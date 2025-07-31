CASA BIANCA * «SOSPENSIONE DEL TRATTAMENTO DE MINIMIS DAUTY-FREE PER TUTTI I PAESI»

08.11 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

SOSPENSIONE DEL TRATTAMENTO DE MINIMIS DOGANALE PER TUTTI I PAESI

In virtù dell’autorità conferitami in qualità di Presidente dalla Costituzione e dalle leggi degli Stati Uniti d’America, tra cui l’International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 e segg.) (IEEPA), il National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 e segg.), la sezione 604 del Trade Act del 1974, come modificato (19 U.S.C. 2483), e la sezione 301 del titolo 3 del Codice degli Stati Uniti, si dispone quanto segue:

Sezione 1. Contesto. Con l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193 del 1° febbraio 2025 (Imposizione di obblighi per affrontare il flusso di droghe illecite attraverso il nostro confine settentrionale), ho dichiarato l’emergenza nazionale in merito all’insolita e straordinaria minaccia alla sicurezza degli americani, tra cui la crisi sanitaria pubblica causata dal fentanyl e da altre droghe illecite e l’incapacità del Canada di fare di più per arrestare, sequestrare, detenere o altrimenti intercettare le organizzazioni dedite al traffico di droga, altri trafficanti di droga e di esseri umani, criminali in libertà e droghe illecite. In tale ordinanza, ho stabilito che era necessario e appropriato, tra le altre cose, sospendere il trattamento de minimis duty-free ai sensi dell’articolo 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per gli articoli descritti nelle sezioni 2(a) e 2(b) di tale ordinanza. Con l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14226 del 2 marzo 2025 (Emendamento agli obblighi per affrontare il flusso di droghe illecite attraverso il nostro confine settentrionale), ho sospeso la sospensione del trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi su tali articoli fino a quando non avessi ricevuto una notifica dal Segretario al Commercio (Segretario) che fossero in atto sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere in modo completo e rapido i dazi per tali articoli che altrimenti sarebbero idonei al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi.

Con l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14194 del 1° febbraio 2025 (Imposizione di obblighi per affrontare la situazione al nostro confine meridionale), ho dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nazionale in merito all’insolita e straordinaria minaccia alla sicurezza degli americani, tra cui la crisi sanitaria pubblica causata dal fentanyl e da altre droghe illecite e l’incapacità del Messico di fare di più per arrestare, sequestrare, detenere o altrimenti intercettare le organizzazioni di narcotrafficanti, altri trafficanti di droga e di esseri umani, criminali in libertà e droghe illecite. In tale ordinanza, ho stabilito che fosse necessario e opportuno, tra le altre cose, sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per gli articoli descritti nella sezione 2(a) di tale ordinanza. Nell’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14227 del 2 marzo 2025 (Emendamento ai dazi per affrontare la situazione al nostro confine meridionale), ho sospeso la sospensione del trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi su tali articoli fino a quando non avessi ricevuto una notifica dal Segretario che fossero in atto sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere i dazi in modo completo e rapido per tali articoli che altrimenti sarebbero stati ammissibili al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi.

Con l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14195 del 1° febbraio 2025 (Imposizione di obblighi per affrontare la filiera degli oppioidi sintetici nella Repubblica Popolare Cinese), ho dichiarato un’emergenza nazionale in merito alla minaccia insolita e straordinaria derivante dall’incapacità del Governo della Repubblica Popolare Cinese (RPC) di arrestare, sequestrare, detenere o altrimenti intercettare fornitori di precursori chimici, riciclatori di denaro, altre organizzazioni criminali transnazionali, criminali in libertà e droghe illecite. In tale ordinanza, ho stabilito che era necessario e appropriato, tra le altre cose, sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per gli articoli descritti nella sezione 2(a) di tale ordinanza. Con l’Ordine Esecutivo 14200 del 5 febbraio 2025 (Modifica ai dazi relativi alla catena di fornitura degli oppioidi sintetici nella Repubblica Popolare Cinese), ho sospeso la sospensione del trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi per gli articoli descritti nella sezione 2(a) dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195 fino a quando non avessi ricevuto una notifica dal Segretario che fossero stati istituiti sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere in modo completo e rapido i dazi per tali articoli che altrimenti sarebbero stati ammissibili al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi.

