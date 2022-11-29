FERRARI AUTO SPA – MARANELLO (ITALY) * F1 – SCUDERIA FERRARI « ACCETTATE LE DIMISSIONI DI MATTIA BINOTTO, IL 31/12/2022 LASCERÀ IL RUOLO DI TEAM PRINCIPAL »

09.42 - martedì 29 novembre 2022

///

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) annuncia di aver accettato le dimissioni di Mattia Binotto che il 31 dicembre lascerà il suo ruolo di Team Principal della Scuderia Ferrari.

Benedetto Vigna ha commentato: “Desidero ringraziare Mattia per i suoi numerosi e fondamentali contributi nei 28 anni passati in Ferrari, e in particolare per la sua guida che ha portato il team ad essere di nuovo competitivo nella scorsa stagione. Grazie a questo, siamo in una posizione di forza per rinnovare il nostro impegno, in primo luogo per i nostri incredibili fan in tutto il mondo, per vincere il più importante trofeo nel motorsport. Tutti noi della Scuderia e nella più vasta comunità Ferrari auguriamo a Mattia tutto il meglio per il futuro”.

Mattia Binotto ha dichiarato: “Con il dispiacere che ciò comporta, ho deciso di concludere la mia collaborazione con Ferrari. Lascio un’azienda che amo, della quale faccio parte da 28 anni, con la serenità che viene dalla convinzione di aver compiuto ogni sforzo per raggiungere gli obiettivi prefissati. Lascio una squadra unita e in crescita. Una squadra forte, pronta, ne sono certo, per ottenere i massimi traguardi, alla quale auguro ogni bene per il futuro. Credo sia giusto compiere questo passo, per quanto sia stata per me una decisione difficile. Ringrazio tutte le persone della Gestione Sportiva che hanno condiviso con me questo percorso, fatto di difficoltà ma anche di grandi soddisfazioni.”

Inizia ora il processo per identificare il nuovo Team Principal della Scuderia Ferrari, che dovrebbe concludersi nel nuovo anno.

*

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal on December 31.

Benedetto Vigna commented: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari and particularly for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year. As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport. Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

Mattia Binotto said: “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari. I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me. I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

The process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new Team Principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year.

