complete four-door, four-seater in the segment.

POWERTRAIN

The Purosangue’s engine (code-named F140IA) maintains the architecture that made the Prancing Horse’s most recent 12-cylinders so successful i.e. a 65° angle between its cylinder banks, a 6.5-litre capacity, dry sump and high-pressure direct injection. It was designed, however, to produce the highest amount of torque at low revs possible without losing the feeling of linear, never-ending power typical of Ferrari’s naturally-aspirated V12s. 80% of the maximum torque is on tap at just 2100 rpm and it peaks at 716 Nm at 6250 rpm. Maximum power of 725 cv is reached at 7750 rpm and throttle response is characteristic of a real sports car.

Intake, timing and exhaust systems have been completely redesigned, while the cylinder heads are derived from the 812 Competizione. Huge attention was lavished on improving mechanical and combustion efficiency, employing Formula 1-inspired calibration concepts. The result is that the most powerful engine ever developed by Ferrari for a four-seater car is also the most powerful in its segment, as well as the only one capable of delivering that instantly recognisable Ferrari V12 soundtrack.

To guarantee maximum mechanical efficiency, the rotating masses have been redesigned. The nitrided steel crankshaft was modified to lengthen the stroke and the internal oil passageways have been redesigned to improve oil flow to the big-end bearings. Lower bearing clearance tolerances improve consumption. The coolant and oil pump assembly was also redesigned focussing on the scavenge section to reduce friction and mass thanks to the adoption of smaller diameter rotors and optimising the inlets and outlets as well as the rotor seals.

The valve train timing is all new, while the new finishing process for the camshafts has considerably reduced the surface roughness and the friction coefficient between the lobes, the shafts themselves and the hydraulic tappets.

To optimise the torque curve and ensure a continual increase across the rev range, the geometry of the intake ducts and plenums was revised. The geometry of the exhaust system was also optimised to increase permeability reduce back pressure. There are specific pistons with a redesigned crown to increase combustion efficiency.

The engine’s direct injection system comprises two high-pressure fuel pumps (350 bar) that deliver petrol to the injectors in the combustion chambers. The ignition system, comprising 12 coils and spark plugs, is constantly monitored by the ECU which has an ion-sensing system that measures ionising currents to control ignition timing. It has a single- and a multi-spark function to make the combustion as efficient as possible at all revs. The ECU also controls combustion in the chamber to ensure that the engine is always working at peak thermodynamic efficiency, thanks to a sophisticated strategy that recognises the octane rating (RON) of the fuel in the tank and adjusting the advance to suit. The engine strategy includes a new patented function derived from Ferrari’s Formula expertise that optimises the torque during transient acceleration manoeuvres in the low and mid-range.

The F140IA’s soundtrack is a superb example of integration between the glorious symphony created by the engine’s combustion sequence and Ferrari’s ability to control the acoustics in the cabin. The equal-length exhaust manifolds are tuned to guarantee the 12 cylinders are in perfect harmony. The new plenum with optimised intake duct accompanies the V12’s high notes with the body of the medium frequencies. The two progressive silencers, the response of which is now included in the Manettino settings, cater for in-town and performance driving. The resulting soundtrack is typical Ferrari, with that unmistakable V12 harmonics that are present, yet subtle, until the driver accelerates hard: as the engine approaches the 8250 rpm red-line, there’s an enthralling crescendo that reaches its pinnacle at the kind of high revs only Ferrari’s engines can deliver.

The layout of the 8-speed, oil-bath dual-clutch transmission was optimised through the adoption of a dry sump and a significantly more compact clutch assembly, shaving 15 mm off the installed height in the car which, in turn, lowers the centre of gravity by the same amount. The new clutch’s performance is 35% higher, transmitting up to 1200 Nm in dynamic torque during gear shifts. Thanks to new-generation actuation hydraulics, clutch fill times are now faster so that total gear shift times have been reduced compared to the previous 7-speed DCT. New gear ratios mean that the spacings are shorter and very progressive, and a longer top ratio is geared for greater economy in motorway driving. Down shifts have been calibrated to optimise smooth shifting with a specific focus on driving pleasure and emphasising the sound of the new V12 engine.