Ho successivamente ricevuto una notifica dal Segretario che fossero stati istituiti sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere i dazi per gli articoli della RPC e di Hong Kong che altrimenti sarebbero stati ammissibili al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi, e con l’Ordine Esecutivo 14256 del 2 aprile 2025 (Ulteriore modifica ai dazi relativi alla catena di fornitura degli oppioidi sintetici nella Repubblica Popolare Cinese applicata alle importazioni di basso valore), ho sospeso il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per i prodotti della RPC e di Hong Kong descritti nella sezione 2(a) dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195, come modificato dall’Ordine Esecutivo 14228 (Ulteriore modifica degli obblighi relativi alla catena di fornitura degli oppioidi sintetici nella Repubblica Popolare Cinese). Ho inoltre incaricato il Segretario di presentare una relazione sull’impatto dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14256 sulle industrie, i consumatori e le catene di fornitura americane e di formulare raccomandazioni per ulteriori azioni che riterrà necessarie.

Il Segretario mi ha informato che sono ora in atto sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere in modo completo e rapido i dazi doganali per articoli altrimenti ammissibili al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi a livello globale, inclusi i prodotti descritti nelle sezioni 2(a) e 2(b) dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14193, nella sezione 2(a) dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194 e nella sezione 3(a) dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14257.

A mio giudizio, ritengo che sia ancora necessario e opportuno sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi dell’articolo 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) nelle modalità e per gli articoli descritti di seguito, per far fronte alle minacce insolite e straordinarie, che hanno origine in tutto o in parte sostanziale al di fuori degli Stati Uniti, alla sicurezza nazionale, alla politica estera e all’economia degli Stati Uniti.

Ritengo che sia necessario e opportuno sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi dell’articolo 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per determinate merci canadesi al fine di far fronte all’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193, come modificato. A mio giudizio, questa sospensione è necessaria e appropriata per garantire che i dazi imposti dall’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193, come modificato, siano efficaci nell’affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193 e che lo scopo di questa e di altre azioni per affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193 non venga compromesso. Ad esempio, molti spedizionieri fanno di tutto per eludere le forze dell’ordine e nascondere sostanze illecite nelle importazioni che transitano attraverso il commercio internazionale. Questi spedizionieri nascondono il vero contenuto delle spedizioni inviate negli Stati Uniti attraverso pratiche di spedizione ingannevoli. Alcune delle tecniche impiegate da questi spedizionieri per nascondere il vero contenuto delle spedizioni, l’identità dei distributori e il paese di origine delle importazioni includono l’utilizzo di rispeditori negli Stati Uniti, fatture false, affrancature fraudolente e imballaggi ingannevoli. I rischi di evasione, inganno e importazione di droghe illecite sono particolarmente elevati per gli articoli di basso valore che hanno diritto al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi.

Independently, I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for certain Mexican goods to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14194, as amended. In my judgment, and for substantially similar reasons as above, this suspension is necessary and appropriate to ensure that the tariffs imposed by Executive Order 14194, as amended, are effective in addressing the emergency declared in Executive Order 14194 and that the purpose of this action and other actions to address the emergency declared in Executive Order 14194 is not undermined.

Independently, and after considering information newly provided by the Secretary, among other things, I determine that it is still necessary and appropriate to continue to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for certain goods of the PRC and Hong Kong to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14195, as amended. In my judgment, and for substantially similar reasons as above, this suspension is still necessary and appropriate to ensure that the tariffs imposed by Executive Order 14195, as amended, are effective in addressing the emergency declared in Executive Order 14195 and that the purpose of this action and other actions to address the emergency declared in Executive Order 14195 is not undermined.

