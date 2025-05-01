CASA BIANCA * INTERVISTA SU ABC: PRESIDENTE TRUMP, «CONFORTO CON ZELENSKYY IN VATICANO, MOLTE PERSONE STANNO MORENDO E MI SENTO MOLTO MALE AL RIGUARDO»

09.53 - giovedì 1 maggio 2025

In un’intervista in prima serata, il Presidente Trump sottolinea la rimonta americana. In un’imponente intervista in prima serata su ABC, il Presidente Donald J. Trump ha fatto un’intensa sintesi dei suoi primi 100 giorni in carica, evidenziando i suoi successi trasformativi e affrontando a testa alta le distorsioni dei media mainstream. Dalla messa in sicurezza del confine al taglio di miliardi di rifiuti, il Presidente Trump ha spiegato perché la nazione si sta schierando a sostegno del programma “America First”.

Ecco cosa vi siete persi:

Il Presidente Trump ha evidenziato il più grande risultato dei suoi primi 100 giorni: “Il confine è il più significativo perché il nostro Paese stava andando davvero male… C’erano assassini che entravano, c’era chiunque… Ora è completamente chiuso… Nessuno pensava che potesse succedere, ed è successo in fretta”. Il presidente Trump ha preso in giro i media per aver insabbiato il declino di Biden: “Avevamo un presidente che non sapeva salire una rampa di scale, non sapeva scendere una rampa di scale, non sapeva attraversare il palco senza cadere. Avevamo un presidente che era totalmente incompetente. Lo sapevate voi, lo sapevo io e lo sapevano tutti, ma voi non avete voluto scriverlo perché siete fake news – e, a proposito, la ABC è una delle peggiori”.

Il presidente Trump ha condensato i suoi primi 100 giorni in una sola dichiarazione: “Sto facendo una cosa sola: sto rendendo l’America di nuovo grande… Il nostro Paese ha sofferto molto – e ora il nostro Paese sta risorgendo come nessuno può credere”. Il Presidente Trump ha notato che i prezzi si stanno già moderando nei suoi primi 100 giorni: “Il nostro Paese ha avuto un’inflazione peggiore di quanto non l’avesse mai avuta prima… Perché non lo menziona?… Ora, i prezzi dei generi alimentari stanno scendendo, i prezzi dell’energia stanno scendendo…”

Il Presidente Trump ha verificato i fatti dell’intervistatore sull’immigrato illegale deportato Kilmar Abrego Garcia: “Questo è un membro della gang MS-13… Ha picchiato a sangue sua moglie… Questo non è un ‘innocente, meraviglioso gentiluomo del Maryland… È entrato nel nostro Paese ILLEGALMENTE!'” Il Presidente Trump ha delineato la posta in gioco della sua politica commerciale: “È su questo che ho fatto campagna elettorale. Ho detto che siamo stati abusati da altri Paesi a livelli mai visti prima… Avrei potuto lasciare le cose così, e a un certo punto ci sarebbe stata un’implosione… ma ho detto: ‘No. Dobbiamo risolvere la situazione'”.

Il Presidente Trump ha parlato del suo successo nel garantire la sicurezza della patria: “Stiamo facendo qualcosa che andava fatto… Hanno permesso a 21 milioni di persone di riversarsi nel nostro Paese. Molte di queste persone sono criminali… Li stiamo facendo uscire, e io sono stato eletto per farlo”.

Il Presidente Trump ha descritto l’incontro con il Presidente ucraino Zelenskyy in Vaticano: “È stato un momento di conforto in un certo senso, perché un numero enorme di persone sta morendo… e mi sento molto male al riguardo. È una guerra che non sarebbe mai accaduta se fossi stato presidente”. Il Presidente Trump ha elogiato DOGE: “Abbiamo risparmiato 150 miliardi di dollari, MILIARDI. Sono un sacco di soldi… Ci sono cose che sto valutando di reinvestire in questo momento, ma nel complesso abbiamo risparmiato centinaia di miliardi di dollari… Abbiamo anche riscontrato enormi sprechi, frodi e abusi”. Il Presidente Trump ha parlato del vaccino contro il morbillo: “Lo consiglio. Devo renderlo obbligatorio? No”.

In a commanding primetime interview on ABC, President Donald J. Trump delivered a powerful recap of his first 100 days in office — showcasing his transformative achievements and confronting the mainstream media’s distortions head-on. From securing the border to slashing billions in waste, President Trump laid out why the nation is rallying behind the America First agenda.

Here’s what you missed:

President Trump highlighted the single biggest accomplishment of his first 100 days: “The border is the most significant because our country was really going bad … You had murderers coming in, you had everybody coming in … Now, it’s totally closed down … Nobody thought that could happen, and it happened quickly.”

President Trump roasted the media for covering up Biden’s decline: “We had a President that couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs, couldn’t walk down a flight of stairs, couldn’t walk across the stage without falling. We had a President that was grossly incompetent. You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn’t want to write it because you’re fake news — and, by the way, ABC is one of the worst.”

President Trump distilled his first 100 days to a single statement: “I’m doing one thing: I’m Making America Great Again … Our country suffered greatly — and now, our country is coming back like nobody can believe.”

President Trump noted prices are already moderating in his first 100 days: “Our country had inflation that was worse than they’ve ever had it before … Why don’t you mention that? … Now, grocery prices are coming down, the energy prices are coming down…”

President Trump fact checked the interviewer on deported criminal illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia: “This is an MS-13 gang member … Beat the hell out of his wife … This is not an ‘innocent, wonderful gentleman from Maryland … He came into our country ILLEGALLY!”

President Trump outlined the stakes of his trade policy: “This is what I campaigned on. I said that we’ve been abused by other countries at levels that nobody’s ever seen before … I could’ve left it that way — and at some point, there would’ve been an implosion … but I said, ‘No. We have to fix it.’”

President Trump discussed his success in securing the homeland: “We’re doing something that has to be done … They’ve allowed 21 million people to pour into our country. Many of these people are criminals … We’re getting them out, and I was elected to get them out.”

President Trump described meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the Vatican: “The moment was a moment of solace in a sense because tremendous numbers of people are dying … and I feel very badly about it. That’s a war that would’ve never happened if I were president.”

President Trump praised DOGE: “We saved $150 billion — BILLION. That’s a lot of money … There are things that I’m considering right now putting back, but overall, we saved hundreds of billions of dollars … We also found tremendous waste, fraud, and abuse.”

President Trump addressed the measles vaccine: “I recommend it. Do I mandate it? No.”