CHASSIS AND BODY

The Purosangue’s chassis is completely new and was designed from scratch with the aim of producing a structure of uncompromising rigidity. The lower chassis structure is made entirely from high-strength aluminium alloy and draws on Ferrari’s enormous experience in the optimal use of these light alloys. Together with the structural elements of the upper body, it makes up a spaceframe chassis comprised of closed-section extrusions connected by castings into which load-bearing aluminium sheet metal elements are integrated.

The chassis is thus lighter than Ferrari’s previous four-seaters’ despite being larger. Improved torsional rigidity (+30%) and beam stiffness (+25%) figures are both fundamental in improving NVH characteristics and thus comfort by smoothly and silently absorbing asperities in road surfaces as well as providing an exceptional feeling of structural integrity.

The extensive use of hollow castings with thin walls – made using internal cores – helped optimise the structure, maximising performance and guaranteeing improved continuity in the stress lines which, in turn, guarantees all-important occupant safety requirements. Furthermore, this particular technology improves assembly quality thanks to more precise integration, fewer components and the consequent reduction in weld lines.

The bodyshell is made from materials ranging from aluminium to carbon-fibre, with the introduction of high-strength steel in important areas and flanking the mechanical joins with structural adhesive. Combining these different materials guaranteed maximum strength where required and also light weight in areas not subject to stress.

High-strength steel is used for the anti-intrusion bars, the reinforcements on the main nodes and the B-pillar. Our meticulous attention to detail at the design stage also resulted in the use of different materials within individual components. One example is the single rear door hinge: the fixed part is an aluminium casting while the mobile part is constructed from hot-stamped steel.

The single-shell carbon-fibre roof with integrated soundproofing is completely new and delivers rigidity levels on a par with a glass roof while weighing 20% less than an aluminium roof with soundproofing. From an ergonomic perspective, we focused on offering as much ingress space as possible whilst still keeping the wheelbase compact. To do this, we opted for traditional opening for the front doors with a 63-degree opening (five degrees wider than on our other models) – combined with a brand-new electric, rear-hinged back door with a 79-degree opening. Aside from referencing the bonnet opening on the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 and other legendary Ferraris from the past, the Purosangue’s front-hinged bonnet also allowed us to craft extreme forms in the A-pillar area. The gooseneck hinge assembly for the bonnet is made from aluminium for solidity and stability when being opened.

The aluminium rear hatch is electrically activated: two electric Stabilus tailgate lifters allow it to be opened to 73 degrees for easy access to the boot, and to make loading and unloading even the largest of luggage simple. The gooseneck hinge assemblies allowed us to craft unconventional aesthetic forms in the upper spoiler area.

AERODYNAMICS

The very different volumes and constraints of the truly unique Purosangue posed a completely new challenge for Ferrari’s aerodynamic department, so a radical rethink of both methods and solutions was demanded. The extremely ambitious drag reduction target, the specific usability and accessibility demands of this particular model, and the need to cool the imposing V12 and ancillaries demanded hundreds of hours in the wind tunnel and thousands of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulations. The kind of development work dedicated to the fastest and most powerful sports cars in the range, in fact.

The primary focus of the Purosangue’s aero design was the car’s centreline section, essential to both the air flow design and to reduce the drag coefficient (Cd), as well as minimising the frontal surface area. The car’s front silhouette was designed to create the most seamless continuity of profile possible between the area of maximum curvature of the bonnet and the windscreen header rail. The rear area of the roof, the rear screen and the spoiler, on the other hand, demanded most work because it is fundamental to managing flow separations and pressure fields.

The best possible compromise between the need for the smoothest design possible for the roof-rear screen line and the need to reduce the height of the tail itself was achieved by using two elements that complete the aero package for the rear of the car: the suspended spoiler and the nolder on the lip of the boot. While the suspended spoiler helps neutralise the curvature of the roof downstream of the area over the heads of the rear-seat passengers, the nolder, which is barely 7mm high, channels the wake vortices to create a slight recompression at the tail of the car.

Moving from the centreline section to the rear volume, a scoop can be seen starting at the rear of the roof and extending onto the rear screen which creates two crests, one on each side of it. This solution helps to maintain the headspace required for the rear-seat passengers whilst still correctly separating the flows from the upper part of the roof and those along the greenhouse area.

