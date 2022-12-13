FERRARI AUTO – MARANELLO / ITALY: NOMINE: « FRED VASSEUR NOMINATO “TEAM PRINCIPAL” DI SCUDERIA FERRARI »

09.27 - martedì 13 dicembre 2022

FRED VASSEUR NOMINATO TEAM PRINCIPAL DI SCUDERIA FERRARI

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) ha annunciato oggi che Fred Vasseur entrerà a far parte della Scuderia Ferrari il 9 gennaio come Team Principal e General Manager.

Vasseur ha un’esperienza di oltre 25 anni di successi nelle corse automobilistiche, a partire dalle formule junior e nell’ultimo decennio in Formula 1. Durante questo periodo, è stato ampiamente riconosciuto anche il suo successo nel promuovere piloti di talento, conquistando la serie GP2 sia nel 2005 (Nico Rosberg) che nel 2006 (Lewis Hamilton).

Vasseur ha recentemente ricoperto la carica di CEO e Team Principal della Sauber Motorsport (attualmente Alfa Romeo F1 Team), che ha assunto dal 2017. In precedenza, nel 2016, è stato Team Principal della Renault F1 Team.

L’amministratore delegato della Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, ha così commentato la nomina: “Siamo felici di dare il benvenuto in Ferrari a Fred Vasseur come nostro Team Principal. Nel corso della sua carriera ha unito con successo i suoi punti di forza tecnici, grazie alla sua esperienza in qualità di ingegnere, a una costante capacità di stimolare il meglio nei suoi piloti e nei suoi team. Questo approccio e la sua leadership sono ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno per far crescere la Ferrari con rinnovata energia”.

“Sono molto felice e onorato di assumere la guida della Scuderia Ferrari come Team Principal. Per me, un appassionato di motorsport da tutta la vita, la Ferrari ha da sempre rappresentato l’apice del mondo delle corse. Non vedo l’ora di lavorare con il team talentuoso e appassionato di Maranello, per onorare la storia e l’eredità della Scuderia e per conseguire dei risultati per i nostri tifosi in tutto il mondo”.

***

FRED VASSEUR APPOINTED SCUDERIA FERRARI TEAM PRINCIPAL

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announced that Fred Vasseur will join Scuderia Ferrari on 9 January as Team Principal and General Manager.

Vasseur has over 25 years of winning motor racing experience, commencing in the junior formulas and over the last decade in Formula 1. During this time, he has also been widely acknowledged for his success in fostering leading driver talent, claiming the GP2 series in both 2005 (Nico Rosberg) and 2006 (Lewis Hamilton).

Vasseur has most recently held the position of CEO and Team Principal of Sauber Motorsport (currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team) since 2017. Prior to this he was the Team Principal of Renault F1 Team in 2016.

Commenting on the appointment, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal. Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams. This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”

Fred Vasseur commented: “I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me. I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world”.

In allegato il comunicato stampa in italiano e in inglese, con una foto di Fred Vasseur (Copyright Ferrari S.p.a.).