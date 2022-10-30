FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO (MO) / ITALY * MODELLO “499P”: « L’HYPERCAR PROGETTATA PER LA “TOP CLASS WEC”, PROPULSORE 6 CILINDRI BITURBO »

04.29 - domenica 30 ottobre 2022

FERRARI 499P, L’HYPERCAR PER TORNARE NELLA TOP CLASS DEL WEC

· La nuova Ferrari 499P riannoda i fili della storia a 50 anni dall’ultima gara nella classe regina del mondiale endurance con la 312 PB

· Nel nome e nella livrea un omaggio alla tradizione Ferrari nel mondo endurance

· Quattro ruote motrici, propulsore 6 cilindri biturbo e il motore elettrico sviluppano una potenza alle ruote di 500 kW

· Elkann: “Abbiamo seguito un percorso di innovazione e sviluppo fedele alla nostra tradizione che vede la pista come terreno ideale per sperimentare soluzioni tecniche di avanguardia”

· Debutto alla 1000 Miles of Sebring, prima gara del Mondiale Endurance FIA WEC 2023

50 anni dopo: il ritorno nella top class del Mondiale Endurance

499P è il nome della nuova Le Mans Hypercar con cui Ferrari affronterà il mondiale endurance FIA WEC nella classe regina a partire dal 2023, ed è un nome che evoca la storia della Casa del Cavallino Rampante. In passato, i prototipi di Maranello avevano nella sigla che li identificava la lettera P, frequentemente anticipata dal numero della cilindrata unitaria del motore. La 499P non fa eccezione. È una vettura frutto di una visione che affonda orgogliosamente le sue radici nel passato, perché è lì che nacque quella leggenda che ancora oggi si perpetua e che ha permesso di ottenere 22 titoli mondiali e 9 vittorie assolute alla 24 Ore di Le Mans, ma rimane fortemente proiettata al domani, sia per i contenuti tecnici che per quelli di design che caratterizzano questo prototipo. Nel disegno della livrea con cui la 499P debutterà nella prossima 1000 Miglia di Sebring, è stato ripreso il celebre schema cromatico già introdotto nelle 312 P degli anni Settanta, che sottolinea anche visivamente il collegamento con una storia interrotta 50 anni fa, ma sempre presente nell’essenza del marchio. Per questo motivo, il numero 50 sarà uno dei due con cui saranno iscritte le vetture di Maranello nel mondiale, mentre l’altro sarà il 51, tra i più vincenti di sempre. Gli equipaggi ufficiali che porteranno in gara la 499P saranno invece oggetto di future comunicazioni.

Le Mans Hypercar: nel nostro DNA, per vincere

La definizione del nuovo regolamento tecnico relativo alla classe Hypercar emanato da FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) e ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) ha portato alla scelta di Ferrari di produrre una Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) per imboccare un percorso di innovazioni e di sviluppo, fedeli alla tradizione che vede la pista come terreno ideale per la sperimentazione di soluzioni tecnologiche d’avanguardia da adottare sulle vetture stradali prodotte a Maranello. La 499P è un manifesto dell’impegno di Ferrari nel mondo delle gare di durata, della voglia di affrontare sfide sempre più difficili, della determinazione di vincere, anche se con la necessaria umiltà di chi è ben consapevole di confrontarsi con avversari di primo livello che nutrono ambizioni analoghe.

Il prototipo rispetta i dettami tecnici previsti dal regolamento della classe Le Mans Hypercar, che prevede l’utilizzo nel FIA World Endurance Championship di vetture con propulsori ibridi, dotate della trazione integrale e con un peso minimo non inferiore a 1.030 chilogrammi. Nella definizione della 499P sono state coinvolte tutte le realtà aziendali, attingendo all’universo di eccellenze tecniche, professionali e umane che caratterizzano la Casa di Maranello, affidandone la direzione ad Attività Sportive GT, diretto da Antonello Coletta, e la direzione tecnica a Ferdinando Cannizzo, responsabile dell’ente di sviluppo di vetture da competizione GT e Sport.