Also important to the aero development of the Purosangue was the wake from the wheels: several aero solutions were implemented to tackle this issue, including integrating louvres into the floating wheelarch trim front and rear. The most complex system, however, is at the front where both the bumper and louvre work in synergy to create a powerful air curtain that aerodynamically seals the front wheels, preventing the generation of transverse turbulence. A duct has been created between the front bumper on the outside of the side air intakes and the vertical fin. This duct is calibrated to accelerate the flow towards the blown area in the louvre and create an energised blade of air at an angle to the outer shoulder of the tyre. The outer surface of the louvre then deflects the flow along the flank.

At the rear of the front wheelarch trim there is a further duct that is profiled to maximise air extraction from inside the wheel housing. The same solution is adopted on the rear wheelarches with a vent in the rear wheelarch trim. Its exterior surface has also been profiled to optimise the management of the rear detachment point of the flow, which runs along the flanks and wheels.

The suspended wing on the bonnet, just ahead of the A-pillar, dubbed the aerobridge in reference to a similar element introduced on the F12berlinetta, plays a very different role to its namesake. While the latter’s aerobridge deflected the air flow from the bonnet downwards to boost downforce, the one on the Purosangue is designed to reduce drag.

The air passing under the wing on the bonnet is energised locally to reduce the negative impact of the vortex at the base of the windscreen, and to accelerate the flow to increase the amount of air being evacuated from a vent hidden by the aerobridge, which is part of a complex system of air ducts fed by the intake located over the headlights. This mass of air is channelled towards the front wheelarch. These flows coming from the front of the car are naturally vented through the louvres at the top of the front wheel housing, and then continue on into the engine compartment until they reach the vent under the aerobridge. Similarly, to reduce overpressure inside the rear wheel housing, a vent has been added just beneath the taillights (in an area of natural suction) that leads from a duct inside the rear wheelarch.

A blown channel from the lower part of the front bumper towards the underbody reduces the areas naturally under compression on the front bumper, maximising the quantity of air being channelled towards the underbody, an element already used on other Ferraris. In this case, however, it is put to a different use: the energised flow channelled along the underbody by the blown area meets the surfaces of the underbody specifically designed to generate suction near the evacuation point of the central radiators on the front underbody. This maximises cooling of the central radiating masses as efficiently as possible and also allowed the design of a much smaller radiator intake. The Purosangue’s higher ground clearance means that the exposed area of the wheels makes a significant contribution to drag: as a result, negative ramps were integrated ahead of the front wheels to maximise the car’s downforce.

The curves of the body’s surfaces were designed to fair in the front wheels and wishbones, thereby limiting the amount of air entering the wheelarch as much as possible. Pivotal to this effect is a small flap fitted on the lower suspension wishbone. The low pressure areas that occur naturally behind the front wheels were used to create two areas of evacuation that boost the efficiency of radiating masses by reducing overpressure in the engine compartment and reduce drag.

The rear diffuser design is, once again, the result of in-depth optimisation that focused principally on the synergy between the diffuser itself, the upper body and the rear bumper. The air flow that strikes the diffuser is gradually expanded and controlled. At the end of this expansion, a subtle nolder detaches the flow after slightly recompressing it. This boosts the system’s efficiency, simultaneously maximising hot air extraction from the area around the gearbox and exhaust system compartments.

The Purosangue doesn’t have a rear windscreen wiper, so the rear screen is cleaned by the air flow along the glass surfaces at the rear. The lower surface of the suspended spoiler is curved to guarantee the air flow is at the right speed and direct it towards the rear screen. There are two pairs of vortex generators at each end of the lower surface of the spoiler, which optimise the uniformity of the scrubbing. These counteract the vorticity naturally caused by the C-pillar, and also work in synergy with the specific shape of the rear screen itself.

The unconventional location of the headlights made it possible to create two air intakes above and below the DRL. The upper one is used to channel air into the complex blown system which vents underneath the front aerobridge. The lower one, on the other hand, is used to channel air to the brake cooling system. The design of the vertical outside surfaces of both air intakes includes an air-catcher which maximises the quantity of air channelled through them.

Lower down are the intakes for the radiating masses. Seen from the front, the one on the right is the radiator for the active dampers, which guarantee superb occupant comfort even on very rough surfaces, while the one on the left feeds air into the radiator for the Power Transfer Unit (PTU) circuit, a torque vectoring electronic differential. Lastly, the central intake cools both the condenser for the air conditioning circuit, to guarantee optimally comfortable cabin temperatures, and the iconic, naturally-aspirated V12’s oil and coolant radiators.

