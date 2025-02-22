DONALD TRUMP (SOCIAL TRUTH) * JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: «IL GENERALE DAN “RAZIN” CAINE SUCCEDE A CHARLES “CQ” BROWN»

14.37 - sabato 22 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Voglio ringraziare il generale Charles “CQ” Brown per i suoi oltre 40 anni di servizio al nostro paese, incluso il ruolo di attuale presidente del Joint Chiefs of Staff. È un bravo gentiluomo e un leader eccezionale, e auguro un futuro grandioso a lui e alla sua famiglia.

Oggi, sono onorato di annunciare che nominerò il tenente generale dell’aeronautica Dan “Razin” Caine come prossimo presidente del Joint Chiefs of Staff. Il generale Caine è un pilota affermato, esperto di sicurezza nazionale, imprenditore di successo e un “combattente” con una significativa esperienza interagenzia e nelle operazioni speciali.

Durante il mio primo mandato, Razin è stato determinante nell’annientamento completo del califfato dell’ISIS. È stato fatto in un tempo record, questione di settimane. Molti cosiddetti “geni” militari hanno detto che ci sarebbero voluti anni per sconfiggere l’ISIS. Il generale Caine, d’altro canto, ha detto che si poteva fare in fretta, e ha mantenuto la parola data.

Nonostante fosse altamente qualificato e rispettato per servire nel Joint Chiefs of Staff durante la precedente amministrazione, il generale Caine è stato ignorato per la promozione da Sleepy Joe Biden. Ma non più! Insieme al segretario Pete Hegseth, il generale Caine e il nostro esercito ripristineranno la pace attraverso la forza, metteranno l’America al primo posto e ricostruiranno il nostro esercito. Infine, ho anche incaricato il segretario Hegseth di sollecitare le candidature per altre cinque posizioni di alto livello, che saranno annunciate presto. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione!

///

I want to thank General Charles “CQ” Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family.

Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a “warfighter” with significant interagency and special operations experience.

During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military “geniuses” said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered.

Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military. Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!