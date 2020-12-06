https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Schermata-2020-12-06-alle-14.58.19.png 535 985 admin https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/AGO.png admin2020-12-06 14:58:412020-12-06 14:58:47RAI 1 - “ CIAO STEFANO, AMICO PER SEMPRE “ * PUNTATA DEL 5 DICEMBRE 2020, « L'ULTIMO CONCERTO DEI POOH A SAN SIRO » ( RIVEDI / REPLAY / REPLICA )
RAI 1 – “ CIAO STEFANO, AMICO PER SEMPRE “ * PUNTATA DEL 5 DICEMBRE 2020, « L’ULTIMO CONCERTO DEI POOH A SAN SIRO » ( RIVEDI / REPLAY / REPLICA )
Ciao Stefano, amico per sempre. L’ultimo concerto dei Pooh a San Siro per rivivere lo spettacolare evento del tour Reunion. L’ultima notte insieme in occasione dei 50 anni della loro carriera artistica. Il concerto sarà preceduto da..
LINK VIDEO