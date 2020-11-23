FCA – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * « CONVOCATA L’ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI PER L’APPROVAZIONE DELLA FUSIONE CON PSA / FCA CONVENES EGM TO APPROVE MERGER WITH PSA AND PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE EGM »

By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:

FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has published the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) in order to approve the merger with Peugeot S.A. and the other matters set forth in the agenda, which will be held virtually on January 4, 2021, beginning at 2:30 p.m. (Central European Time). To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the EGM in person.

FCA’s EGM notice, Shareholders’ Circular, other EGM materials and, in light of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the EGM remotely, are available in the Investors section of the FCA website at www.fcagroup.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.1 Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contacts below.

FCA also announced that the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by FCA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) in connection with the merger of FCA and PSA was declared effective by the Commission on November 20, 2020.

London, 23 November 2020