Also independently, I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) on a global basis to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257, as amended. In my judgment, this suspension is necessary and appropriate to ensure that the tariffs imposed by Executive Order 14257, as amended, are not evaded and are effective in addressing the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257 and that the purpose of this action and other actions to address the emergency declared in Executive Order 14257 is not undermined.

Indipendentemente, ritengo che sia necessario e opportuno sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per determinate merci messicane al fine di far fronte all’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194, come modificato. A mio giudizio, e per ragioni sostanzialmente analoghe a quelle sopra indicate, tale sospensione è necessaria e appropriata per garantire che i dazi imposti dall’Ordine Esecutivo 14194, come modificato, siano efficaci nell’affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194 e che lo scopo di questa e di altre azioni volte a far fronte all’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194 non venga compromesso.

Indipendentemente, e dopo aver considerato, tra le altre cose, le informazioni recentemente fornite dal Segretario, ritengo che sia ancora necessario e opportuno continuare a sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) per determinate merci della RPC e di Hong Kong per far fronte all’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195, come modificato. A mio giudizio, e per ragioni sostanzialmente analoghe a quelle sopra esposte, questa sospensione è ancora necessaria e appropriata per garantire che i dazi imposti dall’Ordine Esecutivo 14195, come modificato, siano efficaci nell’affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195 e che lo scopo di questa e di altre azioni per affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195 non venga compromesso.

Inoltre, ritengo, in modo indipendente, che sia necessario e appropriato sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi doganali ai sensi dell’articolo 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) a livello globale per far fronte all’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14257, come modificato. A mio giudizio, questa sospensione è necessaria e appropriata per garantire che le tariffe imposte dall’Ordine esecutivo 14257, come modificato, non vengano evase e siano efficaci nell’affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine esecutivo 14257 e che lo scopo di questa azione e di altre azioni per affrontare l’emergenza dichiarata nell’Ordine esecutivo 14257 non venga compromesso.

Ciascuna delle mie decisioni di sospendere o continuare a sospendere il trattamento de minimis duty-free ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) è indipendente dalle altre. E ciascuna decisione viene presa esclusivamente allo scopo di gestire la rispettiva emergenza e non per gestire un’altra emergenza.

Sezione 2. Sospensione del trattamento de minimis duty-free. (a) L’esenzione de minimis duty-free prevista dal 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) non si applicherà più a nessuna spedizione di articoli non coperti dal 50 U.S.C. 1702(b), indipendentemente dal valore, dal paese di origine, dalla modalità di trasporto o dal metodo di ingresso. Di conseguenza, tutte queste spedizioni, ad eccezione di quelle inviate tramite la rete postale internazionale, saranno soggette a tutti i dazi, le tasse, le imposte, le esazioni e gli oneri applicabili. Le spedizioni postali internazionali non coperte dal 50 U.S.C. 1702(b) sarà soggetto alle aliquote doganali descritte nella sezione 3 del presente ordine. La registrazione di tutte le spedizioni che, prima della data di entrata in vigore del presente ordine, erano idonee per l’esenzione de minimis, ad eccezione delle spedizioni inviate tramite la rete postale internazionale, dovrà essere effettuata utilizzando un tipo di registrazione appropriato nell’Ambiente Commerciale Automatizzato (ACE) da un soggetto abilitato a effettuare tale registrazione.

(b) Le spedizioni inviate tramite la rete postale internazionale che altrimenti sarebbero idonee per l’esenzione de minimis ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) saranno esenti da qualsiasi dazio, ad eccezione di quelli specificati nella sezione 3 del presente ordine, e senza la preparazione di una registrazione da parte della U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), fino a quando la CBP non istituirà una nuova procedura di registrazione e la pubblicherà sul Federal Register.

