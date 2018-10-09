OECD * HEALT: ” AMONG THE ITALIAN REGIONS THE AUTONOMUS PROVINCE OF TRENTO IS AT THE TOP “

The already wide economic disparities between different regions of Italy have increased in recent years, and Italy now has the highest regional disparities in the Oecd area in terms of jobs.

The youth unemployment rate in Calabria is among the highest in the Oecd, with over 55% of youths unemployed. Youth unemployment rates above 50% are also observed in Apulia, Campania and Sicilia, while the province of Bolzano-Bozen shows the lowest rate in the country (10% in 2017).

Oecd Regions and Cities at a Glance 2018 shows that since 2000, regional disparities have increased in half of Oecd countries (including Spain and Ireland) and remained stable or decreased in the other half (including Chile, Mexico and New Zealand, which saw a significant narrowing of regional economic disparities).

Regions more exposed to international competition or with close access to a large city experienced faster catch-up to the most prosperous regions in the same country in terms of productivity.

Read Oecd Regions and Cities at a Glance 2018.