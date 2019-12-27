(leggi le altre news di Opinione)
()
	CANALE 5 – “ ALL TOGETHER NOW “ * PUNTATA DEL 26 DICEMBRE DICEMBRE, « MICHELLE HUNZIKER E IL MURO IN “SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN” » ( RIVEDI / REPLAY / REPLICA )				
Con Michelle Hunziker, un gruppo di aspiranti cantanti si esibisce di fronte ad un muro di 100 giurati capitanati da J-Ax.


 


LINK VIDEO