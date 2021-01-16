FCA – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * « LA FUSIONE CON GROUPE PSA È STATA COMPLETATA / THE MERGER WITH GROUPE PSA HAS BEEN COMPLETED »
La fusione tra FCA e Groupe PSA è stata completata. La fusione tra Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) e Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA), che aprirà la strada alla creazione di Stellantis N.V., è diventata effettiva in data odierna.
Come precedentemente annunciato, le azioni ordinarie Stellantis inizieranno ad essere negoziate su Euronext di Parigi e sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di Milano lunedì 18 gennaio 2021 e sul New York Stock Exchange martedì 19 gennaio 2021, in tutti e tre con il simbolo “STLA”.
FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) è un costruttore automobilistico globale che progetta, sviluppa, produce e commercializza veicoli in una gamma di marchi che include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram e Maserati. Fornisce inoltre servizi post-vendita e ricambi con il marchio Mopar e opera nei settori della componentistica e dei sistemi di produzione sotto i marchi Comau e Teksid. FCA ha quasi 200.000 dipendenti nel mondo. Per maggiori informazioni su FCA, visita il sito www.fcagroup.com
Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA progetta esperienze automobilistiche uniche e propone soluzioni di mobilità per andare incontro a tutte le aspettative dei Clienti. Il Gruppo ha cinque brand automotive – Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel e Vauxhall – e offre un’ampia gamma di servizi connessi legati alla mobilità, con il marchio Free2Move. Il piano strategico “Push to Pass” rappresenta la prima tappa per raggiungere la vision del Gruppo di diventare “un costruttore automobilistico globale ai massimi livelli per efficienza e un fornitore di servizi di mobilità di riferimento per una relazione duratura con i clienti”. È uno dei pionieri della vettura a guida autonoma e del veicolo connesso. Le sue attività si estendono anche al finanziamento con Banque PSA Finance e agli equipaggiamenti automobilistici con Faurecia.
DICHIARAZIONI PREVISIONALI
La presente comunicazione contiene dichiarazioni previsionali. In particolare, dichiarazioni relative alla performance finanziaria futura e le aspettative del gruppo congiunto (il “Gruppo”) risultante dalla fusione di FCA e Groupe PSA, relativamente al raggiungimento di determinate grandezze obiettivo in date future o in periodi futuri sono dichiarazioni previsionali. In alcuni casi, tali dichiarazioni possono essere caratterizzate da termini quali “può”, “sarà”, “ci si attende”, “potrebbe”, “dovrebbe”, “intende”, “stima”, “prevede”, “crede”, “rimane”, “in linea”, “pianifica”, “target”, “obiettivo”, “scopo”, “previsione”, “proiezione”, “aspettativa”, “prospettiva”, “piano”, o termini simili. Le dichiarazioni previsionali non costituiscono una garanzia o promessa riguardo ai risultati futuri. Piuttosto, sono basate sulla conoscenza attuale a disposizione delle Parti, sulle aspettative e proiezioni future circa eventi futuri e, per loro stessa natura, sono soggette a rischi inerenti e incertezze. Tali dichiarazioni si riferiscono a eventi, e dipendono da circostanze, che potrebbero effettivamente verificarsi in futuro oppure no. Pertanto, è opportuno non fare indebito affidamento su tali affermazioni.