Sezione 3. Aliquote doganali per le spedizioni postali internazionali. (a) I vettori che consegnano spedizioni negli Stati Uniti tramite la rete postale internazionale, o altri soggetti qualificati in sostituzione di tali vettori, devono riscuotere e versare i dazi alla CBP utilizzando la metodologia descritta nella sottosezione (b) o (c) della presente sezione. Ciascun vettore applicherà la stessa metodologia a tutte le spedizioni interessate durante un dato periodo, ma potrà modificarla non più di una volta al mese solare, o secondo un altro calendario ritenuto appropriato dalla CBP, previo preavviso di almeno 24 ore alla CBP.

(b) Un dazio pari all’aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva applicabile al paese di origine del prodotto sarà applicato al valore di ciascun invio postale soggetto a dazio (pacco) contenente merci immesse al consumo.

(c) Un dazio specifico sarà applicato su ciascun pacco contenente merci immesse al consumo, in base all’aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva applicabile al paese di origine del prodotto, come segue:

(i) Paesi con un’aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva inferiore al 16%: 80 $ per articolo;

(ii) Paesi con un’aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva compresa tra il 16 e il 25% (incluso): 160 $ per articolo; e

(iii) Paesi con un’aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva superiore al 25%: 200 $ per articolo.

(d) Per tutte le spedizioni postali internazionali soggette alle metodologie descritte nelle sottosezioni (b) e (c) della presente sezione, il paese di origine dell’articolo deve essere dichiarato al CBP.

(e) La metodologia specifica di dazio doganale prevista dal comma (c) della presente sezione sarà disponibile per i vettori di trasporto per un periodo di 6 mesi dalla data di entrata in vigore del presente ordine. Dopo tale periodo, tutte le spedizioni verso gli Stati Uniti tramite la rete postale internazionale dovranno essere conformi alla metodologia di dazio doganale ad valorem di cui al comma (b) della presente sezione.

(f) Le spedizioni inviate tramite la rete postale internazionale soggette a dazi antidumping e compensativi o a quote devono continuare a essere registrate con un tipo di registrazione appropriato in ACE nella misura richiesta da tutte le normative applicabili.

Sezione 4. Attuazione. (a) I requisiti e le procedure stabiliti dalle sezioni 2 e 3 del presente ordine saranno efficaci per i beni immessi al consumo o ritirati dal magazzino per il consumo a partire dalle ore 00:01 (ora legale orientale) del 29 agosto 2025.

(b) Le disposizioni del presente ordine sostituiscono la sezione 2 dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14256, come modificato, per i beni immessi al consumo o ritirati dal magazzino per il consumo a partire dalle ore 00:01 (ora legale orientale) del 29 agosto 2025.

(c) In conformità con la legge applicabile, il Segretario per la Sicurezza Nazionale è incaricato e autorizzato ad adottare tutte le misure necessarie per attuare ed eseguire il presente ordine, anche mediante sospensione temporanea o modifica dei regolamenti o mediante avvisi sul Registro Federale e adottando norme, regolamenti o linee guida, e ad avvalersi di tutti i poteri conferiti al Presidente dall’IEEPA che potrebbero essere necessari per attuare ed eseguire il presente ordine. Il Segretario per la Sicurezza Interna, in consultazione con la Commissione per il Commercio Internazionale degli Stati Uniti (ITC), determinerà se siano necessarie modifiche alla Tabella Tariffaria Armonizzata degli Stati Uniti per dare attuazione al presente ordine e potrà apportare tali modifiche mediante avviso sul Federal Register. Il Segretario per la Sicurezza Interna si consulterà con il Segretario di Stato, il Segretario del Tesoro, il Procuratore Generale, il Segretario al Commercio, il Rappresentante per il Commercio degli Stati Uniti, l’ITC e il Direttore Generale delle Poste, ove opportuno. Il Segretario per la Sicurezza Interna può, in conformità con la legge applicabile, delegare una qualsiasi di queste funzioni all’interno del Dipartimento per la Sicurezza Interna. Tutti i dipartimenti e le agenzie esecutive adotteranno tutte le misure appropriate nell’ambito delle loro competenze per attuare il presente ordine.

