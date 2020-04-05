(leggi le altre news di Opinione)
()
	WWW.NBCNEWS.COM/ * FULL ITALIAN PM GIUSEPPE CONTE: «WE ARE SUFFERING VERY MUCH, THE NEXT STEPS ITALY CONTINUES ITS NATIONAL LOCKDOWN »				
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, talks to Chuck Todd about the next steps Italy continues its national lockdown.


 


LINK


https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/full-italian-pm-we-are-suffering-very-much-81655877951