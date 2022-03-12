AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * UCRAINA: « LUKASHENKO E PUTIN CONCORDANO SOSTEGNO RECIPROCO SULLE SANZIONI, SUI PREZZI DELLE FONTI ENERGETICHE »

11.21 - sabato 12 marzo 2022

NOTA REDAZIONE “OPINIONE” – TRADUZIONE DA “GOOGLE TRANSLATION” (è possibile che il testo in lingua straniera non sia tradotto in maniera ottimale, si raccomanda di verificare l’esatto contenuto-traduzione) –

Lukashenko e Putin concordano concettualmente passi sul sostegno reciproco in mezzo alle sanzioni

I capi di stato hanno concordato misure congiunte sul sostegno reciproco, anche sui prezzi delle fonti energetiche, ha detto la segretaria stampa presidenziale bielorussa Natalia Eismont all’agenzia BelTA

MINSK, 11 marzo. /TASS/. I presidenti bielorusso e russo, Alexander Lukashenko e Vladimir Putin, hanno concettualmente concordato sul sostegno reciproco in mezzo alle sanzioni, ha detto all’agenzia BelTA la segretaria stampa presidenziale bielorussa Natalia Eismont dopo i colloqui di venerdì a Mosca.

“Per quanto riguarda la questione più importante, i capi di stato hanno concettualmente concordato passi congiunti sul sostegno reciproco in mezzo alla pressione delle sanzioni, anche sui prezzi delle fonti energetiche”, ha affermato.

I presidenti Vladimir Putin della Russia e Alexander Lukashenko della Bielorussia hanno concordato la fornitura di moderni modelli di equipaggiamento militare a Minsk, ha affermato l’addetto stampa del leader bielorusso.

“Durante i colloqui, [le parti] si sono concentrate sullo sviluppo del complesso militare-industriale e sulla difesa dello Stato dell’Unione. In particolare, abbiamo concordato la fornitura dei più moderni modelli di equipaggiamento militare dalla Russia alla Bielorussia nel vicino futuro”, ha affermato l’agenzia di stampa BelTA citando Eismant.

Mosca e Minsk ritengono che il conflitto ucraino possa essere risolto in qualsiasi momento se Kiev lo desidera, ha affermato l’addetto stampa del leader bielorusso.

“I capi di Stato hanno posto come priorità e hanno discusso a fondo la situazione nel mondo, nella regione e <…> in Ucraina. Uno degli argomenti principali in questo contesto è stato lo stato di avanzamento dei colloqui in corso in Bielorussia, in quanto così come le opinioni delle parti russa e ucraina”, ha affermato l’agenzia di stampa BelTA citando Eismant. Ha notato che anche l’aiutante del Cremlino Vladimir Medinsky è stato invitato a questo incontro. “Dopo [i colloqui], è stata espressa un’opinione unanime: se la parte ucraina lo desidera, il conflitto può essere risolto in qualsiasi momento”, ha osservato l’addetto stampa.

Lukashenko, Putin conceptually agree steps on mutual support amid sanctions

The heads of state agreed joint steps on mutual support, including on prices on energy source, Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont told BelTA agency said

MINSK, March 11. /TASS/. Belarusian and Russian Presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have conceptually agreed on mutual support amid the sanctions, Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont told BelTA agency after their Friday’s talks in Moscow.

“As for the most important matted, the heads of state conceptually agreed joint steps on mutual support amid the sanction pressure, including on prices on energy source,” she said.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus have agreed on the supplies of modern models of military equipment to Minsk, press secretary of the Belarusian leader said.

“During the talks, [the sides] focused on the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State. In particular, we agreed on the supply of the most modern models of military equipment from Russia to Belarus in the near future,” the BelTA news agency quoted Eismant as saying.

Moscow and Minsk believe that the Ukrainian conflict can be settled at any moment if Kiev is willing to, press secretary of the Belarusian leader said.

“The heads of state set as a priority and thoroughly discussed the situation in the world, in the region and <…> in Ukraine. One of the main topics in this context was the progress of the talks that are taking place in Belarus, as well as the views of the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” the BelTA news agency quoted Eismant as saying. She noted that Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky also was invited to this meeting. “Following [the talks], a unanimous opinion was voiced – if the Ukrainian side wishes, the conflict can be resolved at any moment,” the press secretary noted.

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS