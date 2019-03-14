eurostat * Industrial production – JAN 2019: « SLOVAKIA 7,2% / POLAND 6,1% / SLOVENIA 5,7% / HUNGARY 5,0% / CROATIA 4,7% / ITALY -0,8% »

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo integralmente:





January 2019 compared with December 2018. Industrial production up by 1.4% in euro area. Up by 1.0% in EU28. In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.0% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In December 2018, industrial production fell by 0.9% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

In January 2019 compared with January 2018, industrial production decreased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU28.

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with December 2018, production of energy rose by 2.4%, non-durable consumer goods by 2.0%, durable consumer goods by 1.1%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.2%.

In the EU28, production of energy rose by 1.4%, durable consumer goods by 1.3%, non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%, capital goods by 0.9% and intermediate goods by 0.3%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+15.1%), Croatia (+9.6%) and Slovenia (+5.9%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (‑8.6%), Latvia (-3.6%) and Romania (-1.5%).

Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State

In the euro area in January 2019, compared with January 2018, production of capital goods fell by 3.0%, intermediate goods by 1.8% and durable consumer goods by 1.2%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.7% and energy by 4.0%.

In the EU28, production of capital goods fell by 2.4%, intermediate goods by 1.2% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%, while production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.4% and energy by 2.9%.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (-6.2%), Luxembourg (-4.2%) and Germany (-3.4%). The highest increases were observed in Slovakia (+7.2%), Poland (+6.1%) and Lithuania (+5.9%).