VEHICLE DYNAMICS

Development of the Purosangue’s dynamic performance focused on creating a car that was completely unprecedented on the world stage: a model offering usability and comfort standards that would position it at the very top of the market as well as delivering signature Ferrari vehicle dynamics and performance on a par with the rest of the range.

The Purosangue boasts a unique, innovative system that is a world first: Ferrari active suspension technology enabled by Multimatic’s True Active Spool Valve (TASV) System. Compared to other solutions on the market, this new suspension architecture offers numerous advantages by combining electric motor actuation with a high-precision spool valve hydraulic damper into one fully integrated system. The electric motor ensures that body and wheels can be controlled actively with more force authority and at higher frequencies than traditional adaptive or semi-active systems.

One advantage of Ferrari’s active suspension system is the speed at which the TASV 48-volt motor actuators apply force in the direction of the damper’s stroke. The high-power density, three-phase brushless electric motor was co-developed for this application by Ferrari. The motor uses “slotless” stator winding technology to minimize radial dimensions and maximize power density. From a mechanical point of view, the motor force is transmitted in a novel way via a twin-lead ball screw connected directly to the hydraulic damper piston rod which enables high-frequency response and reduces friction, inertia and package space.

The active suspension system uses accelerometers and position sensors on each suspension corner and interfaces with the Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0 and the 6w-CDS sensor. Ferrari’s proprietary control logic, together with the TASV dampers supplied by Multimatic, electronically manages every performance element of the fully active suspension system.

This technology optimises maximum cornering performance thanks to the variable and continual distribution of roll stiffness and the actively lowered roll centre (reduced by up to 10mm), to the benefit of the side force acting on the tyres and the balance between over and understeer. The high-frequency control regulates both body motion and wheel movement, thus reducing roll and pitch as well as absorbing road surface irregularities.

As well as the active suspension technology, the Purosangue is equipped with a new generation front semi-virtual, high wishbone suspension where the lower wishbone has two attachment points on the hub carrier. This solution means the virtual lower kingpin attachment point created by the two arms is very close to the wheel centre, thereby drastically reducing the scrub radius, i.e. the distance between the point of intersection of the extension of the kingpin axis and the centre of the tyre contact patch at ground level. This makes the steering wheel less sensitive to road irregularities and braking.

The Purosangue is equipped with the new ABS ‘evo’ controller co-designed with Bosch® and integrated with the brake-by-wire system that debuted on the 296 GTB. For the Purosangue its function has been further developed to cope with low grip surfaces and in all Manettino settings, thus optimising performance and repeatability in all road conditions. This new controller uses information from the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) to much more precisely estimate the car’s speed in order to determine the slip target for the four wheels under braking. This improved accuracy means that the longitudinal force of the four tyres can be better exploited while more accurate estimation also means that repeatability of the manoeuvre around its target value can be maximised, reducing dispersion due to natural variations caused, for instance, by the condition of the tarmac.

The EPS-based grip estimation system, originally developed for the 296 GTB, has also been honed for driving in the snow or on other low-grip surfaces. Using the data in the ECU and the slip angle calculated by the SSC 8.0, the logic can calculate the level of grip between the contact patch of the tyre and the road during steering inputs. This provides an accurate estimation even when the car is not being driven on the limit, thus making the self-learning function of grip faster and the grip estimation in all grip conditions more precise.

On the Purosangue, the 4RM-S system developed for the GTC4Lusso has been further evolved and now inherits the innovations made to the control logic developed for the SF90 Stradale’s 4WD system, coupled with the new independent 4WS seen on the 812 Competizione. Yaw management in cornering when accelerating is therefore optimised by a combination of Torque Vectoring on the front axle, distribution of torque to the rear tyres by the E-Diff and the generation of lateral force by the 4WS. The new electronic management delivers a significant increase in performance in relation to precision of control of the position of each single actuator, faster axle response time and consequent improved precision of the lateral force generated.

All the above technologies are incorporated in the 8.0 version of the Side Slip Angle Control which feeds a shared language to all the controllers to identify the best way to maximise performance. The SSC 8.0 in fact integrates all the car’s controls (steering, traction and vertical control) active on all four corners of the car and creates a natural synergy with the new ABS evo.

Particular emphasis has been placed on new objective longitudinal indicators of driving thrills specific to the Purosangue’s performance targets. Alongside traditional constantly increasing acceleration figures and reduced response times, in-gear acceleration when in manual has been honed to emphasise the superb elasticity and pick-up that are most definitely unique to the Purosangue.