Nuova potenza ibrida

Il powertrain ibrido della 499P combina un motore termico, dislocato in posizione centrale- posteriore, a un motore elettrico, sull’asse anteriore. L’unità ICE – Internal Combustion Engine – ha una potenza massima a terra, limitata dal regolamento, di 500 kW (680 cavalli) ed è derivata dalla famiglia dei V6 biturbo stradali. Il motore termico, che condivide l’architettura del propulsore montato sulla 296 GT3, rispetto a quest’ultimo è stato sottoposto a una profonda rivisitazione da parte dei tecnici di Maranello, finalizzata sia allo sviluppo di soluzioni ad hoc per il prototipo, sia all’alleggerimento complessivo; tra le caratteristiche specifiche del sei cilindri a “V” della 499P, inoltre, il fatto che l’unità motrice sia di tipo portante e quindi svolga una preziosa funzione strutturale, rispetto alle versioni che equipaggiano le granturismo da competizione, dove il motore è montato sul telaio della vettura. La seconda “anima” del motopropulsore ibrido è rappresentata dall’ERS – Energy Recovery System – con una potenza massima di 200 kW (272 Cv), un motore elettrico dotato di differenziale la cui batteria si ricarica nelle fasi di decelerazione e frenata, e non richiede di fonti d’alimentazione esterne. Il pacco batterie, con tensione nominale di 900 Volt, beneficia dell’esperienza maturata in Formula 1 sebbene sia stato sviluppato specificatamente per questo progetto. Il motopropulsore è accoppiato a un cambio sequenziale a sette rapporti.

Disegnata dal vento

La nuova Ferrari 499P, le cui linee sono state finalizzate con il coinvolgimento del Centro Stile Ferrari, sotto la direzione di Flavio Manzoni, esalta tecnica ed aerodinamica della vettura, attraverso forme semplici e sinuose, espressione esplicita del DNA Ferrari. L’equilibrio tra tratti tesi e superfici fluide, espresso con un linguaggio futuristico, puro ed iconico, definisce un’architettura chiara ed essenziale. La carrozzeria del prototipo è plasmata a partire da una superficie piana, dalla quale si sviluppano armoniosamente le “pance” laterali ed i passaruota. Le cavità delle “pance” sono attraversate da flussi aerodinamici che investono il cockpit e raffreddano i radiatori sottopelle. Sulla Ferrari 499P, i passaruota, segno distintivo della tradizione Ferrari, sono caratterizzati in questo caso da ampie aperture sulla superficie, con lo scopo di ridurre la pressione all’interno dei locari. Assieme ai gruppi ottici, conferiscono carattere ed espressività al frontale, senza nascondere i richiami ai nuovi canoni stilistici introdotti con la Ferrari Daytona SP3.

Il posteriore è la massima espressione del connubio tra tecnica, aerodinamica e design. Una sottile pelle di carbonio riveste le varie funzioni, lasciando ruote e sospensioni completamente a vista. La “coda” è caratterizzata da una doppia ala orizzontale; ala e bandelle superiori sono accuratamente studiate per garantire il carico aerodinamico necessario a raggiungere la massima performance.

L’ala inferiore ospita inoltre una ‘light bar’ che caratterizza il design del posteriore con un gesto deciso e minimalista. In posizione dominante, sul tetto della vettura, è disposta infine una presa d’aria multipla per l’alimentazione dell’aspirazione del motore V6 e per il raffreddamento della batteria e del cambio.

Tecnologie innovative

Realizzata a partire da un telaio monoscocca in fibra di carbonio, sotto il “vestito” la Ferrari 499P si caratterizza per soluzioni che rappresentano l’avanguardia nel campo delle tecnologie applicate al motorsport. La geometria delle sospensioni, a triangoli sovrapposti di tipo “push-rod”, permette di raggiungere doti di rigidezza che si traducono in prestazioni di rilievo, che si evidenziano tanto alle velocità assolute più sostenute quanto nella percorrenza delle curve. Il comparto elettronico mutua e sposta ulteriormente in avanti l’esperienza maturata nelle competizioni con le vetture GT.

