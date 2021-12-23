AUTOSTRADA DEL BRENNERO SPA – TRENTO * FERROVIE: CATTONI, « STRATEGICO L’INGRESSO DI “INRAIL“, È NATO IL SECONDO GRUPPO ITALIANO DEL TRASPORTO MERCI »

18:07 - 23/12/2021

È nato il secondo gruppo italiano del trasporto merci ferroviario. Crescita di Autobrennero nel “ferro”. Strategico l’ingresso di InRail, Cattoni: “Intendiamo valorizzarne attività e know how”.

“Autobrennero punta a realizzare un corridoio green intermodale dal Brennero a Modena. Con l’ingresso di InRail, siamo già diventati il secondo gruppo transnazionale italiano del settore merci, ma l’obiettivo è crescere ancora e, in questo, fondamentale sarà l’apporto di una società che ci garantisce un grande valore aggiunto in termini di mercati, portafoglio clienti, personale e management”. Così l’Amministratore delegato di Autostrada del Brennero e Presidente di STR, Diego Cattoni, ha sintetizzato le prospettive prodotte dall’acquisizione del 75% delle quote di InRail perfezionata quest’oggi, con il mantenimento del restante 25% in capo a Tenor e Inter-Rail. “Per InRail si tratta di una significativa opportunità in termini industriali che consente alla società di consolidare la propria posizione e massimizzare il proprio vantaggio competitivo nella gestione via ferrovia dei flussi di trasporto in Italia e tra Italia ed Europa” ha aggiunto Guido Porta, Ceo di InRail. Il primo obiettivo raggiunto è dunque la costituzione del primo polo ferroviario privato del comparto merci in Italia, con oltre 600 dipendenti e un fatturato complessivo di 180 milioni di euro, che potrà beneficiare delle profonde sinergie che si instaureranno tra InRail e le imprese ferroviarie già parte del Gruppo Autobrennero: Rail Traction Company S.p.A. e Lokomotion GmbH.

Mentre si prepara a depositare la propria proposta di finanza di progetto per la nuova concessione autostradale della A22, Autostrada del Brennero ha già posto le basi per sviluppare un nuovo modello di mobilità, sostenibile e intermodale, lungo l’asse del Brennero e non solo. “Le analisi del macro trend del mercato del trasporto merci di qui al 2035 – osserva Cattoni – ci dicono che la domanda di trasporto su ferro sarà in forte crescita tanto attraverso il Brennero quanto attraverso il Tarvisio, con una quota modale del ferro in forte aumento, dall’attuale 30% a circa il 60%, e connessioni giornaliere lungo questi corridoi destinate quasi al raddoppio. Noi – spiega l’Ad di Autobrennero – ci stiamo preparando per tempo, con il duplice obiettivo di favorire la transizione ecologica dei trasporti su cui punta con decisione anche il Pnrr nazionale e di far crescere il ruolo di Autobrennero in questo settore. InRail si affianca a RTC e Lokomotion con un ruolo complementare in termini di attività e know how che intendiamo tutelare e valorizzare in un’ottica di sviluppo della società e del Gruppo”. L’accordo tra le parti, infatti, prevede sia assicurata la continuità aziendale di InRail, la valorizzazione del management, del personale della società e degli attuali rapporti commerciali in essere.

***

„Die Brennerautobahngesellschaft strebt den Aufbau eines grünen intermodalen Korridors vom Brenner bis nach Modena an. Mit dem Eintritt der InRail in unsere Unternehmensgruppe sind wir italienweit der zweitgrößte länderübergreifende Player im Schienengüterverkehr. Unser Ziel ist es weiter zu wachsen, wobei dieses Unternehmen zu einem bedeutenden Mehrwert in Bezug auf unsere Märkte, auf das Kundenportfolio, auf das Personal und auf das Management beiträgt.“ Mit diesen Worten hat der Geschäftsführer der Brennerautobahn AG und Präsident der STR Diego Cattoni bei einer Medienkonferenz am heutigen Donnerstag in Trient die Zukunftsperspektiven zusammengefasst, die sich durch den nunmehr abgeschlossenen Ankauf von 75 Prozent der InRail für die Autobahngesellschaft ergeben. Die restlichen 25 Prozent der Anteile verleiben bei der Tenor Srl und der Inter-Rail SpA. „Für die InRail handelt es sich um eine bedeutende Chance“, fügte der Geschäftsführer der InRail Guido Porta hinzu, „die es unserer Gesellschaft ermöglicht, unsere Position zu konsolidieren und unseren Wettbewerbsvorteil in der Abwicklung der Schienentransporte in Italien und zwischen Italien und Europa zu festigen“, so Porta. Mit der Gründung des ersten privaten italienischen Unternehmens im Eisenbahngüterverkehr mit mehr als 600 Mitarbeitern und einem Gesamtumsatz von 180 Millionen Euro hat die Gesellschaft den ersten Schritt in diese Richtung gemacht. Das Unternehmen wird dabei von den tiefgreifenden Synergien profitieren, die zwischen der InRail und den beiden bestehenden Eisenbahnunternehmen der Autobrennero-Gruppe – der Rail Traction Company SpA und der Lokomotion GmbH – entstehen.

