FERRARI AUTO MARANELLO (MO) * « FERRARI’S PARTICIPATION IN MOTOR VALLEY FEST DIGITAL 2020, GALLIERA (CHIEF MARKETING AND COMMERCIAL OFFICER) SPEAKER DURING THE OPENING CONFERENCE »

La partecipazione di Ferrari a Motor Valley Fest Digital 2020. Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, fra i relatori del convegno inaugurale

Mattia Binotto, Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari (Mission Winnow), ha partecipato alla tavola rotonda sul mondo racing

Ferrari è stata tra i protagonisti degli eventi della prima giornata di Motor Valley Fest Digital, manifestazione online dedicata ai marchi che hanno contribuito a creare la leggenda della Motor Valley emiliano-romagnola.

Durante il convegno inaugurale Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, ha parlato degli effetti della pandemia di Covid-19 sul mondo dell’automobile con particolare riferimento alla digitalizzazione della customer journey e all’approccio tenuto dell’Azienda a tale riguardo.

“Sebbene sia vero che la crisi ha accelerato la corsa alla digitalizzazione, sono certo che per i clienti l’esperienza fisica non perderà mai la propria centralità. Nel caso di auto come le nostre, il valore di potersi sedere e annusare l’odore della pelle, sentire il rombo del motore e la scarica di adrenalina quando si accelera è insostituibile. Le Ferrari sono e saranno sempre opere d’arte tecnologiche, in grado di suscitare forti emozioni.”

Galliera ha poi aggiunto: “In questo periodo abbiamo adottato un approccio nuovo alla comunicazione nei confronti dei nostri clienti e del pubblico. Ci siamo concentrati meno sulle nostre vetture e più sulla nostra responsabilità sociale, sul dovere che sentivamo di fare qualcosa di utile per le comunità in cui operiamo.”

Quest’ultimo tema è stato ripreso nel pomeriggio da Mattia Binotto, Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, nel corso della tavola rotonda sul mondo racing in cui ha commentato le più recenti iniziative aziendali di contrasto al Covid-19.

“La progettazione di un ventilatore a basso costo è stato un progetto sfidante, eseguito dall’idea al primo prototipo in sole 5 settimane. Abbiamo impegnato una decina di persone a tempo pieno su questo progetto. Ha caratteristiche importanti: è open-source, quindi disponibile gratuitamente a chiunque lo volesse produrre. È per noi motivo di grande orgoglio averlo potuto rendere disponibile in tutto il mondo.”

Tra gli altri punti legati all’attualità trattati da Binotto, l’importanza di attrarre l’interesse delle nuove generazioni nei confronti degli sport motoristici: “Ferrari Driver Academy è un investimento importante per noi, che ci ha permesso di crescere un buon numero di importanti giovani promesse, delle quali Charles è l’esempio più eclatante. Non escludo che in futuro creeremo una Academy anche per i giovani piloti virtuali, sulla scia della vittoria della F1 Esport Series 2019 ottenuta al debutto dal nostro David Tonizza.”

Giunto il momento di commentare l’annuncio di Carlos Sainz, Binotto ha così risposto: “Con Seb si chiude un ciclo: fa parte della nostra squadra da 6 anni, è una persona che ammiro e di cui ho molta stima sia come uomo sia come professionista. Carlos è un’ottima aggiunta alla nostra squadra, un ragazzo che ritengo molto intelligente, pilota giovane ma già con cinque stagioni alle spalle in F1. Pilota concreto, robusto, affidabile, porta sempre a casa punti importanti ed è un ottimo compagno per il talento puro di Charles, grazie al quale potrà continuare a crescere ed eventualmente vincere.”

Un ulteriore tema che nel recente passato ha destato grande interesse tra gli appassionati di Formula 1, in particolar modo a seguito della cancellazione di alcune gare, è stato quello del budget cap. “Il budget cap è più di un’ipotesi”, ha sottolineato Binotto, “è una realtà concreta. Stiamo votando il cambio di regolamenti proprio in questi giorni. In vista del 2021 era già stato fissato a 175 milioni; vista la situazione attuale, tuttavia, è nostro dovere ridimensionare e ridurlo ulteriormente. Si sta arrivando a un’ipotesi concreta di riduzione a 145 milioni. In F1 ci sono sempre stati regolamenti: sono limiti che ci si pone e poi la squadra migliore è quella che all’interno di essi riesce a creare il prodotto più performante. È un altro regolamento da rispettare, ma non credo che limiterà la tecnologia o l’innovazione: toccherà a noi fare il nostro meglio di fronte a questo nuovo scenario.”

