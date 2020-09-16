FERRARI AUTO  – MARANELLO * FERRARI PORTOFINO M: « PRESENTATA L’ULTIMA EVOLUZIONE DELLA SPIDER GT 2+ DEL CAVALLINO RAMPANTE »

È stata presentata oggi la Ferrari Portofino M, evoluzione della spider GT 2+ del Cavallino Rampante, la Ferrari Portofino. La première della vettura ha seguito un innovativo format online per quella che è stata a tutti gli effetti una prima assoluta negli oltre 70 anni di storia della Casa di Maranello: al termine di un percorso ideale di avvicinamento composto da alcune newsletter dedicate inviate nelle scorse settimane, i clienti del marchio hanno potuto accedere a una piattaforma contenente video esclusivi che illustrano il concept della vettura, il suo rinnovato design e i suoi contenuti tecnici principali. Non va dimenticato che la Portofino M è la prima Ferrari a essere presentata a seguito del periodo di chiusura aziendale dovuto alla diffusione di Covid-19. La vettura è quindi anche il simbolo dell’inizio di un viaggio di riscoperta; da qui riparte idealmente la corsa all’innovazione del Cavallino Rampante, nel pieno rispetto della sua storia, della passione e che sa suscitare e della ricerca costante della perfezione che lo contraddistingue. Tutti valori che ben si sposano con la nuova Portofino M, la quale porta nel nome la ‘M’ di modificata che, nel gergo Ferrari, serve a codificare i progetti sottoposti a un’evoluzione che abbia contribuito a migliorarne le prestazioni. E le novità tecniche non mancano di certo a questa nuova evoluzione della Ferrari Portofino: tra di esse spiccano il rinnovato gruppo motopropulsore, il nuovissimo cambio a otto rapporti e il Manettino a cinque posizioni con modalità ‘Race’ – prima assoluta per le spider GT della Casa di Maranello. Grazie a questi e a molti altri accorgimenti, la Portofino M è in grado di garantire una combinazione inedita di prestazioni da vera GT, emozioni di guida, agilità e grande versatilità di utilizzo nella guida di tutti i giorni. A livello di Powertrain, il motore da 3855 cm3 della Ferrari Portofino M, appartenente alla famiglia di turbo 8 cilindri a V vincitrice del premio “International Engine of the Year” per quattro anni consecutivi, è stato ottimizzato al fine di erogare 620 cv a 7500 giri/min., venti cavalli in più rispetto alla Ferrari Portofino. Il cambio a otto rapporti, completamente riprogettato rispetto alla precedente trasmissione a sette marce e per la prima volta installato in una vettura a tetto aperto del Cavallino Rampante, si basa su un’architettura a doppia frizione in bagno d’olio i cui ingombri sono stati ridotti del 20%, mentre la coppia trasmessa è aumentata del 35%. Dal punto di vista della Dinamica Veicolo, invece, la maggiore innovazione della vettura è senza dubbio l’introduzione del Manettino a cinque posizioni, novità assoluta per le spider GT del Cavallino Rampante. Il suo obiettivo è quello di estendere le già ottime prestazioni di handling e trazione della Ferrari Portofino grazie all’aggiunta della modalità ‘Race’: tale posizione, supportata dall’attività del Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, è focalizzata principalmente alla massimizzazione del piacere di guida della vettura. La notevole evoluzione tecnologica viene evidenziata visivamente anche dal rinnovato design dell’anteriore e in particolare dei paraurti, il cui carattere è più sportivo e aggressivo. La sintonia espressiva e la comunione di intenti nell’approdo alla forma tra esterni e interni è totale – talvolta segnata da andamenti decisi, talaltra invece coniugata con raccordature morbide. Questo gioiello di design e tecnica rappresenta il progresso ideale della Ferrari Portofino, da cui si differenzia per le maggiori doti di handling e il carattere più sportivo pur mantenendo (anzi, enfatizzando) il comfort di bordo grazie anche ad alcuni nuovi contenuti disponibili su richiesta tra cui sistemi ADAS e sedili ventilati e riscaldati. La Ferrari Portofino M conferma quindi la doppia anima dell’auto da cui deriva, l’unica a potersi definire vera coupé a tetto chiuso e vera spider a tetto aperto grazie alla tecnologia Retractable Hard Top (RHT), marchio di fabbrica delle cabrio del Cavallino Rampante. Le dimensioni compatte la rendono adatta all’utilizzo in ogni contesto; grazie alla versatilità ineguagliabile e al comfort di bordo, sulla Portofino M ogni viaggio è una (ri)scoperta. Ferrari Portofino M