The Purosangue exploits the new 8-speed DCT’s potential from all angles: mechanical, power and control. The ratios are the same as on the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB. With larger tyres, this solution gives ratios that are shorter than on previous Ferrari 4-seaters to the benefit of more progressive performance under acceleration. The eighth gear is designed for a more relaxed experience in long-distance driving.

The transmission’s software control benefits both in terms of performance contents (reduction in Up and Down shift times of around 18%) and the “Sailing” function which allows the engine and gearbox to be automatically decoupled to guarantee greater smoothness in driving situations where traction isn’t required (and thus also under braking). The Purosangue’s Manettino strategies were also redesigned to suit the project’s specifications.

The Purosangue offers an impressive array of driver assistance (ADAS) features as standard, many of which were developed in collaboration with Bosch®, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Brake System (AEB), Auto High Beam (HBA/HBAM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Drowsiness and Attention (DDA), and rear-view parking camera (NSW).

A function being made available for the first time on a Ferrari is HDC (Hill Descent Control), which helps the driver to maintain and control the car’s speed, shown on the dash, on steep descents. When HDC is activated, it controls the braking system to guarantee that the car’s speed does not exceed that set on the display. It can, however, be manually overridden by using the accelerator pedal.

STYLING

The Purosangue has created a new market segment in which the Prancing Horse opens entirely unprecedented new frontiers. Thanks to its unique modern architecture, the Purosangue is a versatile car that melds unparalleled comfort with Ferrari’s signature performance and driving pleasure. Translating Prancing Horse DNA into a car that is not only innovative for Maranello, but the entire automotive world, was a huge but exhilarating challenge for the Ferrari Styling Centre headed by Flavio Manzoni.

The Purosangue name beautifully describes the car’s architecture. Its sleek, athletic exterior sets it apart from other four-door, four-seater cars on the market, and the mid-front-mounted naturally-aspirated V12 combine with a sublimely comfortable, luxuriously roomy and impeccably appointed cabin. This is not just an incredibly fast, agile car but it also offers the space on board to ensure exceptional comfort for all four occupants.

EXTERIOR

The Purosangue’s bodywork has been deftly sculpted and chiselled to create its unique shape. The design features two separate and distinct levels: the lower more technical underbody and the gloriously sinuous, imposing upperbody. This division is underscored by the fact that the upper volume seems to float on the wheelarches.

Despite the fact that the Purosangue’s volumes are more imposing than Ferrari’s most powerful sports cars, the way the height is treated stylistically creates an impression of overall lightness. At the same time, to give the Purosangue a powerful stance of its own, the Ferrari Styling Centre opted to craft boldly original forms.

The Purosangue’s form was conceived as a sculpture that showcases and heightens its stunning aerodynamic development. Physical evidence of this lies in various details including, for instance, the pontoon effect of the aerobridge between front and flanks. Every single aero element was seen as an opportunity to further hone that original sculptural look, underscoring the car’s stylistic message. The concept of lightness and compactness was also applied to the roof with its characteristics emphasised by the imposing rear wings which give the car’s silhouette its unique proportions.

The front of the car flows back seamlessly into the flanks and develops on several levels developing a dynamic, horizontal language. The Purosangue doesn’t have a front grille – this is been replaced by a dihedral suspended on the lower section delivering a more technical aesthetic. Two shells create a suspended disc form with a slot that houses the camera and parking sensors, so that they are integrated seamlessly into the car’s shape. At each side of the bonnet are the DLRs which are set between two pairs of air intakes which meld into the upper part of the flanks, underscoring the styling theme. The result is that the Purosangue’s front styling is dominated by blown aero ducts rather than headlights.

The upper section of the disc is supported by an element comprising a central area that cools the engine radiator and two side sections that encircle the central splitter. Above the technical radiator grille treatment, the long sculpted bonnet extends, rippling with gently rounded muscles which flow into wing-profile surfaces. These aerobridges create a sense of continuity between bonnet and flanks.

The aerobridge theme characterises the flanks as the form runs along the side, becoming the main styling theme and creating a dihedral shape which ends in the imposing rear muscle. The wheelarch trim treatment reveals the Purosangue’s second skin beneath the bodywork. The functional and technical elements become a second visual layer and this creates the impression almost of a floating coupé.