Le attività di Motor Valley Fest Digital continueranno domani, venerdì 15 maggio, con gli E-Talent Talk per studenti e start-up, mentre sabato i sim driver di FDA Hublot Esports Team si esibiranno sulla piattaforma di Assetto Corsa prima dello streaming in diretta dal Museo Enzo Ferrari di Modena. Da segnalare, infine, la visita virtuale del Museo Ferrari a Maranello di domenica.

Per ulteriori informazioni sul programma e sui contenuti in diretta di Motor Valley Fest Digital, consultare: https://motorvalleyfest.it/it/events/

Per ulteriori informazioni sul mondo Ferrari, consultare: www.media.ferrari.com

Ferrari’s participation in Motor Valley Fest Digital 2020.

Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, speaker during the opening conference.

Mattia Binotto, Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari (Mission Winnow) takes part in the round table discussion on racing

Maranello, 14 May 2020 – Ferrari was one of the protagonists in today’s opening ceremony of the Motor Valley Fest Digital, the online event dedicated to the marques that have built Emilia-Romagna’s Motor Valley legend.

During the inaugural conference Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, discussed the effects on the automotive world of the Covid-19 pandemic with regard to digitalisation of the customer experience and the company’s approach to the situation.

“It’s true that the crisis has accelerated the move towards digitalization, but I’m sure that for clients it will not exclude the ‘physical’ experience. For cars like Ferrari’s the experience of sitting inside, smelling the scent of the leather, hearing the engine’s sound and feeling the acceleration is irreplaceable. Ferraris are, and will remain, technological objets d’art and will always be able to arouse strong emotions.

“During this period we have adopted a different approach to communicating with our clients and with the public at large. We have concentrated less on our cars and more about our social responsibility and our duty to give something back to our local communities.”

This was a theme picked up by Mattia Binotto, Managing Director and Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, during the racing round table where he commented on the company’s latest initiative as part of the countermeasures against COVID-19.

“Designing a low-cost ventilator was a challenging project which went from a plain sheet of paper to the first prototype in just five weeks. About ten people were staffed on the project. It’s open-source and can thus be produced by anyone. We’re very proud to have been involved in making this project available to the world.”

He also touched on several points of current debate, including the importance of attracting more youngsters to the sport.

“To ensure that more youngsters get a start in motor sports, we set up the Ferrari Driver Academy. It was an important investment for us and it has enabled us to train up important drivers, the most prominent of which has been Charles. I don’t exclude the idea that, in the future, we will set up an Academy specifically for young Esports drivers. After all the FDA Hublot Esports team won the Esports Championship last year in its first season.”

Commenting this morning’s announcement of the signing of Carlos Sainz , Binotto said “We have closed an era with Seb: he has been part of the team for six years, he’s someone I admire and who I hold in esteem, both as a person and professionally. Carlos is an excellent addition to the team; he’s someone I rate as very intelligent, young, but with already five years F1 experience behind him. He’s a solid driver, strong, reliable, brings home important championship points and he is an excellent driver to partner a pure racing talent like Charles which will help him grow and, eventually, win.”

Another area of interest to F1 fans in the recent past has been the question of spending limits, especially now that several races have been called off. “More than a hypothesis,” Binotto pointed out, “the F1 budget cap is a certainty. We are voting on the changes to the regulations right now. The limit for 2021 was already set at €175 million but given the current situation, it is our duty to reduce this further and recent discussions make a final figure of €145 million possible. There have always been regulations to follow in F1: they are limits within which the best team manages to make the best performing car. It’s another limitation, but I don’t think it will limit technology or innovation: it’s up to us to do our best in this new scenario.”

The Motor Valley Fest activities continue tomorrow, Friday May 15, with E-Talent Talks for students and start-ups, while Saturday will see the FDA Hublot Esports Team sim drivers in an activation on the Assetto Corsa platform and, later, there’ll be a live streaming from the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena. Lastly, on Sunday, there will be the virtual visit of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.

For further information on the Motor Valley Fest Digital programme and live content, please go to: https://motorvalleyfest.it/it/events/

For further information on the world of Ferrari, please go to: www.media.ferrari.com