Im Zuge der Vorbereitungsarbeiten für das Project financing zur neuen Autobahnkonzession der A22 hat die Brennerautobahngesellschaft somit bereits die Weichen für die Entwicklung eines neuen Modells für eine nachhaltige und intermodale Mobilität entlang der Brennerachse und darüber hinaus geschaffen. „Die Makrotrends im Güterverkehrsmarkt bis zum Jahr 2035 zeigen auf, dass die Nachfrage im Schienentransport sowohl über den Brenner als auch über Tarvisio stark zunehmen wird“, erklärte Cattoni. „Wir sprechen dabei von einem starken Anstieg des Güterverkehrsanteils von heute 30 Prozent auf etwa 60 Prozent“, so der A22-Geschäftsführer, „wobei sich die täglichen Verbindungen auf diesen Korridoren fast verdoppeln werden. Wir bereiten uns daher bereits rechtzeitig darauf vor, um einerseits die ökologische Umgestaltung des Verkehrs zu fördern – ein Ziel das auch vom Pnrr angestrebt wird – und andererseits die Rolle der Brennerautobahngesellschaft in diesem Sektor zu stärken. Die InRail wird die RTC und die Lokomotion flankieren und dabei eine ergänzende Rolle einnehmen, was das Tätigkeitsfeld und das Know-how betrifft. Diese Rolle wollen wir im Hinblick auf die zukünftige Entwicklung der Gesellschaft und der Unternehmensgruppe schützen und ausbauen.“ Die Vereinbarung zwischen den Vertragspartnern sieht nämlich vor, dass die Kontinuität in der Geschäftsführung der InRail, die Förderung sowohl des Managements als auch der Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens und der bestehenden Geschäftsbeziehungen gewährleistet wird.

***

“Autostrada del Brennero aims to create a green intermodal corridor from Brenner to Modena. With the entry of InRail, we have already become the second largest Italian transnational group in the freight sector, but the goal is to grow further and, in this, the contribution of a company that guarantees us great added value in terms of markets, customer portfolio, personnel and management will be fundamental”. This is how Diego Cattoni, CEO of Autostrada del Brennero and Chairman of STR, summarised the prospects produced by the acquisition of 75% of the shares of InRail, which has been finalised today, with Tenor and Inter-Rail retaining the remaining 25%. “For InRail this is a significant opportunity in industrial terms, allowing the company to consolidate its position and maximise its competitive advantage in the management of rail transport flows in Italy and between Italy and Europe,” added Guido Porta, CEO of InRail. The first goal achieved is therefore the creation of the first private rail freight hub in Italy, with over 600 employees and a total turnover of 180 million euros, which will benefit from the profound synergies that will be established between InRail and the railway companies already part of the Autobrennero Group: Rail Traction Company S.p.A. and Lokomotion Gmbh.

While Autostrada del Brennero prepares to file its project finance proposal for the new A22 motorway concession, it has already laid the foundations to develop a new model of sustainable, intermodal mobility along the Brenner axis and beyond. “Analyses of the macro-trend in the freight transport market up to 2035,” says Cattoni, “tell us that demand for rail transport will grow strongly, both via Brenner and via Tarvisio, with a strong increase in the modal share of rail, from the current 30% to around 60%, and daily connections along these corridors set to almost double. We,” explains Autobrennero’s CEO, “are preparing for this in good time, with the dual objective of promoting the ecological transition of transport and increasing Autobrennero’s role in the sector. InRail joins Rtc and Lokomotion with a complementary role in terms of activities and know-how, which we intend to protect and enhance with a view to develop the company and the Group”. The agreement between the parties foresees the assurance of the InRail’s business continuity, the valuation of the management and the employees as well as the enhancement of the current commercial relationships.