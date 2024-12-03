CONSIGLIO D’EUROPA * COMITATO CONVENZIONE BERNA: «ADOTTATA LA PROPOSTA DELL’UE, PER MODIFICARE LO STATUS DI PROTEZIONE DEL LUPO»

12.48 - martedì 3 dicembre 2024

LINK

CONSIGLIO D’EUROPA

TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE

Il Comitato della Convenzione di Berna del Consiglio d’Europa ha adottato una proposta dell’UE per modificare lo status di protezione del lupo (Canis lupus) da “specie faunistica strettamente protetta” (Appendice II) a “specie faunistica protetta” (Appendice III). La decisione finale sarà pubblicata venerdì 6 dicembre.

La modifica entrerà in vigore tra tre mesi, a meno che almeno un terzo delle Parti della Convenzione di Berna del Consiglio d’Europa (17) non sollevi obiezioni; in tal caso, non entrerà in vigore. Se meno di un terzo delle Parti sollevano obiezioni, la decisione entrerà in vigore solo per quelle Parti che non hanno obiettato.

La Convenzione di Berna, formalmente la Convenzione sulla conservazione della fauna selvatica e degli habitat naturali in Europa, è il trattato internazionale del Consiglio d’Europa sulla conservazione della natura, che copre la maggior parte del patrimonio naturale del continente europeo ed estende la sua protezione ad alcuni Stati africani. È stata aperta alla firma il 19 settembre 1979 e è entrata in vigore il 1° giugno 1982. Comprende 50 Parti. L’organo di governo della Convenzione di Berna è il Comitato Permanente, composto da rappresentanti delle Parti Contraenti.

La proposta dell’Unione Europea (UE) non è la prima riguardante la protezione del lupo in Europa. Nel 2022, la Svizzera ha avanzato una proposta simile, che è stata respinta (rapporto, punto 5.2). Sono state anche avanzate proposte relative ad altre specie. Nel 2019, la Norvegia ha proposto di modificare lo status di protezione dell’oca cornuta (Branta leucopsis) da Appendice II a Appendice III, proposta anch’essa respinta (rapporto, punto 4.2).

///

Bern Convention Standing Committee approves EU proposal to modify wolf protection. he Council of Europe’s Bern Convention Committee has adopted an EU proposal to modify the status of wolf (Canis lupus) protection from “strictly protected fauna species” (Appendix II) to “protected fauna species” (Appendix III). The final decision will be published on Friday 6 December.

The change will enter into force in three months, unless at least one third of the Parties to the Council of Europe’s Bern Convention (17) object, in which case it will not enter into force. If fewer than one third of the Parties object, the decision will enter into force only for those Parties which have not objected.

The Bern Convention, formally the Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, is the Council of Europe’s international treaty on nature conservation, covering most of the natural heritage of the European continent and extending to some African states. It was opened for signature on 19 September 1979 and entered into force on 1 June 1982. It comprises 50 Parties. The governing body of the Bern Convention is the Standing Committee and is composed of Contracting Party representatives.

The European Union (EU) proposal is not the first concerning wolf protection in Europe. In 2022 Switzerland made a similar proposal, which was rejected (report, item 5.2). Proposals concerning other species have also been made. In 2019 Norway proposed altering the protection status of the Barnacle Goose (Branta leucopsis) from Appendix II to Appendix III, which was also rejected (report, item 4.2).