(d) Per garantire il pagamento dei dazi doganali in conformità al presente ordine e per assicurare il rispetto di altri requisiti legali, il CBP è autorizzato a richiedere una cauzione di base per l’importazione e l’ingresso, come descritto nel 19 C.F.R. 113.62, per le entrate informali di valore pari o inferiore a $ 2.500. Qualsiasi corriere che trasporti spedizioni postali internazionali negli Stati Uniti, con qualsiasi mezzo di trasporto, deve essere in possesso di una cauzione di corriere internazionale come descritto nel 19 C.F.R. 113.64 per garantire il pagamento dei dazi di cui alla sezione 3 del presente ordine. La CBP è autorizzata a garantire che le cauzioni di corriere internazionale richieste dal presente paragrafo siano sufficienti a coprire i dazi di cui alla sezione 3 del presente ordine.

Art. 5. Definizione. Ai sensi del presente decreto, il termine “aliquota tariffaria IEEPA effettiva” indica l’aliquota totale dei dazi applicata agli articoli per far fronte a un’emergenza nazionale dichiarata ai sensi dell’IEEPA, inclusi l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14257, come modificato; l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14193, come modificato, l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14194, come modificato; e l’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14195, come modificato, in conformità con le norme di cumulo stabilite nell’Ordinanza Esecutiva 14289 del 29 aprile 2025 (Relativo a determinate tariffe sugli articoli importati) e qualsiasi successivo decreto o proclama che riguardi il cumulo o l’applicabilità dei dazi imposti ai sensi dell’IEEPA.

Art. 6. Separabilità. (a) Qualora una qualsiasi disposizione del presente decreto o l’applicazione di una qualsiasi disposizione del presente decreto a qualsiasi individuo o circostanza sia ritenuta invalida, la restante parte del presente decreto e l’applicazione delle sue disposizioni a qualsiasi altro individuo o circostanza non saranno pregiudicate.

(b)(i) Se i dazi aggiuntivi imposti ai sensi dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14193, come modificato, dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194, come modificato, dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195, come modificato, o dell’Ordine Esecutivo 14257, come modificato, sono ritenuti invalidi, la sospensione, o la sospensione continuata, del trattamento de minimis esente da dazi, come dettagliato nel presente ordine, non sarà influenzata. Il trattamento de minimis esente da dazi rimarrebbe comunque sospeso, sia in virtù della mia autorità ai sensi del 50 U.S.C. 1702(a)(1)(B) di “regolamentare… l’importazione” o la mia autorità ai sensi di tale disposizione di “annullare” o “rendere nullo” “l’esercizio di qualsiasi diritto… o privilegio rispetto a… qualsiasi proprietà”, nel modo e nella misura spiegati in questo ordine, per affrontare le emergenze dichiarate nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14193, come modificato, nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14194, come modificato, nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14195, come modificato, o nell’Ordine Esecutivo 14257, come modificato. Tali sospensioni sono ancora necessarie e appropriate per affrontare le minacce insolite e straordinarie alla sicurezza nazionale, alla politica estera e all’economia degli Stati Uniti. Ogni decisione di sospendere o continuare a sospendere il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazio è comunque indipendente dalle altre decisioni ed è presa esclusivamente allo scopo di affrontare la rispettiva emergenza e non allo scopo di affrontare un’altra emergenza. Il CBP è incaricato e autorizzato ad adottare tutte le misure necessarie, in conformità con la legge applicabile, per attuare ed eseguire il presente ordine in conformità con la presente sezione, anche mediante sospensione temporanea o modifica dei regolamenti o mediante avvisi sul Federal Register e adozione di norme, regolamenti o linee guida, e ad avvalersi di tutti i poteri conferiti al Presidente dall’IEEPA, nella misura in cui ciò sia necessario per attuare ed eseguire il presente ordine in conformità con la presente sezione.