Non meno sofisticato è l’impianto frenante, che integra un sistema di brake-by-wire necessario per consentire il recupero della energia cinetica in frenata da parte dell’assale elettrico anteriore e sviluppato per coniugare precisione e velocità di risposta con affidabilità e durata, aspetti complementari la cui sintesi è una delle chiavi di successo delle gare endurance. L’assale elettrico anteriore sfrutta l’energia recuperata in frenata e immagazzinata nella batteria alto voltaggio per trasmettere coppia motrice anche sulle ruote anteriori sopra una determinata velocità, contribuendo a innalzare le prestazioni della vettura sui tracciati che saranno sede del calendario 2023.

Partnership con AF Corse

La Ferrari 499P sarà gestita in pista dai tecnici e dagli ingegneri di Maranello con la collaborazione di AF Corse. La partnership prosegue un percorso vincente iniziato nel FIA GT 2006 con la F430 GT2 che portò il titolo team, piloti e costruttori già nella stagione di esordio. Dal sodalizio tra Ferrari e AF Corse sono nati gran parte dei successi GT degli anni recenti e tutti quelli ottenuti nel World Endurance Championship (WEC) a partire dalla sua fondazione, il 2012.

Le dichiarazioni

John Elkann, Ferrari Executive Chairman: “La 499P ci permette di tornare a competere per la vittoria assoluta nel mondiale endurance. Quando abbiamo deciso di impegnarci in questo progetto, abbiamo seguito un percorso di innovazione e sviluppo fedele alla nostra tradizione che vede la pista come terreno ideale per sperimentare soluzioni tecniche di avanguardia, prima di trasferirle nelle nostre vetture stradali. Abbiamo affrontato questa sfida con umiltà, ma consapevoli di una storia che ci ha permesso di conquistare più di 20 titoli mondiali e 9 vittorie assolute alla 24 Ore di Le Mans”.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT: “La 499P è un sogno che si trasforma in realtà. Oggi è un momento importante per tutte le persone che negli ultimi due anni hanno lavorato duramente a questo progetto. Abbiamo voluto omaggiare la nostra storia, con tanti piccoli e grandi richiami ad un passato fatto di successi e titoli. Nel farlo però, abbiamo guardato avanti, creando un manifesto del nostro impegno nel mondiale endurance. La 499P è un prototipo che è marcatamente Ferrari, nel significato più completo del termine, ed è con emozione che la condividiamo finalmente con i nostri clienti e gli appassionati del nostro marchio”.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Ferrari GT Track Car Development: “Per me e tutto il gruppo di lavoro, questo momento è davvero emozionante, sappiamo di avere una grande responsabilità. Ci siamo cimentati con la concezione e la progettazione di una vettura completamente nuova e particolarmente complessa in ogni sua parte. Una sfida inedita che ha stimolato tutti a mettere in gioco le risorse migliori e ha portato ad una collaborazione a 360° che ha coinvolto tutte le aree aziendali e i partner tecnici. Partire da un foglio bianco ha garantito motivazioni uniche e continue per trovare soluzioni efficaci e garantire alla 499P prestazioni e affidabilità. Dal primo shake down alla prima gara abbiamo pianificato un programma di sviluppo, sia in pista che sui nostri banchi di prova, molto intenso che sta fornendo riscontri interessanti e promettenti. Il lavoro di sintesi che ci attende nelle prossime settimane e che ci vedrà impegnati in ulteriori test in pista, è quello più importante per la messa a punto e l’integrazione finale di tutti i sistemi. Abbiamo ancora molti chilometri da percorrere ma la squadra è consapevole dell’importanza del progetto e continuerà a non far mancare impegno, passione, maturità e grande professionalità.”

