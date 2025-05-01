CASA BIANCA * «IL PRESIDENTE TRUMP HA SIGLATO UN ACCORDO PER ISTITUIRE IL FONDO DI INVESTIMENTO, PER LA RICOSTRUZIONE TRA STATI UNITI E UCRAINA»

17.03 - giovedì 1 maggio 2025

Il Presidente Donald J. Trump sigla un accordo per istituire il Fondo di investimento per la ricostruzione tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina.

UNA PARTNERSHIP STORICA, PRIMA NEL SUO GENERE: Sotto la guida del Presidente Donald J. Trump, il 30 aprile gli Stati Uniti e l’Ucraina hanno stipulato un accordo storico, dando il via a una partnership unica nel suo genere per la ricostruzione e il successo economico a lungo termine dell’Ucraina.

Dall’inizio alla fine, questo accordo rappresenta un partenariato pienamente collaborativo tra le nostre nazioni, da cui trarranno beneficio sia gli Stati Uniti che l’Ucraina. Questa partnership rappresenta l’impegno economico degli Stati Uniti nel garantire un futuro libero, pacifico e sovrano all’Ucraina.

Questo accordo rafforzerà inoltre il partenariato strategico tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina per la ricostruzione e la modernizzazione a lungo termine, in risposta alla distruzione su larga scala

causata dall’invasione russa.

Il Dipartimento del Tesoro e la U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) collaboreranno con il Governo ucraino per finalizzare la governance e promuovere questa importante partnership. Il DFC degli Stati Uniti collaborerà con l’Agenzia Statale per il Supporto al Partenariato Pubblico-Privato dell’Ucraina, entrambe sostenute dalla piena fiducia e dal merito delle rispettive nazioni.

RENDIMENTI A LUNGO TERMINE PER ENTRAMBI I PAESI: Il Presidente Trump ha concepito questa partnership tra americani e ucraini per dimostrare l’impegno di entrambe le parti per una pace e una prosperità durature in Ucraina.

Questa partnership tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina istituisce un fondo che riceverà il 50% di royalties, diritti di licenza e altri pagamenti simili derivanti da progetti sulle risorse naturali in Ucraina.

Tale denaro sarà investito in nuovi progetti in Ucraina, che genereranno rendimenti a lungo termine sia per il popolo americano che per quello ucraino.

Man mano che verranno identificati nuovi progetti, le risorse del fondo potranno essere rapidamente destinate alla crescita economica, alla creazione di posti di lavoro e ad altre priorità chiave per lo sviluppo ucraino.

I benefici indiretti includeranno un settore privato più forte e infrastrutture più solide e durature per il successo a lungo termine dell’Ucraina. La partnership sarà controllata da una società con una rappresentanza paritaria di tre membri del consiglio di amministrazione ucraini e tre americani, che collaboreranno attraverso un processo collaborativo per prendere decisioni sull’allocazione delle risorse del fondo, come investimenti e distribuzioni.

La partnership garantirà inoltre i massimi livelli di trasparenza e responsabilità per garantire che il popolo ucraino e gli Stati Uniti possano godere dei benefici della ricostruzione dell’Ucraina.

I progetti relativi alle risorse naturali includeranno minerali, idrocarburi e lo sviluppo delle infrastrutture correlate.

Se gli Stati Uniti decideranno di acquisire queste risorse per conto proprio, avremo la priorità nell’acquisirle o designare l’acquirente di nostra scelta.

La sicurezza economica è sicurezza nazionale e questa importante tutela impedisce che risorse critiche finiscano nelle mani sbagliate.

È importante sottolineare che questa partnership invia un messaggio forte alla Russia: gli Stati Uniti sono in gioco e si impegnano per il successo a lungo termine dell’Ucraina.

Nessuno stato, azienda o persona che abbia finanziato o fornito la macchina da guerra russa potrà beneficiare della ricostruzione dell’Ucraina, inclusa la partecipazione a progetti sostenuti dalle risorse del fondo.

President Donald J. Trump Secures Agreement to Establish United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP: Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the US and Ukraine entered into a historic agreement on April 30, launching a first-of-its-kind partnership for the reconstruction and long-term economic success of Ukraine.

From start to finish, this agreement is a fully collaborative partnership between our nations, that both the United States and Ukraine will benefit from.

This partnership represents the United States taking an economic stake in securing a free, peaceful, and sovereign future for Ukraine.

This agreement will also strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine for long-term reconstruction and modernization, in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Treasury Department and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work together with the Government of Ukraine to finalize governance and advance this important partnership.

The United States’ DFC will work together with Ukraine’s State Organization Agency on Support Public-Private Partnership, both of which are backed by the full faith and credit of their respective nations.

LONG TERM RETURNS FOR BOTH COUNTRIES: President Trump envisioned this partnership between the Americans and the Ukrainians to show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine

This partnership between the United States and Ukraine establishes a fund that will receive 50% of royalties, license fees, and other similar payments from natural resource projects in Ukraine.

That money will be invested in new projects in Ukraine, which will generate long term returns for both the American and Ukrainian peoples.

As new projects are identified, resources in the fund can be quickly allocated towards economic growth, job creation, and other key Ukrainian development priorities.

Indirect benefits will include a stronger private sector and more robust, lasting infrastructure for Ukraine’s long-term success.

The partnership will be controlled by a company with equal representation of three Ukrainian and three American board members, who will work together through a collaborative process to make decisions for allocation of fund resources, such as investment and distributions.

The partnership will also bring the highest levels of transparency and accountability to ensure that the people of Ukraine and the United States are able to enjoy the benefits of Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Natural resource projects will include minerals, hydrocarbons, and related infrastructure development.

If the United States decides to acquire these resources for ourselves, we will given first choice to either acquire them or designate the purchaser of our choice.

Economic security is national security, and this important safeguard prevents critical resources from falling into the wrong hands.

Importantly, this partnership sends a strong message to Russia – the United States has skin in the game and is committed to Ukraine’s long-term success.

No state, company, or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine, including participation in projects supported by fund resources.