(ii) Il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi doganali ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) rimarrà disponibile per le spedizioni postali fino alla notifica da parte del Segretario del Presidente dell’esistenza di sistemi adeguati per elaborare e riscuotere in modo completo e rapido i dazi applicabili alle spedizioni postali altrimenti idonee al trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi doganali. Dopo tale notifica, il trattamento de minimis in esenzione da dazi doganali ai sensi del 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) non sarà disponibile per le spedizioni postali.

Sezione 7. Disposizioni generali. (a) Nulla di quanto contenuto nel presente ordine deve essere interpretato in modo da pregiudicare o altrimenti influenzare:

(i) l’autorità conferita dalla legge a un dipartimento o agenzia esecutiva

o al suo capo; o

(ii) le funzioni del Direttore dell’Ufficio di Gestione e Bilancio relative a proposte di bilancio, amministrative o legislative.

(b) Il presente ordine deve essere attuato in conformità con la legge applicabile e subordinatamente alla disponibilità di stanziamenti.

(c) Il presente ordine non intende, e non crea, alcun diritto o beneficio, sostanziale o procedurale, esigibile per legge o in equità da alcuna parte nei confronti degli Stati Uniti, dei suoi dipartimenti, agenzie o entità, dei suoi funzionari, dipendenti o agenti, o di qualsiasi altra persona.

(d) I costi di pubblicazione del presente ordine sono a carico del Dipartimento per la Sicurezza Interna.

///

Section 1. Background. In Executive Order 14193 of February 1, 2025 (Imposing Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border), I declared a national emergency regarding the unusual and extraordinary threat to the safety and security of Americans, including the public health crisis caused by fentanyl and other illicit drugs and the failure of Canada to do more to arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept drug trafficking organizations, other drug and human traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit drugs. In that order, I determined that it was necessary and appropriate to, among other things, suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for articles described in section 2(a) and section 2(b) of that order. In Executive Order 14226 of March 2, 2025 (Amendment to Duties To Address the Flow of Illicit Drugs Across Our Northern Border), I paused the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment on such articles until I received a notification from the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary) that adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties for such articles that would otherwise be eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment.

In Executive Order 14194 of February 1, 2025 (Imposing Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border), I declared a national emergency regarding the unusual and extraordinary threat to the safety and security of Americans, including the public health crisis caused by fentanyl and other illicit drugs and the failure of Mexico to do more to arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept drug trafficking organizations, other drug and human traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit drugs. In that order, I determined that it was necessary and appropriate to, among other things, suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for articles described in section 2(a) of that order. In Executive Order 14227 of March 2, 2025 (Amendment to Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border), I paused the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment on such articles until I received a notification from the Secretary that adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties for such articles that would otherwise be eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment.

In Executive Order 14195 of February 1, 2025 (Imposing Duties To Address the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China), I declared a national emergency regarding the unusual and extraordinary threat from the failure of the Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to arrest, seize, detain, or otherwise intercept chemical precursor suppliers, money launderers, other transnational criminal organizations, criminals at large, and illicit drugs. In that order, I determined that it was necessary and appropriate to, among other things, suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for articles described in section 2(a) of that order. In Executive Order 14200 of February 5, 2025 (Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China), I paused the suspension of duty-free de minimis treatment for articles described in section 2(a) of Executive Order 14195 until I received a notification from the Secretary that adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties for such articles that would otherwise be eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment.

I subsequently received notification from the Secretary that adequate systems have been established to process and collect duties for articles of the PRC and Hong Kong that would otherwise be eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment, and in Executive Order 14256 of April 2, 2025 (Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports), I suspended duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for products of the PRC and Hong Kong described in section 2(a) of Executive Order 14195, as amended by Executive Order 14228 (Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People’s Republic of China). In addition, I instructed the Secretary to submit a report regarding the impact of Executive Order 14256 on American industries, consumers, and supply chains and to make recommendations for further action as he deems necessary.

In Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025 (Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff To Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits), I declared a national emergency with respect to underlying conditions indicated by the large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits. I also provided that duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) would remain available for products described in section 3(a) of that order until I received a notification by the Secretary that adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties applicable for articles otherwise eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment.

The Secretary has notified me that adequate systems are now in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties for articles otherwise eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment on a global basis, including for products described in section 2(a) and section 2(b) of Executive Order 14193, section 2(a) of Executive Order 14194, and section 3(a) of Executive Order 14257.

In my judgment, I determine that it is still necessary and appropriate to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) in the manner and for the articles described below to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threats, which have their source in whole or substantial part outside the United States, to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) for certain Canadian goods to deal with the emergency declared in Executive Order 14193, as amended. In my judgment, this suspension is necessary and appropriate to ensure that the tariffs imposed by Executive Order 14193, as amended, are effective in addressing the emergency declared in Executive Order 14193 and that the purpose of this action and other actions to address the emergency declared in Executive Order 14193 is not undermined. For example, many shippers go to great lengths to evade law enforcement and hide illicit substances in imports that go through international commerce. These shippers conceal the true contents of shipments sent to the United States through deceptive shipping practices. Some of the techniques employed by these shippers to conceal the true contents of the shipments, the identity of the distributors, and the country of origin of the imports include the use of re-shippers in the United States, false invoices, fraudulent postage, and deceptive packaging. The risks of evasion, deception, and illicit-drug importation are particularly high for low-value articles that have been eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment.

Each of my determinations to suspend or continue to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) are independent from the other. And each determination is made only for the purpose to deal with the respective emergency and not for the purpose of dealing with another emergency.

Sec. 2. Suspension of Duty-Free de minimis Treatment. (a) The duty-free de minimis exemption provided under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) shall no longer apply to any shipment of articles not covered by 50 U.S.C. 1702(b), regardless of value, country of origin, mode of transportation, or method of entry. Accordingly, all such shipments, except those sent through the international postal network, shall be subject to all applicable duties, taxes, fees, exactions, and charges. International postal shipments not covered by 50 U.S.C. 1702(b) shall be subject to the duty rates described in section 3 of this order. Entry for all shipments that — prior to the effective date of this order — qualified for the de minimis exemption, except for shipments sent through the international postal network, shall be filed using an appropriate entry type in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) by a party qualified to make such entry.

(b) Shipments sent through the international postal network that would otherwise qualify for the de minimis exemption under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) shall pass free of any duties except those specified in section 3 of this order, and without the preparation of an entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), until such time as CBP establishes a new entry process and publishes that process in the Federal Register.

Sec. 3. Duty Rates for International Postal Shipments. (a) Transportation carriers delivering shipments to the United States through the international postal network, or other parties if qualified in lieu of such transportation carriers, must collect and remit duties to CBP using the methodology described in either subsection (b) or (c) of this section. Each transportation carrier shall apply the same methodology across all covered shipments during any given period but may change its methodology no more than once per calendar month, or on another schedule determined to be appropriate by CBP, upon providing at least 24 hours’ notice to CBP.

(b) A duty equal to the effective IEEPA tariff rate applicable to the country of origin of the product shall be assessed on the value of each dutiable postal item (package) containing goods entered for consumption.

(c) A specific duty shall be assessed on each package containing goods entered for consumption, based on the effective IEEPA tariff rate applicable to the country of origin of the product as follows:

(i) Countries with an effective IEEPA tariff rate of less than 16 percent: $80 per item;

(ii) Countries with an effective IEEPA tariff rate between 16 and 25 percent (inclusive): $160 per item; and

(iii) Countries with an effective IEEPA rate above 25 percent: $200 per item.

(d) For all international postal shipments subject to the methodologies described in subsections (b) and (c) of this section, the country of origin of the article must be declared to CBP.

(e) The specific duty methodology provided for in subsection (c) of this section shall be available for transportation carriers to select for a period of 6 months from the effective date of this order. After such time all shipments to the United States through the international postal network must comply with the ad valorem duty methodology in subsection (b) of this section.

