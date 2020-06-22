ATLANTIA * AUTOSTRADE PER L’ITALIA « RIBADIAMO LA VOLONTÀ A PERSEGUIRE LA DEFINIZIONE CONCORDATA DEI PROCEDIMENTI IN CORSO, ANCHE DOPO IL 30 GIUGNO »

Atlantia informa che il Consiglio di Amministrazione di Autostrade per l’Italia, riunitosi in data odierna, ha deliberato di comunicare al Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti, mediante lettera inviata in pari data, la volontà della società di proseguire – anche successivamente al 30 giugno 2020 – le interlocuzioni per la definizione concordata della procedura di contestazione avviata dal Concedente il 16 agosto 2018, fermi comunque i propri diritti maturati e maturandi, anche ai sensi dell’art. 9 bis della Convenzione Unica in relazione ai mutamenti sostanziali del quadro legislativo e regolatorio introdotti dal DL Milleproroghe emanato in data 30 dicembre 2019.

Autostrade per l’Italia ha evidenziato nella lettera che tale comportamento trova giustificazione nel fatto di avere già contestato in sede giurisdizionale le disposizioni normative del DL Milleproroghe, che hanno modificato unilateralmente la Convenzione Unica sotto plurimi aspetti, e nel fermo convincimento, supportato da autorevoli consulenti esperti nella materia, dell’illegittimità costituzionale e comunitaria delle disposizioni contestate in tali giudizi. Qualora invece gli esiti di tali contenziosi non confermassero le convinzioni della società, i presupposti per l’applicazione dell’art. 9 bis della Convenzione Unica si sarebbero verificati, non potendosi ritenere rinunciati.

Stante la permanenza dell’efficacia della concessione, Autostrade per l’Italia ha quindi confermato, coerentemente con la posizione assunta, che continuerà anche dopo il 30 giugno 2020 a dare esecuzione ai propri obblighi di concessionario, oltre pertanto il termine di 6 mesi indicato all’art. 9 bis della Convenzione Unica.

AUTOSTRADE PER L’ITALIA REITERATES ITS WILLINGNESS TO CONTINUE IN FINDING A SETTLEMENT OF THE ONGOING DISPUTE EVEN AFTER 30 JUNE.

RIGHTS PROVIDED FOR IN SINGLE CONCESSION ARRANGEMENT REMAIN UNAFFECTED.

Rome, 22 June 2020 – Atlantia informs that today’s meeting of Autostrade per l’Italia’s Board of Directors decided to communicate to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, by mean of a letter sent on the same date, the company’s willingness to continue with talks – even after 30 June 2020 – aimed at reaching an agreed resolution of the dispute initiated by the Grantor on 16 August 2018. This does not affect the rights acquired, or to be acquired by the company, including those granted by art. 9-bis of the Single Concession Arrangement with regard to the substantial changes to the legislative and regulatory framework introduced by the Milleproroghe Law Decree issued on 30 December 2019.

In the letter, Autostrade per l’Italia stressed that its stance is justified by the fact that it has filed legal challenges against the provisions of the Milleproroghe Law Decree, which has unilaterally amended the Single Concession Arrangement under a number of aspects, and by the belief, backed up by leading experts in the field, that the contested legislation is unconstitutional and in breach of EU law.

Were the company’s beliefs not confirmed by the outcomes of the above challenges, this would mean that there are valid grounds for application of art. 9-bis of the Single Concession Arrangement, as such grounds cannot be waived.

Given the continued effectiveness of the concession, Autostrade per l’Italia has thus confirmed, in keeping with this position, that it will continue to fulfil its obligations as a concessionaire even after 30 June 2020, therefore beyond the term of 6 months indicated in art. 9-bis of the Single Concession Arrangement.