EUROSTAT * EURO AREA ANNUAL INFLATION RATE WAS 1.3% IN JANUARY 2018, DOWN FROM 1.4% IN DECEMBER 2017

Annual inflation down to 1.3% in the euro area. Down to 1.6% in the EU. Euro area annual inflation rate was 1.3% in January 2018, down from 1.4% in December 2017. In January 2017, the rate was 1.8%. European Union annual inflation was 1.6% in January 2018, down from 1.7% in December 2017. A year earlier the rate was 1.7%. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Cyprus (-1.5%), Greece (0.2%) and Ireland (0.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania and Estonia (both 3.6%) and Romania (3.4%). Compared with December 2017, annual inflation fell in twenty-one Member States, remained stable in one and rose in six.

In January 2018, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.56 percentage point), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.39 pp), energy (+0.22 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.15 pp).