(f) Shipments sent through the international postal network that are subject to antidumping and countervailing duties or a quota must continue to be entered under an appropriate entry type in ACE to the extent required by all applicable regulations.

Sec. 4. Implementation. (a) The requirements and procedures established by sections 2 and 3 of this order shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 29, 2025.

(b) The provisions of this order supersede section 2 of Executive Order 14256, as amended, with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 29, 2025.

(c) Consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of Homeland Security is directed and authorized to take all necessary actions to implement and effectuate this order — including through temporary suspension or amendment of regulations or through notices in the Federal Register and by adopting rules, regulations, or guidance — and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to implement and effectuate this order. The Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC), shall determine whether modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States are necessary to effectuate this order and may make such modifications through notice in the Federal Register. The Secretary of Homeland Security shall consult with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Commerce, the United States Trade Representative, the ITC, and the Postmaster General, where appropriate. The Secretary of Homeland Security may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of these functions within the Department of Homeland Security. All executive departments and agencies shall take all appropriate measures within their authority to implement this order.

(d) To ensure remittance of duties in accordance with this order, and to assure compliance with other legal requirements, CBP is authorized to require a basic importation and entry bond as described in 19 C.F.R. 113.62 for informal entries valued at or less than $2,500. Any carrier that transports international postal shipments to the United States, by any mode of transportation, must have an international carrier bond as described in 19 C.F.R. 113.64 to ensure payment of the duties described in section 3 of this order. CBP is authorized to ensure that the international carrier bonds required by this subsection are sufficient to account for the duties described in section 3 of this order.

Sec. 5. Definition. As used in this order, the term “effective IEEPA tariff rate” means the total duty rate imposed on articles to address a national emergency declared under IEEPA, including Executive Order 14257, as amended; Executive Order 14193; as amended, Executive Order 14194, as amended; and Executive Order 14195, as amended, in accordance with the stacking rules set out in Executive Order 14289 of April 29, 2025 (Addressing Certain Tariffs on Imported Articles), and any subsequent order or proclamation addressing stacking or the applicability of tariffs imposed under IEEPA.

Sec. 6. Severability. (a) If any provision of this order or the application of any provision of this order to any individual or circumstance is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of its provisions to any other individuals or circumstances shall not be affected.

(b)(i) If the additional duties imposed under Executive Order 14193, as amended, Executive Order 14194, as amended, Executive Order 14195, as amended, or Executive Order 14257, as amended, are held to be invalid, the suspension of, or continued suspension of, duty-free de minimis treatment, as detailed in this order, shall not be affected. Duty-free de minimis treatment would still be suspended, whether pursuant to my authority under 50 U.S.C. 1702(a)(1)(B) to “regulate . . . importation” or my authority under that provision to “nullify” or “void” “exercising any right . . . or privilege with respect to . . . any property,” in the way and to the extent explained in this order, to deal with the emergencies declared in Executive Order 14193, as amended, Executive Order 14194, as amended, Executive Order 14195, as amended, or Executive Order 14257, as amended. Such suspensions are still necessary and appropriate to address the unusual and extraordinary threats to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Each determination to suspend or continue to suspend duty-free de minimis treatment is still independent from the other determination and made only with the purpose to deal with the respective emergency and not for the purpose of dealing with another emergency. CBP is directed and authorized to take all necessary actions consistent with applicable law to implement and effectuate this order in line with this section ‑- including through temporary suspension or amendment of regulations or through notices in the Federal Register and by adopting rules, regulations, or guidance — and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA as may be necessary to implement and effectuate this order in line with this section.

(ii) Duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) shall remain available for postal shipments until notification by the Secretary to the President that adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect duties applicable for postal shipments otherwise eligible for duty-free de minimis treatment. After such notification, duty-free de minimis treatment under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C) shall not be available for postal shipments.

Sec. 7. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive

department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The costs for publication of this order shall be borne by the Department of Homeland Security.