FCA – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * « CONVOCATA L’ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI PER L’APPROVAZIONE DELLA FUSIONE CON PSA / FCA CONVENES EGM TO APPROVE MERGER WITH PSA AND PUBLISHES AGENDA FOR THE EGM »
Leggendo la comunicazione che segue accettate di essere vincolati dalle seguenti limitazioni e restrizioni:
La presente comunicazione ha scopi puramente informativi e non è intesa e non rappresenta un’offerta o un invito a scambiare o vendere o la promozione di un’offerta di sottoscrizione o acquisto o un invito a scambiare, acquistare o sottoscrivere alcun titolo o qualsiasi parte del business o degli asset qui descritti o qualsiasi altra interessenza o la richiesta di qualsivoglia voto o approvazione in qualunque ordinamento riguardo a questa transazione o altrimenti, né avrà luogo alcuna vendita, emissione o trasferimento di titoli in qualsiasi ordinamento in violazione della normativa applicabile. Questa comunicazione non deve essere interpretata in alcun modo come raccomandazione indirizzata a qualsivoglia suo lettore.
Questa comunicazione non è un prospetto, un’informativa sul prodotto o altro documento di offerta ai fini del Regolamento (EU) 2017/1129 del Parlamento Europeo e del Consiglio del 14 giugno 2017.
Un’offerta di titoli negli Stati Uniti in relazione ad una business combination sarà effettuata esclusivamente mediante un prospetto che fa parte di un registration statement depositato presso la US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ed efficace. Gli azionisti di Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) e Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) che siano soggetti statunitensi o si trovino negli Stati Uniti sono invitati a leggere il registration statement su Form F-4 che è stato dichiarato efficace dalla SEC il 20 novembre 2020, poiché esso contiene informazioni importanti sulla transazione proposta. Il registration statement su Form F-4 per una business combination tra FCA e PSA attraverso una fusione transfrontaliera è stata depositato presso la SEC il 24 luglio 2020, aggiornato il 28 settembre 2020, il 5 novembre 2020, il 16 novembre 2020 e il 18 novembre 2020 e dichiarato efficace il 20 novembre 2020. È possibile ottenere copie di tutti i documenti depositati presso la SEC relativamente alla transazione proposta, dei documenti ivi richiamati e dei filing presso la SEC di FCA sul sito Web della SEC all’indirizzo http://www.sec.gov. Inoltre, il registration statement dichiarato efficace sarà messo gratuitamente a disposizione degli azionisti negli Stati Uniti.
FCA convoca l’Assemblea Straordinaria degli Azionisti per l’approvazione della fusione con PSA e pubblica l’agenda per l’Assemblea Straordinaria.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) ha pubblicato oggi l’avviso di convocazione dell’Assemblea Straordinaria degli Azionisti (“Assemblea”) per l’approvazione della fusione con Peugeot S.A. e degli altri argomenti all’ordine del giorno. L’Assemblea si terrà in remoto in data 4 gennaio 2021 a partire dalle ore 2:30 p.m. (Central European Time). A protezione della salute e della sicurezza dei partecipanti in relazione all’epidemia da COVID-19, agli azionisti non sarà permesso partecipare all’Assemblea di persona.
L’avviso di convocazione dell’Assemblea, la Shareholders’ Circular, gli ulteriori materiali per l’Assemblea nonché, alla luce della perdurante epidemia da COVID-19, le istruzioni per votare e porre domande prima dell’Assemblea e seguire l’Assemblea in remoto sono disponibili nella sezione Investors del sito web di FCA all’indirizzo www.fcagroup.com, dove possono essere consultati e scaricati.1 Gli azionisti possono ottenere gratuitamente copia cartacea di tali materiali rivolgendosi ai contatti indicati sotto.
FCA ha inoltre comunicato che il registration statement su Form F-4 depositato da FCA presso la U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in relazione alla fusione tra FCA e PSA è stato dichiarato efficace dalla SEC in data 20 novembre 2020.
