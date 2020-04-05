WWW.NBCNEWS.COM/ * FULL ITALIAN PM GIUSEPPE CONTE: «WE ARE SUFFERING VERY MUCH, THE NEXT STEPS ITALY CONTINUES ITS NATIONAL LOCKDOWN »

https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Schermata-2020-04-05-alle-21.21.45.jpg 700 1306 admin https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/AGO.png admin2020-04-05 21:23:212020-04-05 21:24:16www.nbcnews.com/ * Full Italian PM GIUSEPPE CONTE: «We are suffering very much, the next steps Italy continues its national lockdown »
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, talks to Chuck Todd about the next steps Italy continues its national lockdown.
https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-press/video/full-italian-pm-we-are-suffering-very-much-81655877951