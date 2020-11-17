ALITALIA PROLUNGA L’OFFERTA DI VOLI CON SCREENING ANTI-COVID DA ROMA A MILANO FINO AL 31 GENNAIO 2021 *** ALITALIA EXTENDS THE COVID-SCREENED FLIGHT OFFER FROM ROME TO MILAN UNTIL 31 JANUARY 2021

Alitalia prolunga fino al 31 gennaio 2021 l’offerta di due voli Covid-tested da Roma Fiumicino a Milano Linate, un’iniziativa frutto della collaborazione con Aeroporti di Roma e con la Regione Lazio che continua a sostenere con forza tale modalità di screening preventivo per contenere il contagio da Covid-19, anche in questa nuova fase dell’emergenza sanitaria.

Sui voli Covid-tested possono salire solo passeggeri risultati negativi al Covid-19, dopo aver eseguito il test antigenico rapido prima di imbarcarsi o aver presentato la certificazione di un tampone molecolare (test PCR) o antigenico effettuato nelle 72 ore precedenti la partenza del volo.

I voli oggetto dell’iniziativa sono l’AZ 2038 delle ore 13:30 (attivo tutti i giorni della settimana) e l’AZ 2092 delle ore 17:30 (attivo dal lunedì al venerdì). I viaggiatori intenzionati a partire da Fiumicino su questi due voli possono sottoporsi al test antigenico rapido, effettuato con un tampone nasale, recandosi presso il drive-in situato presso il parcheggio Lunga Sosta dell’Aeroporto “Leonardo da Vinci”, o anche presso il presidio sanitario situato agli Arrivi del Terminal 3 dell’aeroporto “Leonardo da Vinci”, dopo l’uscita dalla sala riconsegna bagagli. I passeggeri in transito a Fiumicino che proseguono su uno dei voli Covid-tested, possono effettuare il test anche presso il presidio sanitario “Box Area Test Covid-19” situato nell’area di imbarco E accanto al gate E11, presentandosi almeno 50 minuti prima della partenza.

I biglietti per questi servizi aerei con screening anti-Covid sono disponibili su tutti i canali di vendita Alitalia. È inoltre attivo il numero dedicato 06.65859458 per informazioni e per l’assistenza ai passeggeri, già prenotati sui voli Covid-tested, che non intendono sottoporsi ai test preventivi necessari per salire a bordo e preferiscono essere trasferiti gratuitamente su uno degli altri collegamenti attivi da Roma a Milano.

In ottemperanza alle vigenti normative nazionali e internazionali in tema di prevenzione contro il contagio, tutti gli aeromobili Alitalia vengono sanificati ogni giorno con prodotti ad alto potere igienizzante e, grazie ai filtri HEPA e alla circolazione verticale, l’aria a bordo non solo è rinnovata ogni tre minuti, ma è pura al 99,7%, come in una sala sterile. Tutti i passeggeri sono poi tenuti a compilare prima dell’imbarco una autocertificazione che attesti di non aver avuto contatti stretti con persone affette da patologia Covid-19. Inoltre i passeggeri devono munirsi di mascherine chirurgiche protettive da indossare obbligatoriamente sin dal loro arrivo in aeroporto e durante il volo, tenendo conto di portarne con sé un numero adeguato alla durata del volo, dato che è necessario sostituire la mascherina con una nuova ogni 4 ore di volo.

Per ulteriori dettagli sull’iniziativa dei voli con screening anti-Covid è possibile consultare la pagina dedicata sul sito Alitalia.com.

Alitalia has extended the offer of two Covid-screened flights from Rome to Milan until 31 January 2021. This initiative is the result of the collaboration with Aeroporti di Roma and the Lazio Region that is keeping strong support to this preventive screening method for containing the contagion from Covid-19, even in this new phase of the health emergency.

Only passengers who have tested negative for Covid-19, after undergoing the rapid antigen test before boarding or after presenting a certification for a molecular swab (PCR test) or antigen swab performed within 72 hours before the flight departure time, are allowed to travel on board the two Covid-tested flights.

The air services included in the offer are: flight AZ 2038 at 1:30 pm (operating every day of the week) and flight AZ 2092 at 5:30 pm (operating from Monday to Friday). Travellers intending to depart from Rome Fiumicino on these two flights can undergo the rapid antigen test, carried out with a nasal swab, by going to the drive-in located at the Long-Stay car park at Rome “Leonardo da Vinci” airport, or at the health centre located at Terminal 3 Arrivals in “Leonardo da Vinci” airport, after exiting the baggage claim hall. Passengers transiting at Rome Fiumicino and continuing their journey on board one of the Covid-tested flights, can also undergo the test at the “Box Area Test Covid-19” health facility located in boarding area E next to gate E11, showing up at least 50 minutes before departure.

Tickets for these air services are available on all Alitalia sales channels. The dedicated number +39 06.65859458 is also active for information and for assistance to those travellers, already booked on the Covid-tested flights, who do not want to undergo the preventive tests necessary to board and prefer to be rebooked free of charge to one of the other air services operating from Rome to Milan.

In compliance with the current Italian and international laws on the prevention of contagion, all Alitalia aircraft are sanitized with high-powered sanitizing products every day and, thanks to HEPA filters and vertical circulation, the air on board is not only renewed every three minutes, but it is also 99.7% pure, just like in a sterile medical room. All passengers are also required to complete a self-certification form before boarding, which certifies that they have not had close contact with people diagnosed with Covid-19. In addition, passengers must bring protective masks to be worn from their arrival at the airport and during the flight, taking into account that they have to bring an adequate number of protective masks according to the duration of the flight, since it is necessary to replace the mask with a new one every 4 hours.

For further details on the initiative, customers can also check the dedicated page on Alitalia.com website.