Londra, 23 novembre 2020
*
DICHIARAZIONI PREVISIONALI
La presente comunicazione contiene dichiarazioni previsionali. In particolare, dichiarazioni relative alla performance finanziaria futura e le aspettative di FCA e di PSA (le “Parti”) relativamente al raggiungimento di determinate grandezze obiettivo in date future o in periodi futuri sono dichiarazioni previsionali. In alcuni casi, tali dichiarazioni possono essere caratterizzate da termini quali “può”, “sarà”, “ci si attende”, “potrebbe”, “dovrebbe”, “intende”, “stima”, “prevede”, “crede”, “rimane”, “in linea”, “pianifica”, “target”, “obiettivo”, “scopo”, “previsione”, “proiezione”, “aspettativa”, “prospettiva”, “piano”, o termini simili. Le dichiarazioni previsionali non costituiscono una garanzia o promessa riguardo ai risultati futuri. Piuttosto, sono basate sulla conoscenza attuale a disposizione delle Parti, sulle aspettative e proiezioni future circa eventi futuri e, per loro stessa natura, sono soggette a rischi inerenti e incertezze. Tali dichiarazioni si riferiscono a eventi, e dipendono da circostanze, che potrebbero effettivamente verificarsi in futuro oppure no. Pertanto, è opportuno non fare indebito affidamento su tali affermazioni.
I risultati futuri potrebbero differire significativamente da quelli contenuti nelle dichiarazioni previsionali a causa di una molteplicità di fattori, tra cui: l’impatto della pandemia da COVID-19, la capacità di PSA e di FCA e/o del gruppo congiunto risultante dall’operazione proposta (insieme alle Parti, le “Società”) di lanciare nuovi prodotti con successo e di mantenere determinati volumi di consegne di veicoli; cambiamenti nei mercati finanziari globali, nel contesto economico generale e variazioni della domanda nel settore automobilistico, che è soggetto a ciclicità; variazioni delle condizioni economiche e politiche locali, variazioni delle politiche commerciali e l’imposizione di dazi a livello globale e regionale o dazi mirati all’industria automobilistica, l’adozione di riforme fiscali o altri cambiamenti nelle normative e regolamentazioni fiscali;
la capacità delle Società di ampliare il livello di penetrazione di alcuni dei loro marchi nei mercati globali; la capacità delle Società di offrire prodotti innovativi e attraenti; la capacità delle Società di sviluppare, produrre e vendere veicoli con caratteristiche avanzate tra cui potenziate funzionalità di elettrificazione, connettività e guida autonoma; vari tipi di reclami, azioni legali, indagini governative e altre potenziali fonti di responsabilità, inclusi procedimenti concernenti responsabilità da prodotto, garanzie sui prodotti e questioni, indagini e altre azioni legali in ambito di tutela dell’ambiente; costi operativi di importo significativo correlate alla conformità con le normative di tutela dell’ambiente, della salute e della sicurezza sul lavoro; l’intenso livello di concorrenza nel settore automobilistico, che potrebbe aumentare a causa di consolidamenti; l’eventuale incapacità delle Società di finanziare taluni piani pensionistici;
la capacità di fornire o organizzare accesso ad adeguate fonti di finanziamento per I concessionari e per la clientela finale e rischi correlati alla costituzione e gestione di società di servizi finanziari; la capacità di accedere a fonti di finanziamento al fine di realizzare i piani industriali delle Società e migliorare le attività, la situazione finanziaria e i risultati operativi; significativi malfunzionamenti, interruzioni o violazioni della sicurezza dei sistemi di information technology o dei sistemi di controllo elettronici contenuti nei veicoli delle Società; la capacità delle Società di realizzare benefici previsti da joint venture; interruzioni dovute a instabilità di natura politica, sociale ed economica; rischi correlati ai rapporti con dipendenti, concessionari e fornitori; aumento dei costi, interruzioni delle forniture o carenza di materie prime;
sviluppi nelle relazioni sindacali, industriali e nella normativa giuslavoristica; fluttuazioni dei tassi di cambio, variazioni dei tassi d’interesse, rischio di credito e altri rischi di mercato; rischi di natura politica e tensioni sociali; terremoti o altri disastri; incertezze sul fatto che la aggregazione proposta sarà completata o sulla tempistica della stessa; il rischio che l’annuncio della aggregazione proposta possa rendere più difficile per le Parti di instaurare o mantenere relazioni con i loro dipendenti, fornitori e altri partner di business o enti governativi; il rischio che le attività delle Parti siano negativamente impattate durante il periodo di pendenza dell’aggregazione proposta; rischi relativi alle approvazioni normative necessarie per l’aggregazione; il rischio che le attività di FCA e di PSA non siano integrate con successo e altri rischi e incertezze.
