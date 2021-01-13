FCA * « IL DIVIDENDO STRAORDINARIO PRECEDENTEMENTE DICHIARATO È DIVENTATO INCONDIZIONATO / FCA ANNOUNCES THAT THE PREVIOUSLY DECLARED SPECIAL CASH DISTRIBUTION HAS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL »
FCA ha annunciato oggi che il dividendo dichiarato il 4 gennaio 2021 è diventato incondizionato.
Come già annunciato, il dividendo straordinario di 1,84 euro per azione ordinaria corrispondente ad una distribuzione complessiva di circa 2,9 miliardi di euro (il “Dividendo Straordinario”) sarà pagabile ai titolari di azioni ordinarie FCA legittimati entro la chiusura delle contrattazioni di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021 a percepirlo.
Il calendario della distribuzione straordinaria per entrambi i mercati di quotazione, New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) e Mercato Telematico Azionario (“MTA”), è il seguente: (i) ex-date giovedì 14 gennaio 2021; (ii) record date venerdì 15 gennaio 2021 e (iii) data di pagamento 29 gennaio 2021. Per gli azionisti titolari di azioni ordinarie negoziate al NYSE, il dividendo sarà pagato in dollari USA al tasso di cambio ufficiale USD/EUR comunicato in data odierna dalla Banca Centrale Europea.
Sebbene il dividendo straordinario sia posto in pagamento successivamente al perfezionamento della fusione, onde evitare ogni dubbio, si precisa che il dividendo non sarà pagabile su azioni Stellantis emesse a favore dei precedenti azionisti di PSA al momento dell’efficacia della fusione o ad altri azionisti che acquisteranno azioni Stellantis successivamente all’efficacia della fusione. Come precedentemente annunciato, le azioni ordinarie Stellantis inizieranno ad essere negoziate sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di
Milano e sull’Euronext di Parigi lunedì 18 gennaio 2021, e sul New York Stock Exchange martedì 19 gennaio 2021, in ciascun caso con il codice “STLA”.
*
DICHIARAZIONI PREVISIONALI
La presente comunicazione contiene dichiarazioni previsionali. In particolare, dichiarazioni relative alla performance finanziaria futura e le aspettative di FCA e di PSA (le “Parti”) relativamente al raggiungimento di determinate grandezze obiettivo in date future o in periodi futuri sono dichiarazioni previsionali. In alcuni casi, tali dichiarazioni possono essere caratterizzate da termini quali “può”, “sarà”, “ci si attende”, “potrebbe”, “dovrebbe”, “intende”, “stima”, “prevede”, “crede”, “rimane”, “in linea”, “pianifica”, “target”, “obiettivo”, “scopo”, “previsione”, “proiezione”, “aspettativa”, “prospettiva”, “piano”, o termini simili. Le dichiarazioni previsionali non costituiscono una garanzia o promessa riguardo ai risultati futuri. Piuttosto, sono basate sulla conoscenza attuale a disposizione delle Parti, sulle aspettative e proiezioni future circa eventi futuri e, per loro stessa natura, sono soggette a rischi inerenti e incertezze. Tali dichiarazioni si riferiscono a eventi, e dipendono da circostanze, che potrebbero effettivamente verificarsi in futuro oppure no. Pertanto, è opportuno non fare indebito affidamento su tali affermazioni.
