ferrari * anniversario scomparsa Marchionne: John Elkann: « l’esempio che ci ha lasciato è vivo e forte in ognuno di noi »

Il Presidente John Elkann ricorda Sergio Marchionne di cui domani, 25 luglio, ricorre il primo anniversario dalla scomparsa:

“A un anno dalla scomparsa di Sergio Marchionne, l’esempio che ci ha lasciato è vivo e forte in ognuno di noi.

Quei valori di umanità, responsabilità e apertura mentale, di cui è sempre stato il più convinto promotore, continuano a guidare le nostre aziende. La ricerca dell’eccellenza, tanto dei risultati quanto del modo in cui raggiungerli, è parte integrante di ognuna di esse.

A Sergio piaceva descrivere FCA, CNH Industrial e Ferrari come aziende ricche di donne e uomini di virtù. Persone che sentono la responsabilità di ciò che fanno, che agiscono con decisione e coraggio, che non si tirano indietro quando si tratta di dare il buon esempio. Se le nostre aziende sono così oggi, lo dobbiamo anche a lui.

Gli saremo sempre grati per averci mostrato, con l’esempio, che l’unica cosa che conta davvero è non accontentarsi mai della mediocrità, essere sempre ambiziosi nel cambiare le cose in meglio, lavorando per la collettività e per il nostro futuro, mai per sé.

Oggi c’è chi ricorda il leader illuminato, chi ricorda l’uomo, chi l’amico.

Tutti noi lo ricordiamo con immenso affetto.”

*

“A year after Sergio Marchionne’s passing, the example he left us is just as strong and alive in all of us.

The human values of responsibility and openness, of which he was always the most ardent champion, continue to live in all our companies. The culture of excellence, both in results and in the way we reach them, is an integral part of each and every one of them.

Sergio liked to describe FCA, CNH Industrial and Ferrari as companies filled with women and men of virtue. Individuals who feel a weight of responsibility for what they do, who react with decisiveness and courage, who don’t shrink from the opportunity to set an example. Individuals who understand that it is only by acting with integrity that we give the merit and dignity to the results we achieve.

The fact that our companies are like this today, we also owe to him.

We will be eternally grateful to him for showing us, by example, that the only thing that really matters is never settling for mediocrity and always striving to change things for the better, for the benefit of community and the future, never for oneself.

Today some of us remember the enlightened leader, some the man, and some the friend.

But, we all undoubtedly remember him with the deepest affection.”