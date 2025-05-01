Popular tags: featured 20
ASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * TESLA: «SECONDO IL “WALL STREET JOURNAL” IL CDA STA CERCANDO UN NUOVO CEO PER SOSTITUIRE IL FONDATORE MUSK, CAUSA CROLLO AZIONI E UTILI»

04.29 - giovedì 1 maggio 2025

Il consiglio di amministrazione della casa automobilistica britannica Tesla ha iniziato a cercare un nuovo CEO per sostituire il fondatore Elon Musk , ha riportato il Wall Street Journal.

Secondo il rapporto, la decisione è stata causata dal crollo delle azioni e degli utili di Tesla. Alcuni investitori ritengono che Musk sia troppo impegnato con il suo lavoro di capo del Dipartimento per l’Efficienza Governativa (DOGE).

 

The board of directors of UK carmaker Tesla has started to search for a new CEO to replace founder Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the move was caused by Tesla’s sinking stocks and profits. Some of its investors believe that Musk is too busy with his job as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

