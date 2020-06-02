ALITALIA * FASE 2 COVID: « È RIPRESO OGGI ALLE 10.40 IL COLLEGAMENTO DIRETTO ROMA-NEW YORK, VOLI CONTINGENTATI PER LE DISPOSIZIONI SUL DISTANZIAMENTO MINIMO »

Alitalia: riprende il collegamento diretto Roma-New York

È partito alle 10:40 di questa mattina il volo AZ 608 che segna la ripresa dei collegamenti diretti Alitalia fra Roma e New York.

Il servizio con la città americana sarà effettuato fino al 14 giugno con frequenza bisettimanale (dall’Italia il martedì e il sabato, dagli Stati Uniti il mercoledì e la domenica). Dalla seconda metà del mese il collegamento opererà quattro giorni alla settimana, con l’aggiunta di due voli dall’Italia il giovedì e la domenica e due dagli Stati Uniti il lunedì e il venerdì.

Il volo atterrerà all’aeroporto New York JFK alle ore 14.25 (locali). Dalla città americana la partenza del volo Alitalia è prevista alle ore 17:05 (locali) con arrivo a Fiumicino alle 7:40 del mattino successivo.

Tutti i voli Alitalia vengono effettuati con capienza degli aerei contingentata, al fine di rispettare le attuali disposizioni di legge sul mantenimento del distanziamento minimo.

Alitalia resumes direct Rome-New York services

Rome, 2 June 2020 – Alitalia flight AZ 608 marking the resumption of the Airline direct services between Rome and New York, departed at 10:40 am this morning.

Flights to and from New York will be operated twice a week (from Italy on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from the United States on Wednesdays and Sundays) until 14 June. In the second half of June, the service will be increased to four days a week, with the addition of two flights from Italy on Thursdays and Sundays and two from New York on Mondays and Fridays.

The flight will land at New York JFK airport at 2:25 pm (local time). The departure of the Alitalia flight from the American city is scheduled at 5:05 pm (local time) with arrival in Fiumicino at 7:40 am of the following morning.

All passenger flights are operated with reduced aircraft capacity, in order to comply with the provisions of the Italian law on social distancing on board aircraft.