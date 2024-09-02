Popular tags: featured 20
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

FERRARI AUTO (MARANELLO – MODENA) * PARTNERSHIP: «CON UNICREDIT ACCORDO PLURIENNALE»

08.50 - lunedì 2 settembre 2024

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –
FERRARI E UNICREDIT INSIEME PER UNA PARTNERSHIP PLURIENNALE

Maranello, 2 settembre 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) annuncia che, a partire dal 1° gennaio 2025, UniCredit S.p.A. collaborerà con Ferrari S.p.A., società da essa interamente controllata, per essere al suo fianco nelle attività sportive di Formula 1 con un accordo pluriennale.

 

FERRARI AND UNICREDIT TOGETHER FOR A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

 Maranello, September 2, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (‘Ferrari’ or the ‘Company’) announces that, effective January 1, 2025, UniCredit S.p.A. will partner with Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be at its side in its Formula 1 racing activities under a multi-year agreement.

 

