Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

ELEZIONI 2022: INTERVISTA ALL’ON. VANESSA CATTOI (LEGA)

Categoria news:
DIRETTA VIDEO STREAMING

DIRETTA VIDEO HD STREAMING LIVE “OPINIONE” * PRESENTAZIONE STAMPA QUOTIDIANO “T” GIORNALE AUTONOMO TN-AA, CON MANZANA – SIMONI – SEBASTIANI – CASALINI (DA HOTEL TRENTO, ORE 15.00 / 13/9/2022) »

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
15.00 - martedì 13 settembre 2022

 

 

 

 

Il nuovo quotidiano autonomo del Trentino-Alto Adige si presenta, Fondazione Synthesis. Martedì 13 settembre 2022 al Grand Hotel Trento, sala Madruzzo, ore 15:00.

Presenti Fausto Manzana (presidente Fondazione Synthesis), Roberto Simoni (vicepresidente della Fondazione Synthesis), Franco Sebastiani (Amministratore unico di Synthesis Srl), Simone Casalini (Direttore Responsabile de il “T”).

 

 

 

RIVEDI DIRETTA VIDEO “OPINIONE” / PRIMA PRESENTAZIONE STAMPA – martedì 24 maggio 2022

Categoria news:
DIRETTA VIDEO STREAMING

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.