Scheda tecnica sintetica MOTORE

Tipo V8 – 90° turbo

Cilindrata totale 3855 cc

Alesaggio e corsa 86,5 mm x 82 mm

Potenza massima* 456 kW (620 CV) a 5750 – 7500 giri/min

Coppia massima 760 Nm a 3000 ÷ 5750 giri/min DIMENSIONI E PESI

Lunghezza 4594 mm

Larghezza 1938 mm (2020 mm con specchi retrovisori)

Altezza 1318 mm

Passo 2670 mm

Peso a secco** 1545 kg PRESTAZIONI

Velocità massima > 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 3,45 s

0-200 km/h 9,8 s CONSUMO/EMISSIONI CO2

In fase di omologazione * Con benzina 98 RON

**Con contenuti opzionali di alleggerimento

Ferrari Portofino M: a voyage of rediscovery

The latest evolution of the Prancing Horse GT 2+ Spider unveiled

The Portofino M bursts with innovations that boost its extreme versatility and the pleasure of en plein air driving

New technical content includes a 620 cv V8 turbo, 5-position Manettino with Race mode, and a new 8-speed gearbox

Maranello, 16 September 2020 – The Ferrari Portofino M, the evolution of the Prancing Horse’s 2+ GT spider, the Ferrari Portofino, was unveiled today. In a move unprecedented in the Maranello marque’s 70-year-plus history, the new car’s premiere took place entirely online. The build-up to the unveiling included the sending out of a series of newsletters to clients over recent weeks at the end of which they were given access to a platform containing exclusive videos illustrating the concept behind the car, its restyling and main technical content.

Significantly, the Portofino M is the first Ferrari to be presented in the wake of the company’s temporary closure due to the Covid-19 crisis, making it the symbol of a voyage of rediscovery. It is the (re)starting point for Prancing Horse’s pursuit of innovation whilst fully respecting its heritage, passion and constant search for perfection. All of these values are reflected in the new Portofino M with the ‘M’ in its moniker standing for ‘Modificata’, which in Ferrari nomenclature refers to cars that have undergone an evolution that has boosted their performance.

There is no shortage of technical innovation in this stunning new evolution of the Ferrari Portofino, the most notable being its redesigned powertrain, a brand-new eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino that includes a Race mode, an absolute first for a Maranello GT spider. As a consequence of these and many other new features, the Portofino M guarantees a completely unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance, driving pleasure, agility and exceptional versatility in everyday driving contexts.

In terms of its powertrain, the Portofino M’s 3855 cc engine, which belongs to the V8 turbo family voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions, has been optimised to unleash 620 cv at 7,500 rpm – 20 cv more than the Ferrari Portofino. It also boasts a completely redesigned eight-speed gearbox that replaces the previous seven-speed version. This is, in fact, the first eight-speed to be installed on an open-top Ferrari and is based on a dual-clutch oil bath architecture with a 20% smaller clutch module and 35% higher torque delivery.

From a vehicle dynamics perspective, the most significant innovation is most certainly the introduction of the five-position Manettino, an absolute first for a Prancing Horse GT spider. The aim being, of course, to further enhance the Ferrari Portofino’s already superb handling and traction through the addition of the Race mode. Supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, said Race mode focuses mainly on maximising driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel.

The significant technological evolution the model has undergone is visually underscored by the new design of the front of the car and the bumpers in particular, which are sportier and more aggressive. Both inside and out, there is a sense of harmony of expression and intent in forms that are sometimes sharper and then softer and more flowing.

This latest design and engineering masterpiece from the Prancing Horse is the perfect evolution of the Ferrari Portofino. Sportier in character than its predecessor, it also delivers superior handling whilst not only maintaining but enhancing on-board comfort, courtesy of specific new optional features, such as ADAS, and ventilated and heated seats. The Ferrari Portofino M thus retains its predecessor’s twin soul and is the only car on the market that can rightfully be described as an authentic coupé with its top closed and a genuine spider when it is open. This is thanks, of course, to the Retractable Hard Top (RHT), the signature feature of all the Prancing Horse’s convertibles.

The Portofino M’s compact dimensions also make it ideal for all occasions. In fact, its unparalleled versatility and on-board comfort turn every trip into a voyage of (re)discovery.

Ferrari Portofino M

Summary Technical Specification

ENGINE

Type V8 – 90° turbo

Total displacement 3855 cc

Bore and stroke 86.5 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output* 456 kW (620 CV) at 5750 – 7500 rpm

Max. torque 760 Nm at 3000 ÷ 5750 rpm

WEIGHT AND DIMENSIONS

Length 4594 mm

Width 1938 mm (2020 mm with wing mirrors)

Height 1318 mm

Wheelbase 2670 mm

Dry weight** 1545 kg

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 320 km/h

0-100 km/h 3.45 s

0-200 km/h 9.8 s

FUEL CONSUMPTION/ CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With 98 RON petrol

**With lightweight optional content