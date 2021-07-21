FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO – ITALY) * TOP PERFORMANCE: « FERRARI SF90 STRADALE SETS PRODUCTION CAR LAP RECORD AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY »

La Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano ha stabilito il record sul giro per un’auto di serie sui 3,925 km del Circuito di Indianapolis, registrando l’impressionante tempo sul giro di 1:29,625 secondi e toccando la velocità massima di 281 km/h.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano has set the fastest lap recorded by a production car at the 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, lapping the circuit at an impressive 1:29.625 seconds at a maximum speed of 174.6 mph to set this time.

“It was a great moment to witness, seeing how the impressive performance of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale put down this lap record on July 15,” says Mark Raffauf, Senior Director of Race Operations at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), which oversaw the test.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built in 1909 to be a proving ground for automobiles of all makes, and we have remained true to that DNA since. Whether it is competing in purpose-built race cars or setting new standards in production cars, the historic 2.5-mile oval and the challenging road course at IMS continue to be automotive development and performance catalysts like none other. Across 112 years of history, we’ve always been excited to be part of these important milestones,” said IMS president J. Douglas Boles.

“The SF90 Stradale derives its name from 90 years of the Scuderia Ferrari, underscoring the vital importance of motor sports in the development of our road cars,” says Matteo Torre, President, Ferrari North America, “so running the SF90 Stradale here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Ferrari Racing Days, where we also had the Ferrari Challenge, XX and F1 Clienti programmes on-track this weekend, was fitting indeed.”

The new Ferrari SF90 Stradale is the most powerful Prancing Horse ever, and its first series-production PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). This new model is extreme on every level and represents a true paradigm shift because it delivers unprecedented performance for a production car. Figures such as 1,000 cv, and a weight-to-power ratio of 1.57 kg/cv, and 390 kg of downforce at 250 km/h not only put the SF90 Stradale at the top of its segment, but also mean that a V8 is the top-of-the-range model for the first time in the marque’s history.

On this model, clients can choose between the SF90 Stradale and a version with a more sports-oriented specification. The Assetto Fiorano specification includes significant upgrades, including special GT racing-derived Multimatic shock absorbers, extra lightweight features made from high-performance materials such as carbon-fibre (door panels, underbody) and titanium (springs, entire exhaust line), resulting in weight-saving of 30 kg. Another difference is the high downforce carbon-fibre rear spoiler which generates 390 kg of downforce at 250 km/h. The Assetto Fiorano can be ordered with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tyres designed specifically to improve performance on the track in the dry, as used to set the Indy lap record.