***

FERRARI 499P, THE HYPERCAR TO RETURN TO WEC TOP CLASS

· The new Ferrari 499P re-establishes the historical connection 50 years after the 312 P made its last appearance in world endurance racing’s premier class

· A moniker and livery that pay homage to the Ferrari endurance tradition

· Four-wheel drive, twin-turbocharged V6 engine and an electric power unit delivering 500kW of power to the wheels

· Elkann: “With the 499P we embarked on a path of innovation and development, faithful to our tradition that sees the track as the ideal terrain to push the boundaries of cutting-edge technological solutions”

· Set to debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening race of the 2023 FIA WEC World Endurance Championship

50 years on: return to the elite class of the World Endurance Championship

499P is the name of the new Le Mans Hypercar with which Ferrari will tackle the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship in the elite class from 2023; a name that evokes the history of the Prancing Horse manufacturer. In the past, prototypes were identified by the letter ‘P’, frequently preceded by the number of the engine’s unitary displacement. The 499P is no exception. The car is an outcome of a vision proudly rooted in the past that gave rise to the legend of today, enabling the company to achieve 22 world titles and 9 overall wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Nevertheless, it has its sights set firmly on the future, both in terms of the technical and design content that the prototype features.

The livery with which the 499P will debut at the forthcoming 1000 Miles of Sebring includes a version of the renowned 312 P colour scheme from the 1970s to visually underscore the historical connection with Ferrari’s last works entry 50 years ago. For this reason, one of the Maranello-entered endurance cars will be adorned with the number 50, while the other will bear 51, one of the most successful racing numbers in our history. The official line-up of who will race the 499P will be the subject of future communications.

Le Mans Hypercar: winning DNA

The new FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) technical regulations outlined for the Hypercar class have led Ferrari to embark on an innovation and development path to produce a Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) faithful to tradition, that sees the track as the ideal terrain for developing cutting-edge technological solutions to be integrated onto its road cars. The 499P is a manifesto to Ferrari’s commitment to endurance racing.

The four-wheel drive prototype complies with the technical regulations and requirements of the hybrid-engined Le Mans Hypercar class, delivering a maximum power of 500 kW to the wheels and with a minimum weight of no less than 1,030 kilos. In defining the 499P, the company has drawn on the vast resources of technical, professional and human excellence that epitomise the Maranello marque, entrusting the management to Attività Sportive GT, under the direction of Antonello Coletta and the technical supervision of Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of the department in charge of engineering and development of Sports and GT racing cars.

New hybrid power

The 499P’s hybrid powertrain combines a mid-rear power unit with an electric motor powering the front axle. The internal combustion engine (ICE) has a maximum regulation-limited output to the wheels of 500 kW (680 cv) and is derived from the road-going twin-turbo V6 family. The ICE, which shares the architecture of the engine fitted to the 296 GT3, has undergone a thorough overhaul by Ferrari’s engineers, aimed both at developing ad hoc solutions for the prototype and lightening the overall weight. Among the specific characteristics of the 499P’s V6 is the fact that the engine is load- bearing and therefore performs a valuable structural function, compared to the versions fitted to competition GT cars, where the engine is mounted onto the car’s rear sub-chassis. The second ‘soul’ of the hybrid powertrain is the ERS – Energy Recovery System – with a maximum power output of 200 kW (272 cv). The electric motor is equipped with a differential and is driven by a battery that is recharged during deceleration and braking, requiring no external power source. The battery pack, with a nominal voltage of 900v, benefits from experience honed in Formula 1, although it was purpose-built for the project. The 499P’s overall maximum power output is 500 kW (680 cv) and the powertrain is coupled to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

Designed by the wind

The design of the new Ferrari 499P was refined with the support of the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. The car’s technical and aerodynamic features have been enhanced by means of simple, sinuous shapes – an explicit expression of Ferrari’s DNA. The balance between tense lines and flowing surfaces, expressed in a futuristic, pure and iconic language, defines a clear yet essential architecture. The bodywork of the prototype is sculpted from a flat surface, from which the side pods and wheelarches develop harmoniously. Aerodynamic flows pass through the side pods over the recesses between the main ridges surrounding the cockpit, cooling the radiators concealed beneath the bodywork. On the Ferrari 499P, the surface area of the wheel arches, a Ferrari hallmark, are characterised by large louvres, aimed at reducing the pressure inside the wheel housings.