Le dichiarazioni previsionali contenute nel presente documento devono considerarsi valide solo alla data del presente documento e le Parti non si assumono alcun obbligo di aggiornare o emendare pubblicamente tali dichiarazioni. Ulteriori informazioni riguardanti le Parti e le loro rispettive attività, inclusi taluni fattori in grado di influenzare significativamente i risultati delle Parti, sono contenute nei documenti depositati da FCA presso la SEC (incluso il registration statement su Form F-4 depositato presso la SEC il 24 luglio 2020, aggiornato il 28 settembre 2020, il 5 novembre 2020, il 16 novembre 2020 e il 18 novembre 2020 e dichiarato efficace il 20 novembre 2020), l’AFM e la CONSOB e nei documenti depositati da PSA presso l’AMF.
*****
By reading the following communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications:
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.
This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.
An offer of securities in the United States pursuant to a business combination transaction will only be made, as may be required, through a prospectus which is part of an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Shareholders of Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) who are U.S. persons or are located in the United States are advised to read the registration statement on Form F-4 which was declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2020 because it contains important information relating to the proposed transaction. The registration statement on Form F-4 in connection with the combination of FCA and PSA through a cross-border merger was filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, and amended on September 28, 2020, November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 18, 2020), and was declared effective on November 20, 2020. You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction, documents incorporated by reference, and FCA’s SEC filings at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. In addition, the effective registration statement will be made available for free to shareholders in the United States.
FCA convenes EGM to approve merger with PSA and publishes agenda for the EGM
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has published the notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (“EGM”) in order to approve the merger with Peugeot S.A. and the other matters set forth in the agenda, which will be held virtually on January 4, 2021, beginning at 2:30 p.m. (Central European Time). To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the EGM in person.
FCA’s EGM notice, Shareholders’ Circular, other EGM materials and, in light of the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, instructions for voting and submitting questions in advance of the meeting and to follow the EGM remotely, are available in the Investors section of the FCA website at www.fcagroup.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.1 Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, free of charge, through the contacts below.
FCA also announced that the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by FCA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) in connection with the merger of FCA and PSA was declared effective by the Commission on November 20, 2020.
London, 23 November 2020
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, these forward-looking statements include statements regarding future financial performance and the expectations of FCA and PSA (the “Parties”) as to the achievement of certain targeted metrics at any future date or for any future period are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on the Parties’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of PSA and FCA and/or the combined group resulting from the proposed transaction (together with the Parties, the “Companies”) to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; the Companies’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; the Companies’ ability to offer innovative, attractive products; the Companies’ ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations;
the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of the Parties’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute the Companies’ business plans and improve their businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in the Companies’ vehicles; the Companies’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks;
political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; uncertainties as to whether the proposed business combination discussed in this document will be consummated or as to the timing thereof; the risk that the announcement of the proposed business combination may make it more difficult for the Parties to establish or maintain relationships with their employees, suppliers and other business partners or governmental entities; the risk that the businesses of the Parties will be adversely impacted during the pendency of the proposed business combination; risks related to the regulatory approvals necessary for the combination; the risk that the operations of PSA and FCA will not be integrated successfully and other risks and uncertainties.
Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and the Parties disclaim any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning the Parties and their businesses, including factors that could materially affect the Parties’ financial results, are included in FCA’s reports and filings with the SEC (including the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC on July 24, 2020, and amended on September 28, 2020, November 5, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 18, 2020, and declared effective on November 20,2020), the AFM and CONSOB and PSA’s filings with the AMF.