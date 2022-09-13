DIRETTA VIDEO HD STREAMING LIVE “OPINIONE” * PRESENTAZIONE STAMPA QUOTIDIANO “T” GIORNALE AUTONOMO TN-AA, CON MANZANA – SIMONI – SEBASTIANI – CASALINI (DA HOTEL TRENTO, ORE 15.00 / 13/9/2022) »

15.00 - martedì 13 settembre 2022
Il nuovo quotidiano autonomo del Trentino-Alto Adige si presenta, Fondazione Synthesis. Martedì 13 settembre 2022 al Grand Hotel Trento, sala Madruzzo, ore 15:00.
Presenti Fausto Manzana (presidente Fondazione Synthesis), Roberto Simoni (vicepresidente della Fondazione Synthesis), Franco Sebastiani (Amministratore unico di Synthesis Srl), Simone Casalini (Direttore Responsabile de il “T”).
RIVEDI DIRETTA VIDEO “OPINIONE” / PRIMA PRESENTAZIONE STAMPA – martedì 24 maggio 2022
Categoria news:DIRETTA VIDEO STREAMING