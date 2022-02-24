COMMISSIONE EUROPEA * « PRESS STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN ON RUSSIA’S AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE, “CHECK AGAINST DELIVERY” » (VIDEO)

9.42 - giovedì 24 febbraio 2022

Press statement by President von der Leyen on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“Check against delivery”

Early this morning, Russian forces invaded Ukraine, a free and sovereign country. Once again, in the centre of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying or fear for their lives. We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments used to justify it.

President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe. In these dark hours, the European Union stands together with Ukraine and its people. What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country. Russia’s target is not just Donbass, the target is not just Ukraine, the target is stability in Europe and the whole international rules-based order. For that, we will hold Russia accountable.

Later today, we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions, to European Leaders for their approval. With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernise. In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market. Like with the first package of sanctions, we are closely aligned with partners and allies. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and on their ability to finance the war.

We know that millions of Russians do not want this war. President Putin is trying to turn back the clock to the times of the Russian empire. But in doing so, he is putting at risk the future of the Russian people. I call on Russia to immediately stop the violence and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s territory. We will not let President Putin tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over the past decades. We will not allow President Putin to replace the rule of law with the rule of force and ruthlessness. He should not underestimate the resolve and strength of our democracies.

History has proven: Societies and alliances built on trust and freedom are resilient and successful. And this is exactly what autocrats fear. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people. We will continue to support them. Ukraine will prevail.

Video Dichiarazione Presidente Ursula von der Leyen

Dichiarazione alla stampa della presidente von der Leyen sull’aggressione della Russia contro l’Ucraina.

“Verifica contro la consegna”

Questa mattina presto, le forze russe hanno invaso l’Ucraina, un paese libero e sovrano. Ancora una volta, nel centro dell’Europa, donne, uomini e bambini innocenti muoiono o temono per la loro vita. Condanniamo questo barbaro attacco e gli argomenti cinici usati per giustificarlo.

Il presidente Putin è responsabile di riportare la guerra in Europa. In queste ore buie, l’Unione europea è unita all’Ucraina e al suo popolo. Quello che stiamo affrontando è un atto di aggressione senza precedenti da parte della leadership russa contro un paese sovrano e indipendente. L’obiettivo della Russia non è solo il Donbass, l’obiettivo non è solo l’Ucraina, l’obiettivo è la stabilità in Europa e l’intero ordine internazionale basato su regole. Per questo, riterremo responsabile la Russia.

Più tardi oggi presenteremo un pacchetto di sanzioni massicce e mirate, ai leader europei per la loro approvazione. Con questo pacchetto, punteremo a settori strategici dell’economia russa bloccando il loro accesso a tecnologie e mercati chiave. Indeboliremo la base economica della Russia e la sua capacità di modernizzazione. Inoltre, congeleremo le attività russe nell’UE e fermeremo l’accesso delle banche russe al mercato finanziario europeo. Come con il primo pacchetto di sanzioni, siamo strettamente allineati con partner e alleati. Queste sanzioni sono progettate per incidere pesantemente sugli interessi del Cremlino e sulla loro capacità di finanziare la guerra.

Sappiamo che milioni di russi non vogliono questa guerra. Il presidente Putin sta cercando di riportare indietro l’orologio ai tempi dell’impero russo. Ma così facendo, mette a rischio il futuro del popolo russo. Invito la Russia a fermare immediatamente le violenze e a ritirare le sue truppe dal territorio ucraino. Non permetteremo al Presidente Putin di demolire l’architettura di sicurezza che ha dato all’Europa pace e stabilità negli ultimi decenni. Non permetteremo al presidente Putin di sostituire lo stato di diritto con lo stato di forza e spietatezza. Non dovrebbe sottovalutare la determinazione e la forza delle nostre democrazie.

La storia ha dimostrato: le società e le alleanze basate sulla fiducia e sulla libertà sono resilienti e di successo. E questo è esattamente ciò che gli autocrati temono. L’Unione europea è con l’Ucraina e il suo popolo. Continueremo a sostenerli. L’Ucraina prevarrà.