I risultati futuri potrebbero differire significativamente da quelli contenuti nelle dichiarazioni previsionali a causa di una molteplicità di fattori, tra cui: l’impatto della pandemia da COVID-19, la capacità di PSA e di FCA e/o del gruppo congiunto risultante dall’operazione proposta (insieme alle Parti, le “Società”) di lanciare nuovi prodotti con successo e di mantenere determinati volumi di consegne di veicoli; cambiamenti nei mercati finanziari globali, nel contesto economico generale e variazioni della domanda nel settore automobilistico, che è soggetto a ciclicità; variazioni delle condizioni economiche e politiche locali, variazioni delle politiche commerciali e l’imposizione di dazi a livello globale e regionale o dazi mirati all’industria automobilistica, l’adozione di riforme fiscali o altri cambiamenti nelle normative e regolamentazioni fiscali; la capacità delle Società di ampliare il livello di penetrazione di alcuni dei loro marchi nei mercati globali; la capacità delle Società di offrire prodotti innovativi e attraenti; la capacità delle Società di sviluppare, produrre e vendere veicoli con caratteristiche avanzate tra cui potenziate funzionalità di elettrificazione, connettività e guida autonoma; vari tipi di reclami, azioni legali, indagini governative e altre potenziali fonti di responsabilità, inclusi procedimenti concernenti responsabilità da prodotto, garanzie sui prodotti e questioni, indagini e altre azioni legali in ambito di tutela dell’ambiente; costi operativi di import significativo correlate alla conformità con le normative di tutela dell’ambiente, della salute e della sicurezza sul lavoro; l’intenso livello di concorrenza nel settore automobilistico, che potrebbe aumentare a causa di consolidamenti; l’eventuale incapacità delle Società di finanziare taluni piani pensionistici; la capacità di fornire o organizzare accesso ad adeguate fonti di finanziamento per i concessionari e per la clientela finale e rischi correlati alla costituzione e gestione di società di servizi finanziari; la capacità di accedere a fonti di finanziamento al fine di realizzare i piani industriali delle Società e migliorare le attività, la situazione finanziaria e i risultati operativi; significativi malfunzionamenti, interruzioni o violazioni della sicurezza dei sistemi di information technology o dei sistemi di controllo elettronici contenuti nei veicoli delle Società; la capacità delle Società di realizzare benefici previsti da joint venture; interruzioni dovute a instabilità di natura politica, sociale ed economica; rischi correlati ai rapporti con dipendenti, concessionari e fornitori; aumento dei costi, interruzioni delle forniture o carenza di materie prime; sviluppi nelle relazioni sindacali, industriali e nella normativa giuslavoristica; fluttuazioni dei tassi di cambio, variazioni dei tassi d’interesse, rischio di credito e altri rischi di mercato; rischi di natura politica e tensioni sociali; terremoti o altri disastri; incertezze sul fatto che la aggregazione proposta sarà completata o sulla tempistica della stessa; il rischio che l’annuncio della aggregazione proposta possa rendere più difficile per le Parti di instaurare o mantenere relazioni con i loro dipendenti, fornitori e altri partner di business o enti governativi; il rischio che le attività delle Parti siano negativamente impattate durante il periodo di pendenza dell’aggregazione proposta; rischi relativi alle approvazioni normative necessarie per l’aggregazione; il rischio che le attività di FCA e di PSA non siano integrate con successo e altri rischi e incertezze.
Le dichiarazioni previsionali contenute nel presente documento devono considerarsi valide solo alla data del presente documento e le Parti non si assumono alcun obbligo di aggiornare o emendare pubblicamente tali dichiarazioni. Ulteriori informazioni riguardanti le Parti e le loro rispettive attività, inclusi taluni fattori in grado di influenzare significativamente i risultati delle Parti, sono contenute nei documenti depositati da FCA presso la SEC (incluso il registration statement su Form F-4 depositato presso la SEC il 24 luglio 2020, come successivamente modificato, e dichiarato efficace il 20 novembre 2020), l’AFM e la CONSOB e nei documenti depositati da PSA presso l’AMF.
*
FCA announced today that the cash distribution declared on January 4, 2021 has become unconditional.
As previously announced, the special cash distribution of €1.84 per common share corresponding to a total distribution of approximately €2.9 billion (the “cash distribution”) is payable to holders of FCA common shares of record as of the close of business on Friday, January 15, 2021.
The calendar for the cash distribution for both the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and the Mercato Telematico Azionario (“MTA”) is as follows: (i) ex-date on Thursday, January 14, 2021; (ii) record date on Friday, January 15, 2021 and (iii) payment date on January 29, 2021. Shareholders holding common shares traded on the NYSE will receive the dividend in U.S. dollars at the official USD/EUR exchange rate reported today by the European Central Bank.
While payment of the cash distribution will occur after closing of the merger, for the avoidance of doubt, no dividend will be payable with respect to shares of Stellantis issued to former shareholders of PSA upon effectiveness of the merger, or to any shareholder purchasing Stellantis shares after effectiveness of the merger. As previously announced, Stellantis’ common shares will begin trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan and Euronext in Paris on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.
*
PRESS RELEASE
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of PSA and FCA and/or the combined group resulting from the proposed transaction (together with the Parties, the “Companies”) to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Companies’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; the Companies’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products; the Companies’ ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Parties’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute the Companies’ business plans and improve their businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Companies’ vehicles; the Companies’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; uncertainties as to whether the proposed business combination discussed in this document will be consummated or as to the timing thereof; the risk that the announcement of the proposed business combination may make it more difficult for the Parties to establish or maintain relationships with their employees, suppliers and other business partners or governmental entities; the risk that the businesses of the Parties will be adversely impacted during the pendency of the proposed business combination; risks related to the regulatory approvals necessary for the combination; the risk that the operations of PSA and FCA will not be integrated successfully and other risks and uncertainties.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and the Parties disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Parties and their businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Parties’ financial results, are included in FCA’s reports and filings with the SEC (including the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, as amended, which was declared effective on November 20,2020), the AFM and CONSOB and PSA’s filings with the AMF.