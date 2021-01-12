FCA GROUP * MOODY’S ALZA I RATING DI FCA N.V. DA “BA2” A “BAA3” *** MOODY’S RAISES ITS RATINGS ON FCA N.V. FROM “BA2” TO “BAA3”
Moody’s alza i rating di FCA N.V.
Moody’s Investors Service ha comunicato ieri di aver alzato da “Ba1” a “Baa3” l’Issuer Rating di FCA N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), e da “Ba2” a “Baa3” il rating sulle obbligazioni emesse o garantite da FCA N.V..
Il rating a breve termine è alzato da “(P) NP” a “(P) P-3”. L’ outlook su tutti ratings è stabile.
Londra, 12 gennaio 2021
Moody’s raises its ratings on FCA N.V.
Moody’s Investors Service communicated yesterday that it has upgraded from “Ba1” to “Baa3” the Issuer Rating of FCA N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), and from “Ba2” to “Baa3” the rating on the bonds issued or guaranteed by FCA N.V..
The short-term rating is upgraded from “(P) NP” to “(P) P-3”. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
London, 12 January 2021
