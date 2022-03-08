AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * ZELENSKY: « L’UCRAINA HA UNA POSSIBILE SOLUZIONE SUL RICONOSCIMENTO DELLA CRIMEA – DPR – LPR » (ORIGINAL ENGLISH VERSION)

16.16 - martedì 8 marzo 2022

MOSCA, 8 marzo. /TASS/. L’Ucraina ha una possibile soluzione alla questione del riconoscimento dei territori della Crimea e delle Repubbliche popolari di Donetsk e Lugansk (DPR e LPR), ha detto martedì alla ABC il presidente ucraino Vladimir Zelensky.

“Questo è un altro ultimatum e non siamo preparati per gli ultimatum. Ma abbiamo la possibile soluzione per questi <…> elementi chiave”, ha detto Zelensky rispondendo alla domanda se Kiev continui a rifiutare le richieste di Mosca: il riconoscimento della Crimea, la DPR e la LPR, nonché il rifiuto dell’Ucraina di aderire alla NATO. “Quello che deve essere fatto è che il presidente [russo] Putin inizi a parlare”, ha aggiunto il leader ucraino.

Concentrandosi sulla questione della possibilità che Kiev riconosca la Crimea come parte della Russia e l’indipendenza di due autoproclamate Repubbliche popolari, Zelensky ha sottolineato che “è più difficile che semplicemente riconoscerle”.

Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha dichiarato in un discorso televisivo il 24 febbraio che in risposta a una richiesta dei leader delle repubbliche del Donbass aveva deciso di effettuare un’operazione militare speciale. Il capo di stato russo ha sottolineato che Mosca non aveva intenzione di occupare i territori ucraini.

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Ukraine has a possible solution to the issue of recognizing the territories of Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told ABC on Tuesday.

“This is another ultimatum and we are not prepared for ultimatums. But we have the possible solution resolution for these <…> key items,” Zelensky said responding to a question of whether Kiev continues to reject Moscow’s demands – recognition of Crimea, the DPR and the LPR, as well as Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO. “What needs to be done is for [Russian] President Putin to start talking,” the Ukrainian leader added.

Focusing on the question over the possibility of Kiev recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and the independence of two self-proclaimed People’s Republics, Zelensky pointed out that “it is more difficult than simply acknowledging them.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the leaders of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian head of state stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.