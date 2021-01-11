MEDIASET – TG 5 * “ THE WORLD I WOULD LIKE: POPE FRANCIS SPEAKS ” * EPISODE OF 10 JANUARY 2021, « FOCUS ON: PANDEMIC / VACCINE / US DISORDERS / ABORTION / POLITICS » (REVIEW / REPLAY / REPLICA)

https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Schermata-2021-01-09-alle-17.22.30.png 335 610 admin https://www.agenziagiornalisticaopinione.it/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/AGO.png admin2021-01-11 09:26:372021-01-11 09:38:54MEDIASET - TG 5 * “ THE WORLD I WOULD LIKE: POPE FRANCIS SPEAKS " * EPISODE OF 10 JANUARY 2021, « FOCUS ON: PANDEMIC / VACCINE / US DISORDERS / ABORTION / POLITICS » (REVIEW / REPLAY / REPLICA)
The world I would like: Pope Francis speaks”. Jan 10 Canale 5. In the interview with the journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona, which took place in the Santa Marta residence in the Vatican, the Pope addressed various topics, including: the pandemic, the vaccine, the unrest in the United States, abortion, politics and com her life changed because of the virus.
