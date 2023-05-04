FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO – ITALY) * PRIMO TRIMESTRE: « CONSEGNE A 3.567 UNITÀ (+9,7%), RICAVI NETTI A 1.429 MLN (+20,5%) »

13.13 - giovedì 4 maggio 2023

FERRARI: OTTIMI RISULTATI E UNA DOMANDA CHE SI ESTENDE AL 2025

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) annuncia oggi i risultati preliminari consolidati relativi al primo trimestre, concluso il 31 marzo 2023, sintetizzati di seguito:

· Consegne totali pari a 3.567 unità, in aumento del 9,7% rispetto al primo trimestre 2022

· Ricavi netti pari a Euro 1.429 milioni, in aumento del 20,5% rispetto all’anno precedente

· Adjusted EBITDA pari a Euro 537 milioni, in crescita del 27,0% rispetto all’anno precedente

· Adjusted EBIT pari a Euro 385 milioni, in aumento del 25,3% rispetto all’anno precedente

· Margine dell’Adjusted EBITDA pari al 37,6% e margine dell’Adjusted EBIT pari al 26,9% nel trimestre

· Utile netto adjusted pari a Euro 297 milioni e utile diluito adjusted per azione pari a Euro 1,62

· Free cash flow industriale positivo e pari a Euro 269 milioni

“Un altro trimestre eccezionale per Ferrari, con una crescita a due cifre dei principali parametri, un nuovo record del margine dell’EBITDA al 37,6% e un utile netto di 297 milioni di Euro,” ha commentato Benedetto Vigna, Amministratore Delegato di Ferrari. “Il nostro portafoglio ordini si estende al 2025, grazie a una gamma di prodotti che si è aggiudicata importanti riconoscimenti. Abbiamo deciso di riaprire gli ordini per la Purosangue, sospesi in seguito a una domanda iniziale senza precedenti, e abbiamo lanciato la Roma Spider per arricchire ulteriormente la nostra offerta. Siamo in linea con il nostro percorso di elettrificazione, sia nello sviluppo delle vetture sportive, sia delle infrastrutture di Maranello”.

Il 4 maggio 2023 alle 15:00 CEST il management terrà una conference call per presentare i risultati del primo trimestre 2023 agli analisti finanziari e agli investitori istituzionali. L’accesso alla conference call sarà consentito previa registrazione. La conference call può essere seguita in diretta e la relativa registrazione sarà in seguito disponibile sul sito web del Gruppo all’indirizzo https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. La documentazione di supporto sarà pubblicata sul sito web prima della conference call.

FERRARI: STRONG RESULTS, WITH DEMAND HEADING INTO 2025

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, summarized below:

· Total shipments of 3,567 units, up 9.7% versus Q1 2022

· Net revenues of Euro 1,429 million, up 20.5% versus prior year

· Adjusted EBITDA of Euro 537 million, up 27.0% versus prior year

· Adjusted EBIT of Euro 385 million, up 25.3% versus prior year

· Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.6% and Adjusted EBIT margin of 26.9% in the quarter

· Adjusted net profit of Euro 297 million and adjusted diluted EPS at Euro 1.62

· Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 269 million

“Another exceptional quarter for Ferrari. Double-digit growth across the main parameters, with EBITDA margin at 37.6% reaching a new high and net profit up to Euro 297 million,” said Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO. “Our order book already extends into 2025 with an award-winning product portfolio. We have decided to reopen orders for the Purosangue, suspended due to an initial unprecedented demand, and launched the Roma Spider to further enrich our offer. We are on track with our electrification journey on the development of both sports cars and infrastructures in Maranello”.

On May 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, management will hold a conference call to present the Q1 2023 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. The call can be followed live and a recording will subsequently be available on the Group’s website https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. The supporting document will be made available on the website prior to the call.