I risultati futuri potrebbero differire significativamente da quelli contenuti nelle dichiarazioni previsionali a causa di una molteplicità di fattori, tra cui: l’impatto della pandemia da COVID-19, la capacità del Gruppo di lanciare nuovi prodotti con successo e di mantenere determinati volumi di consegne di veicoli; cambiamenti nei mercati finanziari globali, nel contesto economico generale e variazioni della domanda nel settore automobilistico, che è soggetto a ciclicità; variazioni delle condizioni economiche e politiche locali, variazioni delle politiche commerciali e l’imposizione di dazi a livello globale e regionale o dazi mirati all’industria automobilistica, l’adozione di riforme fiscali o altri cambiamenti nelle normative e regolamentazioni fiscali; la capacità del Gruppo di ampliare il livello di penetrazione di alcuni dei loro marchi nei mercati globali; la sua capacità di offrire prodotti innovativi e attraenti; la sua capacità di sviluppare, produrre e vendere veicoli con caratteristiche avanzate tra cui potenziate funzionalità di elettrificazione, connettività e guida autonoma; vari tipi di reclami, azioni legali, indagini governative e altre potenziali fonti di responsabilità, inclusi procedimenti concernenti responsabilità da prodotto, garanzie sui prodotti e questioni, indagini e altre azioni legali in ambito di tutela dell’ambiente; costi operativi di importo significativo correlati alla conformità con le normative di tutela dell’ambiente, della salute e della sicurezza sul lavoro; l’intenso livello di concorrenza nel settore automobilistico, che potrebbe aumentare a causa di consolidamenti; l’eventuale incapacità del Gruppo di finanziare taluni piani pensionistici; la capacità di fornire o organizzare accesso ad adeguate fonti di finanziamento per i concessionari e per la clientela finale e rischi correlati alla costituzione e gestione di società di servizi finanziari; la capacità di accedere a fonti di finanziamento al fine di realizzare i piani industriali del Gruppo e migliorare le attività, la situazione finanziaria e i risultati operativi; significativi malfunzionamenti, interruzioni o violazioni della sicurezza dei sistemi di information technology o dei sistemi di controllo elettronici contenuti nei veicoli del Gruppo; la capacità del Gruppo di realizzare benefici previsti da joint venture; interruzioni dovute a instabilità di natura politica, sociale ed economica; rischi correlati ai rapporti con dipendenti, concessionari e fornitori; aumento dei costi, interruzioni delle forniture o carenza di materie prime; sviluppi nelle relazioni sindacali, industriali e nella normativa giuslavoristica; fluttuazioni dei tassi di cambio, variazioni dei tassi d’interesse, rischio di
credito e altri rischi di mercato; rischi di natura politica e tensioni sociali; terremoti o altri disastri il rischio che le attività di FCA e di Groupe PSA non siano integrate con successo e altri rischi e incertezze.
Le dichiarazioni previsionali contenute nel presente documento devono considerarsi valide solo alla data del presente documento e le Parti non si assumono alcun obbligo di aggiornare o emendare pubblicamente tali dichiarazioni. Ulteriori informazioni riguardanti il Gruppo inclusi taluni fattori in grado di influenzare significativamente i risultati delle del Gruppo, sono contenute nei documenti depositati da FCA presso la Securities and Exchange Commission (inclusa la dichiarazione di registrazione sul modulo F-4, depositato presso la SEC il 24 luglio 2020, come modificato, dichiarata efficace dalla SEC il 20 novembre 2020), l’AFM e la CONSOB e nei documenti depositati da Groupe PSA presso l’AMF.
*
The merger of FCA and Groupe PSA has been completed
The merger between Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) that will lead the path to the creation of Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis”), became effective today.
As previously announced, Stellantis’s common shares will begin trading on Euronext in Paris and the Mercato Telematico Azionario in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021, and on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in each case under the ticker symbol “STLA”.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of PSA and FCA and/or the combined group resulting from the proposed transaction (together with the Parties, the “Companies”) to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Companies’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; the Companies’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products; the Companies’ ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Parties’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute the Companies’ business plans and improve their businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Companies’ vehicles; the Companies’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; uncertainties as to whether the proposed business combination discussed in this document will be consummated or as to the timing thereof; the risk that the announcement of the proposed business combination may make it more difficult for the Parties to establish or maintain relationships with their employees, suppliers and other business partners or governmental entities; the risk that the businesses of the Parties will be adversely impacted during the pendency of the proposed business combination; risks related to the regulatory approvals necessary for the combination; the risk that the operations of PSA and FCA will not be integrated successfully and other risks and uncertainties.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and the Parties disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Parties and their businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Parties’ financial results, are included in FCA’s reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, (including the registration statement on Form F-4 that was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020) the AFM and CONSOB and PSA’s filings with the AMF.