Together with the headlight clusters, they imbue the nose with a sense of character and expressiveness, with subtle references to the styling traits first introduced on the Ferrari Daytona SP3.

The rear is the ultimate expression of how to blend technology, aerodynamics and design. A subtle carbon-fibre skin covers the various functions, leaving the wheels and suspension completely visible. The tail is characterised by a double horizontal wing; the main wing and upper flaps have been meticulously designed to guarantee the necessary downforce and achieve maximum performance.

The lower wing also features a ‘light bar’ that enriches the rear design with a decisive yet minimalist touch. Finally, in a dominant position above the car is a multiple air intake that feeds the V6 engine intake and supplies cooling air to the battery and gearbox.

Innovative technologies

Built on an all-new carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, the Ferrari 499P features solutions that represent the cutting edge of motor sport technology. The geometry of the double wishbone, push- rod-type suspension results in outstanding qualities of damping stiffness, the benefits of which are evident at both maximum velocity as well as in cornering. The electronics systems are developed from and further innovate upon the experience honed in the world of GT racing.

No less sophisticated is the braking system, which integrates a brake-by-wire system necessary to allow the recovery of kinetic energy by the front electric axle under braking. The system has been developed to combine precision and speed of response with reliability and durability, complementary aspects that are one of the keys to success in endurance racing. The electric front axle uses energy recovered while braking, storing it in the high-voltage battery before transmitting torque to the front wheels when a certain speed is attained, thus helping boost the performance on the tracks scheduled to host the 2023 calendar.

Partnership with AF Corse

The Ferrari 499P will be managed on track by Maranello technicians and engineers with the collaboration of AF Corse. The partnership continues the winning streak, which began in the 2006 FIA GT with the F430 GT2 that secured Team, Driver and Constructor titles in its debut season. The vast majority of GT successes in recent years have been the result of the partnership between Ferrari and AF Corse, including all those achieved in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since its inception in 2012.

Quotes

John Elkann, Ferrari Executive Chairman: “The 499 P sees us return to compete for outright victory in the WEC series. When we decided to commit to this project, we embarked on a path of innovation and development, faithful to our tradition that sees the track as the ideal terrain to push the boundaries of cutting-edge technological solutions, solutions that in time will be transferred to our road cars. We enter this challenge with humility, but conscious of a history that has taken us to over 20 world endurance titles and 9 overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT: “The 499P is a dream come true. Today is an important moment for all the people who have worked so hard on this project over the past two years. We wanted to pay homage to our history, with many references, both large and small, to a past made up of successes and titles. We do so however, looking ahead, creating a manifesto of our commitment to the world endurance championship. The 499P is a prototype that is decidedly Ferrari, in the fullest sense of the term, and it gives us an enormous thrill to finally show it to our clients and to the many enthusiasts of the marque”.

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Ferrari GT Track Car Development: “For the whole team and myself, this is a really thrilling moment. We know that we have a huge responsibility. We have designed and engineered a car that is brand new and particularly complex in every aspect. This unprecedented challenge motivated everyone into all-encompassing, all-sharing collaboration involving every department of our company and our technical partners. Starting from a blank sheet of paper was a source of unique and continuous motivation in order to find effective solutions to guarantee the 499P’s performance and reliability. From the very first shakedown to the first race, we have planned a very intense development programme, both on the test bench and on the track, which has given us some interesting feedback. The work of synthesis that awaits us over the coming weeks, and which will see us involved in further track testing, is the most important for fine-tuning and the final integration of all the systems. We still have a lot of kilometres to go, but the team is aware of the importance of the project and will continue to show commitment, passion, maturity and great professionalism.”