When the front and rear doors are opened together, the interior seems bigger than imagined when they are closed, thanks to the meticulous work lavished on keeping the roof proportions compact.

The rear muscles dive into the tail where a horizontal cut line incorporates the taillights at its tips. Beneath the latter, two scoops converge into two vents. An imposing diffuser and the large rear wings combine to make the tail look impressively wide with the sporty cabin sitting low over this volume. Its compact dimensions were pivotal to lending the car a sporty bearing without sacrificing occupant space and comfort. The cabin profile is characterised by the slanted windscreen and the A-pillars arches flowing into the rear spoiler beneath which are two very distinctive crests, a theme that carries over onto the rear screen.

Specific forged wheels were designed for the Purosangue based on the same aero concept as those on the SF90 Stradale, in which radial elements on the outer channel facilitate hot air extraction from the wheelarch. These aero appendages emerge from three-dimensional surfaces and are highlighted with an elegant diamond-cut finish.

CABIN

The Purosangue’s cabin demanded absolutely meticulous design of both the space and furnishings as well as careful selection of the materials used to offer unprecedented occupant space and comfort for a Ferrari four-seater. The cabin looks and feels like an extremely elegant, sporty lounge. When the doors are opened, a surprisingly generous amount of space is revealed. Equally surprising is the sophisticated luxury of the interior which exudes a sense of both elegance and modernity. Modern design languages harmoniously combine with Ferrari’s signature GT sports car aesthetic. All of the forms are deliberately compact to optimise both the available space and its ergonomics.

The driver’s cockpit is inspired by the SF90 Stradale and is almost exactly mirrored on the passenger side. This creates an unparalleled feeling of emotional engagement for the front passenger, aided and abetted by a 10.2” display that provides all the information required to help them participate in the driving experience. The Purosangue features the entirely digital interface already adopted for the rest of the range.

The Purosangue’s interior architecture is based on the dual cockpit dashboard concept which has been extended and replicated in the back of the car, creating four areas quite distinct in terms of their functionality, volumes, materials and colours. This principle drove the cabin’s composition which develops horizontally and seamlessly between the furnishings, making the space seem larger and keeping the volumes light and dynamic.

The wraparound forms converge towards the centre embracing the occupants and, through the dialogue between the upholstered volumes and the functional technical areas, underscore the dual cockpit concept both at the front and at the rear. Comfort-related controls are located on a hideaway rotary interface in the central section of the dash, and the rear passengers have access to the same functions via a second rotary interface.

The tunnel, which has been given a luxury trim, is combined with a Y-shaped structural element dominated by the metal gear-shift gate. Less obvious but equally well-designed elements are the window lifter buttons, the rather elegant double cup holder made of glass and the key compartment combined with the wireless device charging zone. The lower area has small oddments compartments and, thanks its colours and materials, creates a sense of seamless continuity with the floor. The cockpit extension elements, from the iconic shell shape, integrate and highlight the most powerful audio system ever offered by Ferrari. The comfort-focused upholstered areas integrate armrests and door handles.

For the first time in Ferrari history, the cabin has four separate and independently adjustable seats. The integration of comfort-focused components, the use of variable density foams, and the new suspension system mean that the Purosangue delivers unprecedented occupant comfort and a layout that exudes the sportiness and elegance typical of Ferrari’s design language. The heated backseats can be adjustable and reclined independently. When fully raked forwards, they significantly increase the Purosangue’s luggage capacity.

Ferrari’s pursuit of luxury did not distract it for a second from its environmental and sustainability responsibilities. Sustainable materials have been used extensively throughout the Purosangue, opening up the possibility for new combinations. In fact, 85% of the launch trim for the car was sustainably produced: the fabric roof-lining is recycled polyester, the carpet is made from polyamide recycled from fishing nets retrieved from the oceans and newly formulated Alcantara®, also derived from recycled polyester. In fact, the Purosangue is the very first car in the world to use this special version of Alcantara® made of 68% of post-consumer recycled polyester. For this version of the material, Alcantara obtained the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification from ICEA, a leading international standard that verifies recycled material and tracks it from the source to the final product.

Instead of the traditional carpeting or leather used to trim the floor, owners can opt for a high-strength fabric used in military uniforms, because of its exceptional toughness and durability. A new very elegant and contemporary dark brown semi-aniline leather has also been introduced. Lastly, trim sporting the optional new carbon-fibre weave integrating very fine copper wire offers a highly sophisticated take on traditional carbon-fibre.

The Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System also makes its debut in a Ferrari vehicle as standard equipment. This audio system delivers ultimate performance from low to high frequencies, achieved by innovative technologies. The ribbon tweeter makes its first appearance in any production car, and the subwoofer is housed in its own closed cabinet for ultimate bass clarity, power and speed combined with breathtakingly low frequencies. 3D sound, plus additional pre-sets, offers an immersive, exciting and high-quality sound experience that mirrors the car’s unique character and thus the very essence of the automotive masterpieces produced in Maranello.

Among the launch colours, Nero Purosangue was developed specifically for this car using pigments that, in certain lighting conditions, create very intense red reflections that beautifully enhance the car’s volumes.

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT AND PERSONALISATION

The Purosangue offers a vast range of optional content and personalisation choices that will allow every owner to strike the perfect balance between comfort and performance. Aside from a huge array of exterior and interior colours, including some specific to the model, further innovative solutions have been introduced that are new to the Ferrari range or indeed the market as a whole.

In a Ferrari first, owners are being offered the opportunity to personalise the roof of their car: they can opt for a full-length electrochromic glass roof instead of the carbon-fibre version offered as standard. The glass is coated on its lower surface with an electro-sensitive film. When a small electric current is passed through the film, it changes its tint level to either flood the cabin with sunlight or provide shade where necessary.

The massaging front seats feature 10 air bags that deliver a relaxing, targeted massage with a choice of five different types of massage and three levels of intensity.

In an absolute first for the Ferrari range, the Purosangue also has an air quality sensor that can check the air outside the car and improve quality in the cabin by smart air recirculation control and use of filters that can prevent particles of up to PM2.5 from entering the car.

For the first time the car also offers compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems as standard. These substitute the traditional built-in navigation system.

7-YEAR MAINTENANCE

Ferrari’s unparalleled quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the Purosangue. Available across the entire range, the latter covers all regular maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life. This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

Regular maintenance (at intervals of either 20,000 km or once a year with no mileage restrictions), original spares and meticulous checks by staff trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello using the most modern diagnostic tools are just some of the advantages of the Genuine Maintenance Programme. The service is available on all markets worldwide and from all Dealerships on the Official Dealership Network.

The Genuine Maintenance programme further extends the wide range of after-sales services offered by Ferrari to meet the needs of clients wishing to preserve the performance and excellence that are the signatures of all cars built in Maranello.

PUROSANGUE – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

POWERTRAIN

Type V12 – 65° – dry sump

Overall displacement 6496 cc

Bore and stroke 94 mm x 78 mm

Max. power output* 725 cv at 7750 rpm

Max. torque 716 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs 8250 rpm

Compression ratio 13.6:1

Specific power output 111 cv/l

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4973 mm

Width 2028 mm

Height 1589 mm

Wheelbase 3018 mm

Front track 1737 mm

Rear track 1720 mm

Dry weight** 2033 kg

Dry/power ratio 2.80 kg/cv

Weight distribution 49% front / 51% rear

Fuel tank capacity 100 litres

Boot capacity 473 litres

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 255/35 R22 J9.0

Rear 315/30 R23 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 38 mm

Rear 380 x 34 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX

8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

SSC 8.0: 4RM-S evo, Ferrari active suspension technology, F1-Trac, ABS ‘EVO’ with Grip Estimation 2.0, ECS

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 310 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.3 s

0-200 km/h 10.6 s

100-0 km/h 32.8 m

200-0 km/h 129 m

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* with 98 RON petrol, including 5 cv of dynamic ram

** With optional lightweight content

MULTIMEDIA ASSETS

STUDIO PICTURES

HiRes – https://ferrari-share.thron.com/page?id=c77e5abc-9db9-4748-a6db-61340e6a5826

A4@300DPI – https://ferrari-share.thron.com/page?id=2ced5e9f-72ee-457f-9fe6-e8651aaffa45

VIDEO

B-Roll Footage (Mp4) – https://ferrari-share.thron.com/page?id=73c02136-1c31-4d8d-859e-876dfc69298f

B-Roll Footage (ProRes) – https://ferrari-share.thron.com/page?id=39320236-3351-48c6-93f2-321515b27131