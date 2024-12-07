ACEA * «EUROPEAN AUTO INDUSTRY WELCOMES CONCLUSION OF EU-MERCOSUR TRADE AGREEMENT»

14.34 - sabato 7 dicembre 2024

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) welcomes the conclusion of the trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc and calls for a swift ratification by the Council and the European Parliament.

This agreement, which will create one of the largest free trade areas globally, will ensure economic growth for both regions while promoting sustainable development through enhanced environmental and social commitments.

“The conclusion of this deal will contribute to strengthening the global competitiveness of European automobile manufacturers by eliminating high tariffs and addressing technical barriers to trade in their exports to the Mercosur market,” stated Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). “This positive news comes at a pivotal moment for the automotive industry, which is currently facing critical challenges in the transition towards decarbonisation.”

At the same time, amid rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions, the sealing of this agreement sends a strong signal to the rest of the world in support of free, open, and rules-based trade.