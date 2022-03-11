AGENZIA RUSSA “TASS” * PESKOV: « IL CREMLINO NON ESCLUDE UN INCONTRO TRA I PRESIDENTI PUTIN E ZELENSKY, MA DOVREBBE ESSERE PREPARATO A PRODURRE RISULTATI »

13.09 - venerdì 11 marzo 2022

MOSCA, 11 marzo. /TASS/. Il Cremlino non esclude un incontro tra i presidenti Vladimir Putin della Russia e Vladimir Zelensky dell’Ucraina, ma dovrebbe essere completamente preparato a produrre risultati, ha detto venerdì ai giornalisti il ​​portavoce presidenziale russo Dmitry Peskov.

“Nessuno esclude la possibilità di un incontro tra Putin e Zelensky. In teoria, è davvero possibile”, ha detto, commentando l’osservazione del portavoce presidenziale turco Ibrahim Kalin secondo cui un incontro tra i presidenti russo e ucraino potrebbe aver luogo nel prossimo futuro.

Allo stesso tempo, il portavoce del Cremlino ha sottolineato che “in primo luogo, delegazioni e ministri devono fare la loro parte del lavoro per assicurarsi che i presidenti non si incontrino solo per il bene del processo e di una conversazione, ma tengano una riunione per ottenere risultati”.

“La posizione della Russia non è un segreto, è stata formulata e portata all’attenzione dei negoziatori ucraini. Siamo in attesa di ricevere i loro chiarimenti”, ha aggiunto Peskov.

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov ha dichiarato giovedì a seguito di un incontro con il suo omologo ucraino Dmitry Kuleba che Putin non si è mai rifiutato di tenere contatti, ma Mosca non ha cercato contatti per il bene dei contatti, ma ha voluto stringere accordi specifici.

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine but it should be thoroughly prepared to produce results, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“No one rules out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. In theory, it is indeed possible,” he said, commenting on Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin’s remark that a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents might take place in the near future.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that “first, delegations and ministers need to do their part of the work to make sure that the presidents don’t meet just for the sake of the process and a conversation but hold a meeting to achieve results.”

“Russia’s position is no secret, it has been formulated and brought to the attention of Ukrainian negotiators. We are waiting to receive their clarifications,” Peskov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba on Thursday that Putin had never refused to hold contacts but Moscow did not seek contacts for the sake of contacts but wanted to make specific agreements.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS